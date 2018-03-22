₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by Mrop(m): 6:04am
All my life I always wanted a pics in the snow, Adekunle Gold Shares Adorable photos in the snow.
Ire crooner Adekunle Gold says he has always wanted photos in the snow, shares some lovely photos in the snow.
Wow… Dreams do come true
Gist from praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/adekunle-gold-dreams-comes-true-as-he-shared-adorable-photos-in-the-snow/
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by Mrop(m): 6:05am
Wow..
See more adorable photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/adekunle-gold-dreams-comes-true-as-he-shared-adorable-photos-in-the-snow/
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by chriskosherbal(m): 6:14am
Am happy for you ..
Dreams come true when you rely on the Almighty God..
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by juanjo2: 6:22am
shebi snow na investment now I for remain for Kenya as per Igbo man wey o be, invest on all the snow for Kenya that year...
all this yeye bloggers abeg get sense small
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by Homeboiy: 6:48am
This guy Don old o
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by Beedoc: 6:51am
Swear
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by partnerbiz4: 7:21am
Looks like my first child with chy in 042..
See below...
��
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by SpeedndAccuracy(m): 8:28am
Dreams do come true...
Make I do go snap my own...
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by Tamarapetty(f): 8:41am
Achievement
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by Yomzzyblog: 9:39am
Ok
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by Ahmed0336(m): 9:50am
All my life i ve wanted a pix under the scorching sun
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by wwwtortoise(m): 9:57am
Happy to know that you have achieved your 'snow' dream.
Next......
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by Olalan(m): 9:57am
Lucky him....
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by busky101(m): 9:57am
Hope it's not photoshop
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by bettercreature(m): 9:58am
Why wasting so much time? Something he would have done 20years ago by entering his mama's freezer
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by Jnryomi: 9:58am
A sister of mine needs your vote to make it in the beauty academy. Miss hotlegs and photogenic.
Please follow the page and then like her picture and comment.
Tag your friends to like it too and tag other people. It won't take much of your time.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgezEzWBVpd/
Thanks for the support. ��❤� �
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by Seajae: 10:03am
It costs us nothing to be real and original. I feel you fam ces snow pics are also in my bucket list.
This country is a true poo hole.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by Toniapsalm121: 10:03am
Thank God for achieving ur snow dreams....me too soon i will achieve my dream of been in canada....help me O God.
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by Abdulkareem407(m): 10:03am
iranu
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by Dhavido(m): 10:04am
Hg
|Re: Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True by Arewa12: 10:05am
issoke
