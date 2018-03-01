Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja (7011 Views)

No doubt, most cities have so many things in common, which makes it quite difficult in making a choice. However, there are certain unique truths that can’t be uncovered if you haven’t stayed in any of the locations.



I will show you the 5 Reasons why you should work in Lagos than Abuja







Cost of Living



If you want a reason why you should work in Lagos than Abuja, then you should consider the cost of living in the two cities. The average cost of living in Abuja is two times higher than that of Lagos. In Lagos, you can find houses that can fit your budget perfectly. Depending on the location you find yourself, you can spend according to your budget. When it comes to living in Abuja, the average cost of living is almost on the high side irrespective of the location.



Job Opportunities



Unless you are thinking of becoming a politician, then you should consider starting up your career in Lagos. Your chances of switching jobs in Lagos are higher than that of Abuja. Majority of the job openings in Nigeria are seen in Lagos, as compared to Abuja.



Most of the job openings in Abuja are either government jobs or private companies who can’t pay you a reasonable amount of salary to foot your cost of living in the city.



Mode of Transportation



If you don’t have a car in Abuja, then you’d probably have a hard time moving from one part of the city to another. But when it comes to transport network and payments, Lagos is absolutely the best. When it comes to deciding whether you should work in Lagos than Abuja, then this should be a great determinant. Your safety might not be guaranteed in Lagos when it comes to the use of public transportation, but it is relatively cheaper and very efficient – especially when you have mastered it.



Fun Activities/Nightlife



After a stressful day/week, if you are looking for the perfect city to enable you wind down, then Lagos is the perfect catch. Nightlife and other activities are almost not in existence in Abuja, which makes the social life in the city boring. Lagos offers several activities that can make you quickly erase all the stress of the week and day.



Money Making Opportunities



In Lagos, there are several money making opportunities. Your chances of making money when you work in Lagos are higher than that of Abuja. When you work in Lagos, you can have other side hustles that can fetch you money easily. You can easily combine several jobs to be able to pay several bills. This is because of the availability of jobs openings in Nigeria.



When it comes to a decision to work in Lagos or Abuja, these points should be able to help you make a choice.



Which city do you think is better to start working as a fresh graduate?



Join the conversation.



lalasticlala

Very true. The cost of T-fare and cost of living is so mind blowing. If I wanna go on a date with a gal since I don't av car, I'll bring out like 2k for just T-fare and 3k for the date. #shikena

OP, You Lied In Your Mode Of Transportation. In that area, don't compare Abuja and Lagos. Abuja mode of transportation is very organised and decent. No Touts or Agberoes. Good road network in Abuja than Lagos...



When I was in Lagos, I woke up 4am to work and got home in 11pm but here in Abuja I walk up 6:30am to work then get home 6.00pm or 6:30pm

Op, before you say anything, I have experience in both places 42 Likes

Deer





@OP...your points are subjective because it depends on who you ask



If you ask a high class Olosho this question,she will definitely pick Abuja as the looters of Nigerian economy who are mostly in Abuja spend a huge chunk of their loots on puszy. Susan Peters, Bobrisky and other yeyebrities made their fortune hustling in ABuja.







if you ask fake estate agents and developers, they will choose Abuja as most fake and fraudulent estate agents who were in Lagos back in the days have moved permanently to Abuja. There are so many abandoned mansions in Abuja . All you need is get forged documents and you can swindle anyone of their money. @OP...your points are subjective because it depends on who you askIf you ask a high class Olosho this question,she will definitely pick Abuja as the looters of Nigerian economy who are mostly in Abuja spend a huge chunk of their loots on puszy. Susan Peters, Bobrisky and other yeyebrities made their fortune hustling in ABuja.if you ask fake estate agents and developers, they will choose Abuja as most fake and fraudulent estate agents who were in Lagos back in the days have moved permanently to Abuja. There are so many abandoned mansions in Abuja . All you need is get forged documents and you can swindle anyone of their money. 2 Likes

To me Abuja is overhyped. I'm currently based their and I'm currently finding it hard to find places I can purchase things I see anyhow in lagos 1 Like

You're right, but any single opportunity you get in Abuja will worth more than anyone you get in Lagos









Cost of living is cheap in Abuja OP depending on the part, same as Lagos. Places like Suleja, lugbe, Kubwa, nyanya, apo, karimo, jahi, kado-kuchi, jabi-village, dutse,



houses are cheaper in those places, but maitama, asokoro, Central Area, gwarrimpa, wuse, are costlier just like lekki Ajah ikoyi etc 3 Likes

And who said there's work in both places? 2 Likes

Accomodation is far cheaper in Abuja than Lagos. There are suburbs that you will still get descent accommodation under 400k for a 2 bedroom flat and if you factor security. road network and general serenity, Abuja trumps Lagos. How much is a flat in Egbeda going for now? 500-600K!



Abuja has the best road network in Nigeria and transportation in Abuja is far cheaper than Lagos. You can get a drop from Kubwa to the Airport for 2,500k - a distance of more than 50km! That is twice the distance from Oshodi to Apapa. How much does it cost to take a drop from Apapa to V.I? Or those your useless wooden chair danfos that cost about 400 naira from Allen to Obalende?



