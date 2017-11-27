Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 300% Hike In Aedc Tariffs Prepaid Meter. Pics (1830 Views)

Is this peculiar to me? Of it is a general issue then we all need to speak up. We are customers and stakeholders how could they take such a decision without our consent and with that dangerous percentage increase? Please the MODS should let us all see this. See pictures below. Another question I want to ask just like we pay between 143 and 145 naira per litre of fuel, how much are we being charges per kilowatt for residential buildings? What is the standard ministry of power approi rates I'm conjunction with the DISCOS Hello guys, just as a way of being conservative, I do buy 1000 naira worth of units for my phcn prepaid meter which gives me 71 units. Going to the office I saw the unit read 4.7 units left. I logged into my buypower account and did my normal1000 naira of 71 units only to see just 17 units. Got angry and felt maybe buypower are the dishonest ones here I just logged into vtpass and low and behold, I was given 19.6 units for 1100 naira. Please when did the distribution companies and ministry of power hiked the tariffs by almost 300%Is this peculiar to me? Of it is a general issue then we all need to speak up. We are customers and stakeholders how could they take such a decision without our consent and with that dangerous percentage increase? Please the MODS should let us all see this. See pictures below. Another question I want to ask just like we pay between 143 and 145 naira per litre of fuel, how much are we being charges per kilowatt for residential buildings? What is the standard ministry of power approi rates I'm conjunction with the DISCOS 1 Like

That's the change you were promised.



Better accept it and stop complaining or they will double the change for you.





Sai Baba, sai APC 8 Likes

Calm down and be objective bro. If you are a prepaid customer like me what has been your experience in the past one month? I am not concluding yet until I hear from others. I don't rush into conclusions. I only shared my experience between yesterday and today. What is yours? Calm down and be objective bro. If you are a prepaid customer like me what has been your experience in the past one month? I am not concluding yet until I hear from others. I don't rush into conclusions. I only shared my experience between yesterday and today. What is yours? 2 Likes

Go make your complaints to AEDC, and hopefully they would explain why this is so or tell you it was an anomaly and rectify it.

Please when was the last time you recharged your meter because I spoke with a friend now that had 18units on 1000niara recharge? Please when was the last time you recharged your meter because I spoke with a friend now that had 18units on 1000niara recharge?

Calm down and be objective bro. If you are a prepaid customer like me what has been your experience in the past one month? I am not concluding yet until I hear from others. I don't rush into conclusions. I only shared my experience between yesterday and today. What is yours? its possible you had some outstanding bill to clear. I know they use to add it to the meter. its possible you had some outstanding bill to clear. I know they use to add it to the meter.

I am also affected!



The former cheap rate you were recharging is money paid back for the purchase of ur meter.



If you were current with news you would know when fg said prepaid meter should be free of charge and therefore those that paid for acquiring it should be compensated thru their power credits. That's why it has been very cheap all this while.

I believe they are done with compensation and or so and added tax thereafter.



Power is something else in Naija. poor power high tariff. 2 Likes

I never paid one kobo for my meter. They brought it free for me in my house here in Abuja. But the question is is it this bad that I pay 5000 naira to get just 90 units? What will I do with 90 units for God sake? I never paid one kobo for my meter. They brought it free for me in my house here in Abuja. But the question is is it this bad that I pay 5000 naira to get just 90 units? What will I do with 90 units for God sake?

U used to pay 1000 for 71 units? Looks like u r owing bro... 1000 should give 39-41 units....so uhm maybe .....shiiit I don't know 1 Like

A thread on why PREPAID METER being distributed TO ALL may never be achieved in Nigeria.

After the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Electricity distribution companies are next on the list when it comes to corruption. This has been in existence from time immemorial, just like barracks, many government have come and gone but the deep rooted corruption in the system remains





In April 2016, I moved in to my current apartment. The apartment was still connected to an old meter and there was an outstanding payment of about N385,000.00 to be paid. This wasn't revealed to me before I made payment for the rent, as usual (that's how they all do).This became a worry and an absolute headache. I asked the landlord why it was so and she made me understand that the apartment was not in use for 5years.I asked how come it wasn't reported to NEPA so they'd stop the billing, she gave me a copy of the letter she wrote to them. So I took the matter up, wrote several mails to Eko electricity company and the matter was on for 11months, note that in the space of this 11 months, I never got a monthly bill lesser than 24,000.00. You want to ask if I have a factory in my apartment? No I don't. So it extended from wanting the company to zerorize the ridiculous outstanding balance in the billing account to fighting and contesting the outrageous billing system which do not in any way represent my true electricity consumption and wanting a Prepaid Meter



The battle began.

