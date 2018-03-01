₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,474 members, 4,148,247 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 01:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja (7011 Views)
Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr / Lady Sacked For Not Wearing Bra To Work In US (Photos) / Top 3 Nigerian Banks Where Staff Do Not Work In Fear (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by BiafranBushBoy: 9:59am
If you are looking to know if it is better to work in Lagos than Abuja, then this post would help. For a long time, there has been a debate between Abuja vs. Lagos, which is a better city to work has been ongoing. In this post, I will list out 5 good reasons why I believe is it better to work in Lagos than Abuja, especially for young graduates who are starting off their careers.
No doubt, most cities have so many things in common, which makes it quite difficult in making a choice. However, there are certain unique truths that can’t be uncovered if you haven’t stayed in any of the locations.
I will show you the 5 Reasons why you should work in Lagos than Abuja
Cost of Living
If you want a reason why you should work in Lagos than Abuja, then you should consider the cost of living in the two cities. The average cost of living in Abuja is two times higher than that of Lagos. In Lagos, you can find houses that can fit your budget perfectly. Depending on the location you find yourself, you can spend according to your budget. When it comes to living in Abuja, the average cost of living is almost on the high side irrespective of the location.
Job Opportunities
Unless you are thinking of becoming a politician, then you should consider starting up your career in Lagos. Your chances of switching jobs in Lagos are higher than that of Abuja. Majority of the job openings in Nigeria are seen in Lagos, as compared to Abuja.
Most of the job openings in Abuja are either government jobs or private companies who can’t pay you a reasonable amount of salary to foot your cost of living in the city.
Mode of Transportation
If you don’t have a car in Abuja, then you’d probably have a hard time moving from one part of the city to another. But when it comes to transport network and payments, Lagos is absolutely the best. When it comes to deciding whether you should work in Lagos than Abuja, then this should be a great determinant. Your safety might not be guaranteed in Lagos when it comes to the use of public transportation, but it is relatively cheaper and very efficient – especially when you have mastered it.
Fun Activities/Nightlife
After a stressful day/week, if you are looking for the perfect city to enable you wind down, then Lagos is the perfect catch. Nightlife and other activities are almost not in existence in Abuja, which makes the social life in the city boring. Lagos offers several activities that can make you quickly erase all the stress of the week and day.
Money Making Opportunities
In Lagos, there are several money making opportunities. Your chances of making money when you work in Lagos are higher than that of Abuja. When you work in Lagos, you can have other side hustles that can fetch you money easily. You can easily combine several jobs to be able to pay several bills. This is because of the availability of jobs openings in Nigeria.
When it comes to a decision to work in Lagos or Abuja, these points should be able to help you make a choice.
Remember to subscribe and get more quality update like this by visting the link below.
Source: http://topwritersden.com/work-in-lagos-than-abuja/
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by BiafranBushBoy: 10:01am
Which city do you think is better to start working as a fresh graduate?
Join the conversation.
lalasticlala
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by krissconnect(m): 10:42am
Very true. The cost of T-fare and cost of living is so mind blowing. If I wanna go on a date with a gal since I don't av car, I'll bring out like 2k for just T-fare and 3k for the date. #shikena
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by EdoBoy90(m): 10:59am
OP, You Lied In Your Mode Of Transportation. In that area, don't compare Abuja and Lagos. Abuja mode of transportation is very organised and decent. No Touts or Agberoes. Good road network in Abuja than Lagos...
When I was in Lagos, I woke up 4am to work and got home in 11pm but here in Abuja I walk up 6:30am to work then get home 6.00pm or 6:30pm
Op, before you say anything, I have experience in both places
42 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by miqos02(m): 11:52am
Deer
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 11:53am
@OP...your points are subjective because it depends on who you ask
If you ask a high class Olosho this question,she will definitely pick Abuja as the looters of Nigerian economy who are mostly in Abuja spend a huge chunk of their loots on puszy. Susan Peters, Bobrisky and other yeyebrities made their fortune hustling in ABuja.
if you ask fake estate agents and developers, they will choose Abuja as most fake and fraudulent estate agents who were in Lagos back in the days have moved permanently to Abuja. There are so many abandoned mansions in Abuja . All you need is get forged documents and you can swindle anyone of their money.
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by miracool946: 11:53am
To me Abuja is overhyped. I'm currently based their and I'm currently finding it hard to find places I can purchase things I see anyhow in lagos
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by Kingwizzy16(m): 11:53am
You're right, but any single opportunity you get in Abuja will worth more than anyone you get in Lagos
Cost of living is cheap in Abuja OP depending on the part, same as Lagos. Places like Suleja, lugbe, Kubwa, nyanya, apo, karimo, jahi, kado-kuchi, jabi-village, dutse,
houses are cheaper in those places, but maitama, asokoro, Central Area, gwarrimpa, wuse, are costlier just like lekki Ajah ikoyi etc
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by SuperBlack: 11:54am
And who said there's work in both places?
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by maxiuc(m): 11:54am
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by LeOstrich: 11:54am
BiafranBushBoy:
Accomodation is far cheaper in Abuja than Lagos. There are suburbs that you will still get descent accommodation under 400k for a 2 bedroom flat and if you factor security. road network and general serenity, Abuja trumps Lagos. How much is a flat in Egbeda going for now? 500-600K!
