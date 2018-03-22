Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets (5762 Views)

Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, says he has no asset to be forfeited to the federal government as he has declared all his assets with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) as required by law.



This is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Uche Anichukwu.



Federal Government on Wednesday, asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to freeze undeclared assets that were traced to him.



Reacting, his aide said “The attention of the Office of the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, has been drawn to a Motion Exparte filed by Festus Keyamo Chambers on behalf of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.



“The motion is for an order to temporarily forfeit assets it claimed the senator did not declare with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).



“The so-called panel sought and obtained his Assets Declaration Forms, but could not look at them since it is clearly out on a vendetta and smear campaign.



“Again, Sen. Ekweremadu wishes to assure all his supporters and well-wishers that there is nothing to worry about.”



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/22/ekweremadu-reacts-to-fgs-move-to-confiscate-his-assets/



Naija drama!

we know there is nothing to worry about so concentrate. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Nigeria my father land God please take me to my own land i can even manage USA 3 Likes

Bros Ekweremad, I can identify with you. Of course no asset to declare. When a burglar with overload of stolen goods is being given a hot pursuit, he got to think of his safety first. After all, there is always another day for the thief. 16 Likes

React and React......

is all you can do. 2 Likes

It is still good, if he chooses to abandon the properties like Deziani, her looting counterpart...





Ipob yoots are fools for always defending criminals.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Okay

Hmmmmm

APC is just being vindictive against perceived enemies. PDP was enmeshed in large scale corruption and that's not in doubt but this APC is combining their own corruption with bloodsucking.

OSU pig







Thief

Nothing to worry about and he went to Osinbajo's office in the evening to beg? 1 Like

Bhh

Lol...



All our politicians are thieving bastards





We need a revolution

All dogs eat poo but the one caught with poo in his mouth is called poo eater.





You should have supported your unarmed brothers.

the case of Nigeria is that of the Igbo adage that says "onye ulo ya na agba oku ya na achu oke"

Buhari is clueless



So of all the issues facing Nigeria, he has come up with another distraction



Ekweremadu self needs to be smart! there are also some properties not declared by mumu Buhari.



Surely you must know about it, why not get a lawyer to also sue Buhari while you concentrate on your job!



You might think I am taking sides but if you look at it deeply, the president seems to be concentrating on the South



or tell me, how many of his cronies from the North has he sued



For instance after the SGF was indicted, he did his best to retain him if not that the whole thing was blown open!



I equally blame the law makers who have not started an impeachment proceeding against him



He is taking Nigerians for granted! 4 Likes

“Again, Sen. Ekweremadu wishes to assure all his supporters and well-wishers that there is nothing to worry about.”



Mr Sinator, you are the one that needs to worry not non-lotting Nigerians. 3 Likes

na wah.. so becos the man make one small speech.... na FG begin react like water pour into acid

We know why they are after you...



Buhari will go, in any case. 1 Like

Clerverly:

It is still good, if he chooses to abandon the properties like Deziani, her looting counterpart...





Ipob yoots are fools for always defending criminals.. you should be in the house watching your latest movie "dapchi girls and bokoharam". Go home and enjoy your movie. you should be in the house watching your latest movie "dapchi girls and bokoharam". Go home and enjoy your movie. 3 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is just like African magic 1 Like

Wiseandtrue:

Buhari is clueless







So this is all you could deduce from the post abi So this is all you could deduce from the post abi

Ok. Many will be killed before that will happen.

“Again, Sen. Ekweremadu wishes to assure all his supporters and well-wishers that there is nothing to worry about.” They steal and rope their blind supporters to fight their war when they tend to have issues, but you would never see them call on their supporters to come share their loots. They steal and rope their blind supporters to fight their war when they tend to have issues, but you would never see them call on their supporters to come share their loots. 1 Like

kenodrill:





So this is all you could deduce from the post abi What else is there to deduce



He is just too predictable



what do you call someone who have plunge this nation to recession which at a lay man's level is still very glaring



How else can one quantify a president who looked away from Baru, Maina, Mamoud, Abba kyari, reluctant to sanction ex SGF, reprimanded IGP in private and defended Buratai yet still claim to fight corruption



In a sane clime, that issue of Maina is enough to make a man with integrity as he claimed to resign



Infact if there is any other word superior to cluelessness look no further, just hand it over to him 2 Likes 1 Share

20 + house ?





Declared ?