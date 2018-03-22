₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by ceoreportnaija: 10:27am
Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, says he has no asset to be forfeited to the federal government as he has declared all his assets with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) as required by law.
This is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Uche Anichukwu.
Federal Government on Wednesday, asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to freeze undeclared assets that were traced to him.
Reacting, his aide said “The attention of the Office of the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, has been drawn to a Motion Exparte filed by Festus Keyamo Chambers on behalf of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.
“The motion is for an order to temporarily forfeit assets it claimed the senator did not declare with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).
“The so-called panel sought and obtained his Assets Declaration Forms, but could not look at them since it is clearly out on a vendetta and smear campaign.
“Again, Sen. Ekweremadu wishes to assure all his supporters and well-wishers that there is nothing to worry about.”
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by freeze001(f): 10:29am
Naija drama!
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by crestedaguiyi: 10:32am
we know there is nothing to worry about so concentrate.
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by remi1444(m): 10:33am
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by mikeweezy(m): 10:39am
Nigeria my father land God please take me to my own land i can even manage USA
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by docadams: 10:45am
Bros Ekweremad, I can identify with you. Of course no asset to declare. When a burglar with overload of stolen goods is being given a hot pursuit, he got to think of his safety first. After all, there is always another day for the thief.
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by DrRasheed(m): 11:37am
React and React......
is all you can do.
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by Clerverly: 11:46am
It is still good, if he chooses to abandon the properties like Deziani, her looting counterpart...
Ipob yoots are fools for always defending criminals..
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by datola: 12:21pm
Okay
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by amiibaby(f): 12:21pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by paulchineduN(m): 12:21pm
APC is just being vindictive against perceived enemies. PDP was enmeshed in large scale corruption and that's not in doubt but this APC is combining their own corruption with bloodsucking.
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by IgbosAreOsus: 12:21pm
OSU pig
Thief
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by nairavsdollars(f): 12:22pm
Nothing to worry about and he went to Osinbajo's office in the evening to beg?
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by Fanatique: 12:22pm
Bhh
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by ClumsyFlimsy: 12:23pm
Lol...
All our politicians are thieving bastards
We need a revolution
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:23pm
All dogs eat poo but the one caught with poo in his mouth is called poo eater.
You should have supported your unarmed brothers.
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by youngeagle(m): 12:24pm
the case of Nigeria is that of the Igbo adage that says "onye ulo ya na agba oku ya na achu oke"
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:24pm
Buhari is clueless
So of all the issues facing Nigeria, he has come up with another distraction
Ekweremadu self needs to be smart! there are also some properties not declared by mumu Buhari.
Surely you must know about it, why not get a lawyer to also sue Buhari while you concentrate on your job!
You might think I am taking sides but if you look at it deeply, the president seems to be concentrating on the South
or tell me, how many of his cronies from the North has he sued
For instance after the SGF was indicted, he did his best to retain him if not that the whole thing was blown open!
I equally blame the law makers who have not started an impeachment proceeding against him
He is taking Nigerians for granted!
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by datola: 12:25pm
“Again, Sen. Ekweremadu wishes to assure all his supporters and well-wishers that there is nothing to worry about.”
Mr Sinator, you are the one that needs to worry not non-lotting Nigerians.
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by joenor(m): 12:25pm
na wah.. so becos the man make one small speech.... na FG begin react like water pour into acid
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by maestroferddi: 12:25pm
We know why they are after you...
Buhari will go, in any case.
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by lastmessenger: 12:27pm
Clerverly:you should be in the house watching your latest movie "dapchi girls and bokoharam". Go home and enjoy your movie.
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by judecares1(m): 12:28pm
Nigeria is just like African magic
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by kenodrill: 12:30pm
Wiseandtrue:
So this is all you could deduce from the post abi
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by SuperBlack: 12:34pm
Ok. Many will be killed before that will happen.
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by Sanchez01: 12:35pm
“Again, Sen. Ekweremadu wishes to assure all his supporters and well-wishers that there is nothing to worry about.”They steal and rope their blind supporters to fight their war when they tend to have issues, but you would never see them call on their supporters to come share their loots.
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:36pm
kenodrill:What else is there to deduce
He is just too predictable
what do you call someone who have plunge this nation to recession which at a lay man's level is still very glaring
How else can one quantify a president who looked away from Baru, Maina, Mamoud, Abba kyari, reluctant to sanction ex SGF, reprimanded IGP in private and defended Buratai yet still claim to fight corruption
In a sane clime, that issue of Maina is enough to make a man with integrity as he claimed to resign
Infact if there is any other word superior to cluelessness look no further, just hand it over to him
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by AntiWailer: 12:38pm
20 + house ?
Declared ?
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by Igba123: 12:41pm
As usual d FG is on character smearing media campaign. As he said, confiscate d undeclared property, however d joke in on u if there is nothing like dat.
|Re: Ekweremadu Reacts To Fg’s Move To Confiscate His Assets by xxxsoonest77: 12:43pm
