|Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by Trendinghelm: 12:34pm
This before and after photo has gone viral thanks to this lady’s major transformation from a slender to a very curvaceous lady.While some claim her transformation is thanks to surgery,other feel it’s natural.
More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2018/03/this-nigerian-ladys-transformation-has.html
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by veli1(m): 12:44pm
Balloonin Popping
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by bsaying(m): 1:51pm
So she feels happier now?
5 Likes
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by kapelvej: 1:51pm
Na foam she put
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by tafabaloo(m): 1:52pm
Either its by artificial or natural enhancement....all the same congrats atleast she don get blomblom bumbum..
But how the thing come.......
Modified:
Atimes, i dey fear to make remark here because my wife dey always monitor my comments.
4 Likes
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by bro4u: 1:52pm
Oboyeee
This what i call change, not what APC promised us....
12 Likes
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by Olalan(m): 1:52pm
Quite transforming, but still amazed at why guys droll over a girl bum.
BTW seems her bum is all she has to offer.
5 Likes
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by mokt(m): 1:52pm
I beg what's her HANDLE on IG
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by tunaguy(m): 1:52pm
Omo wakanda ass is that
1 Like
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by benjsniper33: 1:52pm
Owo Oko ni. (Caused by P3nis)
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by cardoctor(m): 1:52pm
If not Photoshop, how is this possible?
4 Likes
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by Plutobaba1995(m): 1:53pm
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by peemyke(f): 1:53pm
How?
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by ttshems(m): 1:53pm
Dem shiiiit happened
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by pejuakinab: 1:53pm
Still can't believe tho
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by ct2(m): 1:54pm
passport and visa for prostitution
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by MARKone(m): 1:54pm
There is nothing natural here. No amount of squats can push that ass out like that.
1 Like
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by willi926(m): 1:55pm
t
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by nanakgh(m): 1:55pm
I'd hit that. shove your judgement up your ass.
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by Redblood: 1:55pm
Capsule stuff, Yodi on point
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by sotall(m): 1:55pm
I prefer her before picture
6 Likes
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by chris4gold(m): 1:56pm
I observe charger their, guess that charger is for the bombom
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by chloride6: 1:56pm
Sastin and Yodi
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by meezynetwork(m): 1:56pm
Na everybody get money for surgery
1 Like
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by donblade85555(m): 1:57pm
bb
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by kokakola: 1:57pm
When your are "Beautiful" without sense, it is thy own Puccy that will suffereth the consequences...
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by matgold(m): 1:57pm
Ok
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by Flexherbal(m): 1:57pm
What happened to the boot?
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by donblade85555(m): 1:57pm
I weak o
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by BossLaifay(f): 1:58pm
MARKone:It maybe possible. She has added a lot of weight plus the angle wen she take pose sef. Social media is all about packaging these days o. No be everyone get money for surgery.
1 Like
|Re: Before Vs Now: Nigerian Lady’s Transformation Photos by willi926(m): 1:58pm
ah ah wat hapen.