Abuja may not have a high density of oloshos but olosho still dey and far better than those smelly Lagos girls. Because I know what you meant by night life you are referring to Olosho joints.



Boys come to Abuja and become Men. Property business is booming and virtually any other venture. If you want a 9-5 remain in your urban jungle Accomodation is far cheaper in Abuja than Lagos. There are suburbs that you will still get descent accommodation under 400k for a 2 bedroom flat and if you factor security. road network and general serenity, Abuja trumps Lagos. How much is a flat in Egbeda going for now? 500-600K!Abuja has the best road network in Nigeria and transportation in Abuja is far cheaper than Lagos. You can get a drop from Kubwa to the Airport for 2,500k - a distance of more than 50km! That is twice the distance from Oshodi to Apapa. How much does it cost to take a drop from Apapa to V.I? Or those your useless wooden chair danfos that cost about 400 naira from Allen to Obalende?Abuja may not have a high density of oloshos but olosho still dey and far better than those smelly Lagos girls. Because I know what you meant by night life you are referring to Olosho joints.Boys come to Abuja and become Men. Property business is booming and virtually any other venture. If you want a 9-5 remain in your urban jungle 19 Likes

lagos itself na culture



las gidi senior abj by far like a to z



you can leave lagos



but lagos can never leave you



you just can't help but love lagos



give it up for lagos with likes 8 Likes 3 Shares





Lagos traffic alone is tourist attraction



Lagos is a city of madness, I cannot live there mbok. Nonsense article. The OP haven't been to Abuja.Lagos traffic alone is tourist attractionLagos is a city of madness, I cannot live there mbok. 9 Likes

...our eyes don see so teh we no get work again dan to dey dey for NairaLand all the time. We lagosians sorry for ur imagination upon working in Lagos...our eyes don see so teh we no get work again dan to dey dey for NairaLand all the time. 5 Likes

so long buhari is the president I won't stay anywhere

Mode of transport is off the key

Lagos is transportation system is bad

whats the essence of working?



what do you define as fun to you ?



define the period you would like to work for someone..



is that lifestyle OK for you ?





These are some of the conisderations ...



For the records- Lagos is becoming the most expensive city in Nigeria - Gone are those days you can eat mama put with just 100naira- #FACT 1 Like

Lagos PA.

Vhh

EdoBoy90:

OP, You Lied In Your Mode Of Transportation. In that area, don't compare Abuja and Lagos. Abuja mode of transportation is very organised and decent. No Touts or Agberoes. Good road network in Abuja than Lagos...



When I was in Lagos, I woke up 4am to work and got home in 11pm but here in Abuja I walk up 6:30am to work then get home 6.00pm or 6:30pm

Op, before you say anything, I have experience in both places

the op doesnt know jack, he must be one of those people who believe life begins and ends in lagos the op doesnt know jack, he must be one of those people who believe life begins and ends in lagos 4 Likes

OP, Can you tell us why Sambisa is better than Nigeria.

EdoBoy90:

OP, You Lied In Your Mode Of Transportation. In that area, don't compare Abuja and Lagos. Abuja mode of transportation is very organised and decent. No Touts or Agberoes. Good road network in Abuja than Lagos...



When I was in Lagos, I woke up 4am to work and got home in 11pm but here in Abuja I walk up 6:30am to work then get home 6.00pm or 6:30pm

Op, before you say anything, I have experience in both places

I agree with you...but cost of living in Abuja....thing is, if you want to live in the city, your rent would be out of this world.



If you have a car though, better to live in the satellite towns. I agree with you...but cost of living in Abuja....thing is, if you want to live in the city, your rent would be out of this world.If you have a car though, better to live in the satellite towns. 2 Likes

The noise and craziness of Lagos disqualifies it for me.



I like to be in control of my time and schedule and it's just not possible in Lagos.



There is every chance that your plans will be ruined in Lagos due to traffic. 2 Likes

thunder fire anybody wen go accept lagos,common from Ajah to Cms,u must wake up at least 4:30am in other to be at work on time

we call this suicide mission 2 Likes

I still prefer Abuja 5 Likes

For peeps like me, neither is better. Despite growing up in Lagos, when the big moment came, I turned down job offers in Lagos and Abuja cos they don't fit my specs yet I get to earn the same as I would if i were in either cities while having a better value for money.

Lagos is too rough and crowded, Abuja is overrated. 1 Like





krissconnect:

Very true. The cost of T-fare and cost of living is so mind blowing. If I wanna go on a date with a gal since I don't av car, I'll bring out like 2k for just T-fare and 3k for the date. #shikena guy u too poor,common 5k,na wa

I disagree with the transport part. I was born and raised in Lagos but I am working in Abuja.

Transport in Abuja is quite cheaper than you have in Lagos. Traffics do not get congested almost everywhere like you have in Lagos and the roads in Abuja are way better than Lagos roads. They city plans are also perfect to create good road networks.

So, in terms of roads and transportation, Abuja has it over Lagos 5 Likes