Abuja has the best road network in Nigeria and transportation in Abuja is far cheaper than Lagos. You can get a drop from Kubwa to the Airport for 2,500k - a distance of more than 50km! That is twice the distance from Oshodi to Apapa. How much does it cost to take a drop from Apapa to V.I? Or those your useless wooden chair danfos that cost about 400 naira from Allen to Obalende?
Abuja may not have a high density of oloshos but olosho still dey and far better than those smelly Lagos girls. Because I know what you meant by night life you are referring to Olosho joints.
Boys come to Abuja and become Men. Property business is booming and virtually any other venture. If you want a 9-5 remain in your urban jungle
19 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by Oblongata: 11:54am
lagos itself na culture
las gidi senior abj by far like a to z
you can leave lagos
but lagos can never leave you
you just can't help but love lagos
give it up for lagos with likes
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by Youngzedd(m): 11:54am
Nonsense article. The OP haven't been to Abuja.
Lagos traffic alone is tourist attraction
Lagos is a city of madness, I cannot live there mbok.
9 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by MrOwonikoko: 11:55am
We lagosians sorry for ur imagination upon working in Lagos ...our eyes don see so teh we no get work again dan to dey dey for NairaLand all the time.
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by Kennyfancy(m): 11:55am
so long buhari is the president I won't stay anywhere
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by willian10: 11:56am
Mode of transport is off the key
Lagos is transportation system is bad
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by kuntash: 11:56am
whats the essence of working?
what do you define as fun to you ?
define the period you would like to work for someone..
is that lifestyle OK for you ?
These are some of the conisderations ...
For the records- Lagos is becoming the most expensive city in Nigeria - Gone are those days you can eat mama put with just 100naira- #FACT
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by BabyApple(m): 11:56am
Lagos PA.
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by Fanatique: 11:57am
Vhh
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by tivta(m): 11:57am
EdoBoy90:
the op doesnt know jack, he must be one of those people who believe life begins and ends in lagos
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by miteolu(m): 11:57am
OP, Can you tell us why Sambisa is better than Nigeria.
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by Cromcruach91: 11:57am
EdoBoy90:
I agree with you...but cost of living in Abuja....thing is, if you want to live in the city, your rent would be out of this world.
If you have a car though, better to live in the satellite towns.
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by eleojo23: 11:57am
The noise and craziness of Lagos disqualifies it for me.
I like to be in control of my time and schedule and it's just not possible in Lagos.
There is every chance that your plans will be ruined in Lagos due to traffic.
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by judecares1(m): 11:57am
thunder fire anybody wen go accept lagos,common from Ajah to Cms,u must wake up at least 4:30am in other to be at work on time
we call this suicide mission
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by delightz(m): 11:57am
I still prefer Abuja
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by EsotericMonk: 11:58am
For peeps like me, neither is better. Despite growing up in Lagos, when the big moment came, I turned down job offers in Lagos and Abuja cos they don't fit my specs yet I get to earn the same as I would if i were in either cities while having a better value for money.
Lagos is too rough and crowded, Abuja is overrated.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by judecares1(m): 11:59am
guy u too poor,common 5k,na wa
krissconnect:
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by brainhgeek(m): 11:59am
I disagree with the transport part. I was born and raised in Lagos but I am working in Abuja.
Transport in Abuja is quite cheaper than you have in Lagos. Traffics do not get congested almost everywhere like you have in Lagos and the roads in Abuja are way better than Lagos roads. They city plans are also perfect to create good road networks.
So, in terms of roads and transportation, Abuja has it over Lagos
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons It Is Better To Work In Lagos Than Abuja by horpeyemmi66(m): 12:00pm
I'd rather live in Ibadan. I grew up in Lagos, however, I hate the lagosian kind of life. The blaring of horns, the crowded bus stops, my dad used to leave home by 3:30Am to beat traffic to VI. Sometimes when I follow him, you'd see people already at bus stops and those nonsense Tippers are already on the move. Who wants to live like that?
Lagos and Abuja, together, is a no no for me.
Does your Company Appreciate your Efforts? / I Got Job At Two Places At Same Time / Career Advice For Women
Viewing this topic: Kmartt(m), Chiomajesus77, donestk(m), saintneo(m), missioner(m), habdolleez, orangb, missjolacrown(f), kbshow100(m), ghostwritter(m), nogasimplicity, tens4real(m), sweetyme001(f), kaso0(m), Ekestar(m), bjhaid, cescky(m), Oluwapeldon(m), iliyande(m), Riteway777, calderon, comos, junbi(f), petrelli07, delait, Abiriba1stson, richebony, pedrilo, dasphinx1(m), omolomolarinero, 989900, biggydon209, mojoyin2018(m), kevspens, Abiona001(m), Sweetopia(f), steve13(m), ColeworldMD(m), oluphilip2008(f), Drkingsley(m), enambobo(m), OkCornel(m), MissEse, dallyemmy, LeOstrich, oxbowlake, Amsty, Exceldamsel(f), shankara7, Femisayo, adanny01(m), oxbloodpolish(f), Bloomyloo, GoldPencil, Eddo11, Reeda45, richboi20, paul5378(m), nairaland94(m), afokenny and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20