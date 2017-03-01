₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Nnamdisblog(m): 2:03pm
Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Uriel has been announced as Payporte Fashion Ambassador.
Uriel signed a deal with the official Sponsor of Big Brother Naija 2017.
Uriel Ngozi Oputa was evicted from the Big Brother Naija House two weeks ago.
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Donshegxy10(m): 2:05pm
I dey observe
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Young03: 2:12pm
Atleast she didnt loose
no b like those wey dey finger still go empty
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by wahles(m): 2:24pm
Who dem finger?
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by youngest85(m): 2:34pm
All I see is d handsome dude
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by veekid(m): 3:07pm
Uriel with her expired body.
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by smackimorn(m): 3:08pm
BTW
Their is a particular Mod that's fond of removing my comments, if na joke stop am! am I not responsible for my comments anymore?
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by klassykute(m): 3:09pm
i like her ooo. but i dnt watch bbn sha she get yanch die
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by OkoYiboz: 3:09pm
On behalf of the vaseline crew, if they want to show us Uriel, they should snap her picture from the back.
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by ToyinDipo(m): 3:09pm
Happy for her, our beloved drama queen.
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by librangyps(f): 3:09pm
Queen of mirrors and make up
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by justi4jesu(f): 3:10pm
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by umoslink: 3:10pm
good for her as least something to write home about
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by LOGDAN(m): 3:10pm
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by atuanso84: 3:10pm
I guess everyone is a winner on this show. all depending on how you use that platform.
congrats to you Uriel!
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by abworld6deep(m): 3:10pm
That's great n a good way to start. All the best Uriel.
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Oyind18: 3:10pm
Congrate Queen Uriel
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by CwazyBlaqGal(f): 3:11pm
wtf is she wearing??
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by bentwain: 3:11pm
please Uriel can I bang u.. u keep turning me on
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by recievesense: 3:11pm
bentwain:
going through your posts, I realised that you are just broke and r a n d y.
recieve sense
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by joshing(m): 3:11pm
nice
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by okonja(m): 3:11pm
Hurray
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by 1bkaye(f): 3:12pm
Yaasss
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Ihateafonja: 3:12pm
ukwu
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by artade: 3:12pm
Congratulations!
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 3:12pm
I must marry this babe!
Knew her less than 2 months ago and have exhausted 3 jars of vaseline!
Could she be casting a spell on me?
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Keneking: 3:13pm
So Kemen did not even win soap
The next thing is to begin to use ariel 'whitening' soap to wash off the - thick black skin ;
Did lalasticlala sight the hairs on her chest ...i am seeing a lot of deposit
But Igbos are indeed doing great sha
If that lease agreement fall for her hand, na the guy go epp am pick am up
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by mokaflex(m): 3:13pm
Yooooo man. I miss this babe in the house
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by gurunlocker: 3:13pm
I hope that dude isn't getting hard...
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by jydharry(m): 3:14pm
her yansh na die...I don't think she deserves it thou....cocoice is better off wen it comes to fashion
Re: Uriel Becomes Payporte Fashion Ambassador (Photos) by Nofuckgiven: 3:14pm
Good girl no be that caterpillar teeth wey dey chase man shamelessly.
