Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Nnamdisblog(m): 2:03pm
Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Uriel has been announced as Payporte Fashion Ambassador.

Uriel signed a deal with the official Sponsor of Big Brother Naija 2017.

Uriel Ngozi Oputa was evicted from the Big Brother Naija House two weeks ago.

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Donshegxy10(m): 2:05pm
I dey observe
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Young03: 2:12pm
Atleast she didnt loose

no b like those wey dey finger still go empty

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by wahles(m): 2:24pm
Who dem finger? grin
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by youngest85(m): 2:34pm
All I see is d handsome dude

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by veekid(m): 3:07pm
Uriel with her expired body.

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by smackimorn(m): 3:08pm
BTW

Their is a particular Mod that's fond of removing my comments, if na joke stop am! sad am I not responsible for my comments anymore?

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by klassykute(m): 3:09pm
i like her ooo. but i dnt watch bbn sha she get yanch die

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by OkoYiboz: 3:09pm
On behalf of the vaseline crew, if they want to show us Uriel, they should snap her picture from the back.

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by ToyinDipo(m): 3:09pm
Happy for her, our beloved drama queen.

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by librangyps(f): 3:09pm
Queen of mirrors and make up
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by justi4jesu(f): 3:10pm
kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by umoslink: 3:10pm
good for her as least something to write home about
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by LOGDAN(m): 3:10pm
cool
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by atuanso84: 3:10pm
I guess everyone is a winner on this show. all depending on how you use that platform.

congrats to you Uriel!

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by abworld6deep(m): 3:10pm
That's great n a good way to start. All the best Uriel.
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Oyind18: 3:10pm
Congrate Queen Uriel
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by CwazyBlaqGal(f): 3:11pm
undecidedwtf is she wearing?? undecided
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by bentwain: 3:11pm
please Uriel can I bang u.. u keep turning me on
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by recievesense: 3:11pm
bentwain:
please Uriel can I bang u.. u keep turning me on


going through your posts, I realised that you are just broke and r a n d y.

recieve sense

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by joshing(m): 3:11pm
nice
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by okonja(m): 3:11pm
Hurray
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by 1bkaye(f): 3:12pm
Yaasss
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Ihateafonja: 3:12pm
ukwu

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by artade: 3:12pm
Congratulations!
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 3:12pm


I must marry this babe!


Knew her less than 2 months ago and have exhausted 3 jars of vaseline!



Could she be casting a spell on me?

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Keneking: 3:13pm
So Kemen did not even win soap

The next thing is to begin to use ariel 'whitening' soap to wash off the - thick black skin grin grin ;

Did lalasticlala sight the hairs on her chest ...i am seeing a lot of deposit grin grin grin

But Igbos are indeed doing great sha wink wink

If that lease agreement fall for her hand, na the guy go epp am pick am up grin
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by mokaflex(m): 3:13pm
Yooooo man. I miss this babe in the house

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by gurunlocker: 3:13pm
I hope that dude isn't getting hard...

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by jydharry(m): 3:14pm
her yansh na die...I don't think she deserves it thou....cocoice is better off wen it comes to fashion

Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Nofuckgiven: 3:14pm
Good girl no be that caterpillar teeth wey dey chase man shamelessly. kiss

