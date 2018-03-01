Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / "My Sister's Policeman Boyfriend Assaults Her Using His Firearm" - South African (3406 Views)

According to him;

"My sister's boyfriend who happens to be a member of the @SAPoliceService did this to her. He boldly tells her that he's a cop and well known, therefore opening a case shouldn't even gross her mind. He has abused her in the past using the work's firearm amongst other things"



Read the full story below;



her mouth come be like pepeye own See better beatingher mouth come be like pepeye own 5 Likes

This is what we call restructuring. 8 Likes





This is the real change



Pls leave ur sister to enjoy her relationship mbok!



Afterall she isnt complaining else she would have run for her life



and the million dollar question is this: WHY ON GOD'S BEAUTIFUL BLUE EARTH IS SHE STILL WITH HIM

Are you sure the guy is not mental and needs to be confined??



See how he arranged her face like a make up artist does on set.

Nutase:

Are you sure the guy is not mental and needs to be confined??



Ugliness personified Ugliness personified 1 Like

rubbish who told you men are scarce? rubbishwho told you men are scarce? 1 Like





Nigga is in the wrong profession, he shoulda been a civil engineer Calling that nigga a savage is an insult to the real savages....Nigga is in the wrong profession, he shoulda been a civil engineer

rubbish who told you men are scarce? Thats d line domestic violence victims use to console theirselves na Thats d line domestic violence victims use to console theirselves na

see those people saying such are hypocrites they are just imagination.even made a search and science even gave such rubbish too and I made a comment to them ,I wait to see who's gonna tell me rubbish here.see those people saying such are hypocrites





consider yourself 20fit down coz I will so make sure u go down below not seeing forever.



I have never never pinch my sisters not even beaten them, back then in my father's house sometimes I receive slaps from them too not minding seniority, and offcurse nagging



that man need to be screwed by the ass, his lucky not to be in my hood. I keep saying it, if you are not ready to marry my sister, better stay away else the day I will see this kinda rubbish happen to her hmmmm!consider yourself 20fit down coz I will so make sure u go down below not seeing forever.I have never never pinch my sisters not even beaten them, back then in my father's house sometimes I receive slaps from them too not minding seniority, and offcurse naggingthat man need to be screwed by the ass, his lucky not to be in my hood. 2 Likes

rubbish who told you men are scarce? look at what is calling itself a man. smh look at what is calling itself a man. smh

hahahahah OK sorry Na manwo I be



sorry sir hope u happy now butch if i was happy would i be vomiting coz of the way you licking women's asses? just hand in that dick and get a vagina since you worship it so much, like that Jenner guy.

and we call you Martini. if i was happy would i be vomiting coz of the way you licking women's asses? just hand in that dick and get a vagina since you worship it so much, like that Jenner guy.and we call you Martini.

you got ar blue liver



well all you said is total rubbish to me am i suprised? only what women say is gold to you. am i suprised? only what women say is gold to you.

He should report him to the commissioner of police. People are kicked off the SAPS all the time, especially when they use their service issued firearms off duty.



The boyfriend is feeling invincible. His mind will return when he is jobless & selling Kooltime at the taxi rank. 2 Likes

and who told you that?



Deluded



#gullibles nigga # prove it. act like a man for once in your life!! would it kill you?? prove it. act like a man for once in your life!! would it kill you??

who's been acting like woman before you're doing it now. you're doing it now.

He's a mentally retàrded Psychopath. I see a man that needs to be chained, beaten and then thrown into a jail for mad inhabitants. Like him.





The lady is another Mad Woman for persevering this torture.

me



OK noticed!



anything else to say? wait.let me change my gender to (f) maybe you can hear me better.. wait.let me change my gender to (f) maybe you can hear me better..

this one strong oh

Good morning Good morning

