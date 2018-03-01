₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,374 members, 4,147,830 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 10:06 AM

"My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African (3406 Views)

Lady Calls Out Ex-boyfriend Who Cheated Her, Shares Pics Of His Dirty Boxers / Lady Dumps Her Boyfriend Who Bullied Her Online / Lady Exposes Her Boyfriend Who Pretends Not To Know Her In Public (Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

"My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by HeWrites(m): 5:17am
A South African man on Twitter, @moreki_mo has taken to the micro-blogging platform to share disturbing photos of her sister who he claimed was brutally assaulted by her police boyfriend who is identified as Bruce Mathebula.

According to him;
"My sister's boyfriend who happens to be a member of the @SAPoliceService did this to her. He boldly tells her that he's a cop and well known, therefore opening a case shouldn't even gross her mind. He has abused her in the past using the work's firearm amongst other things"

Read the full story below;

Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/my-sister-was-assaulted-by-her-boyfriend-who-is-a-police-officer-using-his-firearm-on-her-man.html

1 Like

Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by HeWrites(m): 5:19am
See more; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/my-sister-was-assaulted-by-her-boyfriend-who-is-a-police-officer-using-his-firearm-on-her-man.html

1 Like

Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by konkonbilo(m): 5:47am
See better beating cheesy cheesy cheesy her mouth come be like pepeye own

5 Likes

Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by InfernoNig(m): 5:59am
This is what we call restructuring. grin

8 Likes

Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by sinaj(f): 6:00am
Jesu!

This is the real change shocked shocked shocked

Pls leave ur sister to enjoy her relationship mbok!

Afterall she isnt complaining else she would have run for her life

Men are scarce so leave her to njoy hers sad

1 Like

Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 6:10am
and the million dollar question is this: WHY ON GOD'S BEAUTIFUL BLUE EARTH IS SHE STILL WITH HIM
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Nutase: 6:13am
Are you sure the guy is not mental and needs to be confined??

See how he arranged her face like a make up artist does on set.
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 6:17am
Nutase:
Are you sure the guy is not mental and needs to be confined??

See how he arranged her face like a make up artist does on set.
the girl is the mental one for staying for all this. you cant blame a sick person when a normal person played along to this brutality. they both have mental issues. the man for beating her and the woman for staying. both are losers who'll one day kill each other.

2 Likes

Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 6:25am
shocked shocked Ugliness personified shocked shocked

1 Like

Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 6:56am
sinaj:
Jesu!
This is the real change shocked shocked shocked
Pls leave ur sister to enjoy her relationship mbok!
Afterall she isnt complaining else she would have run for her life
Men are scarce so leave her to njoy hers sad

rubbish grin who told you men are scarce?grin

1 Like

Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by lenghtinny(m): 6:57am
Calling that nigga a savage is an insult to the real savages....

Nigga is in the wrong profession, he shoulda been a civil engineer angry
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by sinaj(f): 7:00am
Martin0:



rubbish grin who told you men are scarce?grin
Thats d line domestic violence victims use to console theirselves na angry
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 7:14am
sinaj:
Thats d line domestic violence victims use to console theirselves na angry

they are just imagination.grin even made a search and science even gave such rubbish too and I made a comment to them ,I wait to see who's gonna tell me rubbish here.


see those people saying such are hypocritesgrin
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 7:21am
I keep saying it, if you are not ready to marry my sister, better stay away else the day I will see this kinda rubbish happen to her hmmmm!

consider yourself 20fit down coz I will so make sure u go down below not seeing forever.

I have never never pinch my sisters not even beaten them, back then in my father's house sometimes I receive slaps from them too not minding seniority, and offcurse nagginggrin

that man need to be screwed by the ass, his lucky not to be in my hood.

