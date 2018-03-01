₦airaland Forum

Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by yizzyweezy: 3:49pm




















Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by yizzyweezy: 3:52pm
For those that can't see the image,....i attached the pdf in the link below:
https://nofile.io/f/sKqeexMn3mo/TEF_1000_NAMES_2018.pdf

Direct download link:
Direct download link of Pdf


Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by donjaz123(m): 4:16pm
mehn...that's a long list though..
kudos to all that were shortlisted!
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by corperscorner: 4:21pm
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by Queenserah26(f): 4:21pm
Congratulations to those selected.
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by elshz(m): 4:21pm
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by Appetizer(m): 4:21pm
Congratulations to all the nominees!!

Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by Bubewilson(m): 4:21pm
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by stagger: 4:21pm
Hahaha.
To think that in 2015 when this program started, people were saying all sorts of nonsense about it here on nairaland. That it was a scam, it was this and that. Today, it is on front page.

Excellence does not hide. Clean, transparent program, unlike the repackaged YouWIN Connect where we do not even know where the programis heading to.

Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by ClintonNzedimma(m): 4:22pm
great
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by Pidginwhisper: 4:23pm
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by corperscorner: 4:24pm
stagger:
Hahaha.
To think that in 2015 when this program started, people were saying all sorts of nonsense about it here on nairaland. That it was a scam, it was this and that. Today, it is on front page.

Excellence does not hide. Clean, transparent program, unlike the repackaged YouWIN Connect where we do not even know where the programis heading to.

Who paid you to type this nonsense

Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by owo4mii(m): 4:24pm
Please login to your dashboard if you apply.
my friend name is not on the list and she was selected among the additional 250.

Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by safemagneticlas(f): 4:25pm
Can you please post a link to the actual website? The list is hardly visible on mobile.

Thanks

Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by Virtualaccounts: 4:26pm
nice
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by zlantanfan: 4:26pm
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by DNA9(m): 4:26pm
Another N-power..
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by profjustine458(m): 4:26pm
Kudos to Tony Elumelu

Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by stagger: 4:28pm
corperscorner:


Who paid you to type this nonsense

You are an idiot.

Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by HenryDion: 4:30pm
Hm..

That list can give a man eye problem... Even with tablet...

Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by obembet(m): 4:32pm
DNA9:
Another N-power..


Common sense is not common...

Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by Thoniameek(f): 4:32pm
Please post the link, I can’t see the names

Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by elgramz: 4:35pm
yizzyweezy:























Oga pls post the link for this o. The list is not clearly visible on my device
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 4:36pm
Happy Birthday Tony Elumelu.


Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by MetroBaba1(m): 4:37pm
owo4mii:
Please login to your dashboard if you apply.
my friend name is not on the list and she was selected among the additional 250.


When A Link And Password Is Sent, Does It You've Been Selected?
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by Lexusgs430: 4:38pm
My name dey that list........... But its very tiny for my eyes to see....
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by amiibaby(f): 4:38pm
I need the links oo
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by jashar(f): 4:41pm
http://www.tonyelumelufoundation.org/uploads/2018/03/TEF_1000_NAMES_2018.pdf
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by MetroBaba1(m): 4:41pm
amiibaby:
I need the links oo

Check Your Mail For The Link
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by amiibaby(f): 4:43pm
MetroBaba1:


Check Your Mail For The Link
did u send the link to my mail or what
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by yizzyweezy: 4:45pm
amiibaby:
I need the links oo
elgramz:


Oga pls post the link for this o. The list is not clearly visible on my device

safemagneticlas:
Can you please post a link to the actual website? The list is hardly visible on mobile.

Thanks

link has been updated

here it is: direct download link of pdf file:
DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK OF TEF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES
Re: Tony Elumelu Enterpreneurship Foundation 2018 Successful Candidates (Full List) by Krafty006: 4:46pm
