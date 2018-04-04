





Anyways , All women , girls and ladies this is for you..

As part of my Easter give away just to mark the Death of Christ and his resurrection, I'll be empowering my fellow women on how to make 4 different kinds of Autogele ...



(see link for more information)

http://www.nairaland.com/4426734/free-autogele-training-repeat-free#66286953



These are the kinds of autogele we will treating in this class:�

1. Round pleats

2. Vshaped shaped

3. Interlocked/zigzag

4. Detachable pleats with cap

Date : April 3rd - April 4th 2018.

VENUE :WhatsApp...

Mode of teaching:Notes and self made videos

I would have sent the video to Nairaland but Nairaland doesn't accept video upload..

do well to reach me via WhatsApp 07066800606 or drop your numbers...I'll add you myself...

N.B : PLEASE NOTE THIS TRAINING IS FOR THE LADIES ALONE......