After several exchange of mails betweens myself and Eko Electric and no solution was forthcoming, I moved the matter to NERC, the regulatory body for all electricity distribution companies in Nigeria. I filed a petition against Ekedp and the undertaking in charge of my area.



Lo and behold, after three days from the petition submission to NERC, I got a call from the marketing manager for my area pleading for me to make myself available to allow them come to my house and take inventory of the electrical appliances I use.



NERC is working yeah? Right. A staff of the Ekedp came to take the inventory and at the end of the computations, we calculated and multiplied each appliance by the estimated units they consume per day and multiplied by 31days.



Recall I said I never got a bill less than 24k in a month?Then we arrived at a figure that even the Eko electric staff who came to take the inventory opened his mouth and couldn't close it. What I should be billed based on having 24hour light per day(which is not even possible) in 31 days was 4,800.00. I almost ran mad. I took a copy of the report, scanned it and attached it to my next petition to NERC.

At this point, the marketing manager attached to my undertaking had started calling and begging me to stop the petitions. That they could all get sacked if matters gets escalated further.Then in September 2017, after all the troubles and how I never got tired if pursuing the issue, I got a mail from Eko electricity to come with some required documents in order to fill a form for a PREPAID METER.



I went there and did as they requested.

At Last, on 27 November 2017, I was on leave.

I was at my gate then this Alfa looking guy was parading and trying to see house number on the fence. My instinct told me to ask if he was asking for Ayo, then he said yes. He was the prepaid meter installer, he was with my new prepaid meter. I also recall that before the whole issue started, I was discouraged severally that I can never be given prepaid meter due to the outstanding balance on the billing account, I paid no mind to all the people that said that and went ahead with my case.

I got the Prepaid meter for FREE. After a week, bill was brought and boom, outstanding balance has been cleared from 385,000.00 to zero balance.

How did I achieve this? I mean I didn't pay a dime to anyone and I never for once bribed my way in all my dealings.I achieved this simply because;



1. I knew my right.

2. I wouldn't settle for mediocrity

3. I never stopped pushing even after several months and it seemed unachievable

4. I was ready to take the matter up anywhere

5. I was informed.



Now imagine how many people are out there who don't even know how to go about such tedious and draining process. I learnt that a lot of people even paid as much as 40k to get the prepaid meter. Something that's supposed to be free. Since the prepaid meter was installed in November 27 2017, I have not exhausted the 303 units that came with it which is calculated to be 7,200.00



And I still have 140units left to use. That's over four (4) months now

Do you now see why these people will never allow dream of every homes having a prepaid meter become a reality?

Because such development will block all holes where the electricity distribution corrupt members of staff perpetrate their fraudulent activities and corruption from.



They know that they will be forced to give light more in order to generate revenue and will not be able to charge people outrageously as they are currently doing and remitting the proceeds of their criminal act to their pockets.



Stand up and Fight for what is your right. Prepaid meter is your right, fight for it to the latter. If you believe that your monthly electricity bill do not represent your consumption, make a case.If you're in Lagos, Ikeja Electricity company and Eko electricity company are there for you. If they fail, involve NERC.

That will be all, for now.









Due to popular demand, these are the email addresses you can forward your complaints to -

Ikeja Electricity Distribution - customercare@ikejaelectric.com

Eko Electricity Distribution - customercare@ekedp.com

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission - complaints@nerc.gov.ng 5 Likes 1 Share

PHCN is open daylight robbery in Nigeria,

Since the coming of this govt tariffs have been increased thrice without gullible Nigerians even knowing ..

...You lots aint seen nothing yet..More hardship is loading... Good development...You lots aint seen nothing yet..More hardship is loading...

It must have been error of ORIGINAL entry.

Though am not a prepaid customer but i think it was in the news sometimes last week that electricity consumers will have to pay more but nobody said the percentage of the increment. I also wondered why the Labour and all also CSO's kept quiet since that announcement





Meanwhile





If you didn't pay to get the meter doesn't mean you are not paying for it.



The payment is spread over a period of time and imputed into your billing. If you didn't pay to get the meter doesn't mean you are not paying for it.The payment is spread over a period of time and imputed into your billing.

I reside around Dutse/Kubwa, Abuja. I recharged #4900 few days ago and was given 196 units. but before I used to get like 200+ units for same price.

We will be fine. I heard Gambia is a good place to live now. Na to relocate go Gambia if Naija wahala wan dey too much We will be fine. I heard Gambia is a good place to live now. Na to relocate go Gambia if Naija wahala wan dey too much