Source; The death of two young sisters have left their family in lament after falling victims to men of the underworld. The girls identified as 11-year-old Vivian Ifeanyinwa Alor and 7-year-old Venus Oyinyechukwu Alor who were killed after being hit by the robbers' bullets in Onitsha in Anambra State last December.They were said to be traveling from Lagos to their village immediately after Christmas to celebrate the festive season with their grandma before their deaths.They are set to be buried tomorrow, Friday 23rd, their village in Agulu area of Anambra state. May their souls rest in peace.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/two-sisters-aged-11-7-killed-armed-robbers-traveling-photos.html 1 Like

Na wa o

May those robbers, and everyone else involved in their death whether directly or indirectly, never know peace all their lives. 12 Likes

rip

Painful







The person that designed this Obituary should learn proper colour separation, contouring and the use of filter. I also don't like the disjointed themes.



God obliterate deaths like this from our land...so disheartening!

I hate dis country.

This is very sad. May their souls rest in perfect peace. And may the robbers never know peace.

Toosure70:

I hate dis country. brother poo happens everywhere. ..



usa had it worse this year in Florida



Deaths are now being celebrated, everything for the social media. Smh.. .... End time indeed.

This marks the end for the robbers.

Arm robbers or Fulani Herdsmen?

Rip

Why waste resources printing obituary posters for minors?

Is this an occasion to celebrate or commiserate with the family?

Maybe I am wrong...I don't like the situation whereby the obituary of a minor ( In this case,anything below 40years), especially the singles, will be in print and display like this.

I think it is not too right. My own culture, Yoruba, frowns at things like this

Rip

Useless country, life means nothing to our leaders. Police can't even police themselves talk less of bloody civilians, just see how future inventors, entrepreneurs, leaders are been wasted because of a bad system.



we will all see how well they will design your poster or that of your family members as this is a Corel Draw issue to you

Hmm

Nigeria... To be poor is not safe...



To be rich self isn't safe kai....



See leaders of tomorow.... Some animals just cut thier life short for senseless reasons...

Useless post.



RIP to the girls RIP to the girls 2 Likes

How would such robbers think they would ever know peace after having committed such an act?

May the robbers find no peace. May they be pushed to confess their sins. 1 Like

The day wey I go slap you ehn... The day wey I go slap you ehn...

Dear God,



Please continue to protect us all from the hands of the wicked people. Amen



RIP to the kids....Sun set at mid-day 1 Like

Sad

Angelanest:

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/two-sisters-aged-11-7-killed-armed-robbers-traveling-photos.html My the their precious little souls test in peace. My the their precious little souls test in peace.

Rest In peace Vivian and Venus