|"My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by HeWrites(m): 5:17am
A South African man on Twitter, @moreki_mo has taken to the micro-blogging platform to share disturbing photos of her sister who he claimed was brutally assaulted by her police boyfriend who is identified as Bruce Mathebula.
According to him;
"My sister's boyfriend who happens to be a member of the @SAPoliceService did this to her. He boldly tells her that he's a cop and well known, therefore opening a case shouldn't even gross her mind. He has abused her in the past using the work's firearm amongst other things"
Read the full story below;
Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/my-sister-was-assaulted-by-her-boyfriend-who-is-a-police-officer-using-his-firearm-on-her-man.html
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by HeWrites(m): 5:19am
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by konkonbilo(m): 5:47am
See better beating her mouth come be like pepeye own
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by InfernoNig(m): 5:59am
This is what we call restructuring.
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by sinaj(f): 6:00am
Jesu!
This is the real change
Pls leave ur sister to enjoy her relationship mbok!
Afterall she isnt complaining else she would have run for her life
Men are scarce so leave her to njoy hers
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 6:10am
and the million dollar question is this: WHY ON GOD'S BEAUTIFUL BLUE EARTH IS SHE STILL WITH HIM
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Nutase: 6:13am
Are you sure the guy is not mental and needs to be confined??
See how he arranged her face like a make up artist does on set.
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 6:17am
Nutase:the girl is the mental one for staying for all this. you cant blame a sick person when a normal person played along to this brutality. they both have mental issues. the man for beating her and the woman for staying. both are losers who'll one day kill each other.
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 6:25am
Ugliness personified
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 6:56am
sinaj:
rubbish who told you men are scarce?
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by lenghtinny(m): 6:57am
Calling that nigga a savage is an insult to the real savages....
Nigga is in the wrong profession, he shoulda been a civil engineer
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by sinaj(f): 7:00am
Martin0:Thats d line domestic violence victims use to console theirselves na
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 7:14am
sinaj:
they are just imagination. even made a search and science even gave such rubbish too and I made a comment to them ,I wait to see who's gonna tell me rubbish here.
see those people saying such are hypocrites
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 7:21am
I keep saying it, if you are not ready to marry my sister, better stay away else the day I will see this kinda rubbish happen to her hmmmm!
consider yourself 20fit down coz I will so make sure u go down below not seeing forever.
I have never never pinch my sisters not even beaten them, back then in my father's house sometimes I receive slaps from them too not minding seniority, and offcurse nagging
that man need to be screwed by the ass, his lucky not to be in my hood.
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 7:58am
Martin0:look at what is calling itself a man. smh
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 8:08am
ubunja:
hahahahah OK sorry Na manwo I be
sorry sir hope u happy now butch
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 8:11am
Martin0:if i was happy would i be vomiting coz of the way you licking women's asses? just hand in that dick and get a vagina since you worship it so much, like that Jenner guy.
and we call you Martini.
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 8:22am
ubunja:
you got ar blue liver
well all you said is total rubbish to me
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 8:24am
Martin0:am i suprised? only what women say is gold to you.
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by XhosaNostra(f): 8:25am
He should report him to the commissioner of police. People are kicked off the SAPS all the time, especially when they use their service issued firearms off duty.
The boyfriend is feeling invincible. His mind will return when he is jobless & selling Kooltime at the taxi rank.
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 8:35am
ubunja:
and who told you that?
Deluded
#gullibles nigga #
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 8:37am
Martin0:prove it. act like a man for once in your life!! would it kill you??
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 8:41am
ubunja:who's been acting like woman before
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 8:42am
Martin0:you're doing it now.
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by FluidQueen(f): 8:49am
He's a mentally retàrded Psychopath. I see a man that needs to be chained, beaten and then thrown into a jail for mad inhabitants. Like him.
The lady is another Mad Woman for persevering this torture.
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 9:00am
ubunja:me
OK noticed!
anything else to say?
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by ubunja(m): 9:08am
Martin0:wait.let me change my gender to (f) maybe you can hear me better..
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Phythondancer(f): 9:17am
this one strong oh
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 9:40am
ubunja:
hahahahah akpa amu gi
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by biacan(f): 9:42am
Martin0:
Good morning
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 9:43am
biacan:morning
|Re: "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African by Martin0(m): 9:44am
biacan:
close ya mouth ee
Good morning [/quote]
morning
