Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adekunle Gold Pictured In The Snow As His Dreams Come True (2353 Views)

Tekno's First Time Of Being In The Snow (Video) / Actress Mercy Aigbe-gentry Shared Adorable Pics To Mark Her 39th Birthday / Mercy Johnson Clears The Snow From Her Car (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Ire crooner Adekunle Gold says he has always wanted photos in the snow, shares some lovely photos in the snow.





Wow… Dreams do come true



Gist from praizeupdates





News source :: All my life I always wanted a pics in the snow, Adekunle Gold Shares Adorable photos in the snow.Ire crooner Adekunle Gold says he has always wanted photos in the snow, shares some lovely photos in the snow.Wow… Dreams do come trueNews source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/adekunle-gold-dreams-comes-true-as-he-shared-adorable-photos-in-the-snow/ 1 Like 1 Share















See more adorable photos here Wow..See more adorable photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/adekunle-gold-dreams-comes-true-as-he-shared-adorable-photos-in-the-snow/

Am happy for you ..







Dreams come true when you rely on the Almighty God..

I for remain for Kenya as per Igbo man wey o be, invest on all the snow for Kenya that year...

all this yeye bloggers abeg get sense small shebi snow na investment nowI for remain for Kenya as per Igbo man wey o be, invest on all the snow for Kenya that year...all this yeye bloggers abeg get sense small

This guy Don old o

Swear

Looks like my first child with chy in 042..











See below...

�� Looks like my first child with chy in 042..See below...��

Dreams do come true...



Make I do go snap my own...

Achievement

Ok

All my life i ve wanted a pix under the scorching sun

Happy to know that you have achieved your 'snow' dream.



Next......

Lucky him....

Hope it's not photoshop

Why wasting so much time? Something he would have done 20years ago by entering his mama's freezer



Please follow the page and then like her picture and comment.

Tag your friends to like it too and tag other people. It won't take much of your time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgezEzWBVpd/

Thanks for the support. ��❤� � A sister of mine needs your vote to make it in the beauty academy. Miss hotlegs and photogenic.Please follow the page and then like her picture and comment.Tag your friends to like it too and tag other people. It won't take much of your time.Thanks for the support. ��❤� �

It costs us nothing to be real and original. I feel you fam ces snow pics are also in my bucket list.

This country is a true poo hole.

Thank God for achieving ur snow dreams....me too soon i will achieve my dream of been in canada....help me O God.

iranu

Hg