2 Likes

Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 7:58am
Martin0:



rubbish grin who told you men are scarce?grin
look at what is calling itself a man. smh
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 8:08am
ubunja:
look at what is calling itself a man. smh

hahahahah OK sorry Na manwo I begrin
sorry sirgrin hope u happy now butchgrin
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 8:11am
Martin0:



hahahahah OK sorry Na manwo I begrin

sorry sirgrin hope u happy now butchgrin
if i was happy would i be vomiting coz of the way you licking women's asses? just hand in that dick and get a vagina since you worship it so much, like that Jenner guy.
and we call you Martini.
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 8:22am
ubunja:

if i was happy would i be vomiting coz of the way you licking women's asses? just hand in that dick and get a vagina since you worship it so much, like that Jenner guy.
and we call you Martini.

you got ar blue livergrin

well all you said is total rubbish to megrin
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 8:24am
Martin0:


you got ar blue livergrin

well all you said is total rubbish to megrin
am i suprised? only what women say is gold to you.
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by XhosaNostra(f): 8:25am
He should report him to the commissioner of police. People are kicked off the SAPS all the time, especially when they use their service issued firearms off duty.

The boyfriend is feeling invincible. His mind will return when he is jobless & selling Kooltime at the taxi rank.

2 Likes

Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 8:35am
ubunja:
am i suprised? only what women say is gold to you.

and who told you that?
Deludedgrin
#gullibles nigga #
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 8:37am
Martin0:



and who told you that?

Deludedgrin

#gullibles nigga #
prove it. act like a man for once in your life!! would it kill you??
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 8:41am
ubunja:
prove it. act like a man for once in your life!! would it kill you??
who's been acting like woman beforegrin
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 8:42am
Martin0:


who's been acting like woman beforegrin
you're doing it now.
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by FluidQueen(f): 8:49am
He's a mentally retàrded Psychopath. I see a man that needs to be chained, beaten and then thrown into a jail for mad inhabitants. Like him.


The lady is another Mad Woman for persevering this torture.
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 9:00am
ubunja:
you're doing it now.
me shocked
OK noticed!
anything else to say?
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 9:08am
Martin0:


me shocked

OK noticed!

anything else to say?
wait.let me change my gender to (f) maybe you can hear me better..
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Phythondancer(f): 9:17am
this one strong oh
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 9:40am
ubunja:
wait.let me change my gender to (f) maybe you can hear me better..

hahahahah akpa amu gigrin
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by biacan(f): 9:42am
Martin0:


hahahahah akpa amu gigrin
shocked






Good morning cool
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 9:43am
biacan:
shocked


close ya mouth eegrin



Good morning cool
morninggrin
Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 9:44am
biacan:
shocked






Good morning cool


close ya mouth eegrin



Good morning cool[/quote]
morninggrin

(0) (1) (Reply)

Woolwich Attack: Pictures And Videos Of Soldier Beheaded In Broad Day Light / [VIDEO] Alan Henning Beheading Video Streaming Online 1080p / Osun State Poly Post Ume Form Is Out Call 07037431182

Viewing this topic: Odey1997(m), Gbogbotigbo007, merteenez(m), BadBradley, mjbaba, chicoMX(m), ozowarac, deyo1(m), DaveBILLION(m), Siberia01(m), beambally, emmachukwu99(m), IamZod(m), bharuna, rims4emmy(m), cruzita(f), Blinking44, hardest, Martin0(m), groovie(m), samzzycash(m), blessedgold(f), Windflower(f), MrPIE(m), adzer, dflavour96, OBAGADAFFI, Ethanegos(m), ClassCaptain(m), Wesely01(m), boboLIL(m), officialMarcTimi, sulakishop(m), Humility017(m), ALVA001, Audu2008, kulekaa(m), sharpwriter, sonogo(m), yakh(m), ROBEN(m), guysmat(m), Trustgt(m), ODVanguard, olupatito(f), Akalia(m), igwe44(m), Wizkhalifa2(m), Meajor(m), faithlowo97, Inams(m), kingkakaone(m), macfreeman007(m), jneutron4000, paulynpen(m), TPound(m), Aburumah75, MoreOfMe(m), Ola17, CherylM(f), Odelola01(m), sentix(m), samvega, Olapumpin, Brai777(m), Pablo00004, pinpinkay(m), akinsdeji, rollingpoint027(m), IsaacBuchi(m), ChristDeKing(m), Adenikelizabeth, AreaFada2, Reenoj(f), tuoyo9729, teoo, peekeeks(m), Somebodydaddy01, felzylix(m), NOC1(m), xhamel88, qloreal, moscobabs(m), davidstrong, ayodelem(m), DoTheNeedful, Csami(m), baiaon, kingDELE(m), jaybim, officialfysh(m) and 171 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.