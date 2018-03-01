₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by NewshelmNg: 4:51pm
President Buhari this afternoon, in Gusau, Zamfara State held a town hall meeting with community, traditional leaders and other stakeholders.
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by HungerBAD: 4:56pm
Interesting.
So I followed the link to read what the town hall meeting was about,and nothing was written about that.
What concerns would Zamfara have that Buhari visited?Fulani Herdsmen?bad roads?lack of electricity?what exactly?maybe their school girls were abducted right?
He should visit and then revisit Benue State for their own version of town hall meetings,where his attention is mostly needed.
He should then go to Dapchi for another town hall meeting with the parents of the girls that were abducted by the BH,and try to tell the parents of the five girls that died why our security apparatus failed them.
To call this man CLUELESS, is elevating his level of intelligence to that of Goodluck Jonathan.
Never again.
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by Earthspilgrim: 4:59pm
All I can say is these pictures, the quality is fresh, the camera man is on point
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by aminu790(m): 5:04pm
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by Homeboiy: 5:17pm
, others they read book
he dey look pictures probably porn
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by chukxy44(m): 5:26pm
Lets accord him the much needed support, He got it right on this, when he does not lets state it clearly.
If the US President did the same thing, we would be singing his praise here
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 5:26pm
Ok.
What did they discuss?
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by Abbeyme: 5:26pm
Who ẹ hep
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by esthy86: 5:27pm
De meeting will end up like buhari
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by Sanchez01: 5:27pm
HungerBAD:Campaign before anything among his own.
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by costail: 5:28pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by esthy86: 5:28pm
noticed
buhari nh correct slim daddy
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 5:28pm
AND they keep on wearing Agbada up and down.... sh*t
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by fahren(m): 5:28pm
If you have not registered to vote, you are worse than APC, Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram put together.
Go and get your PVCs and let's send Buhari back to Daura.
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by iyke926(m): 5:29pm
See as Buhari dey look the book like say e dey read am.
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by OlympianZeus(m): 5:30pm
HungerBAD:This man does not deserve to be a common class captain.
If he is wise he should just park well this coming 2019 elections
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by millomaniac: 5:31pm
Campaign don start?
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by Alameer(m): 5:32pm
If you hate him Thunder fire you
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by neezar: 5:32pm
HungerBAD:Hungerbad was ur account hacked??
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 5:32pm
chukxy44:
Buhari does not deserve any respect. Has he attended Town Hall meeting in Benue, Kogi, Taraba, Delta, Port Hacourt, Plateau, Ife, Lagos, Delta.
To think that this is a man who campaigned against nepotism in his first tenure.
Rubbish.
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by GenBuhari(m): 5:33pm
ok
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by tokrizy(m): 5:37pm
dis nigga na pepsi long neck advt fit am..see neck like ostrich own..MY BEEF WITH dis BUHARI
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by ClumsyFlimsy: 5:39pm
HungerBAD:This man right here is a true patriot
I remember how you shouted sai baba because u believed in him and now you criticize him because he is bleeping up
Kudos I hope more Buhari supporters will see the light and know that the man is a complete failure. In fact almost all our politicians are mad men
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by GodsOwnFav: 5:39pm
it shall not be well with Buhari.
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 5:39pm
HungerBAD:
He's a bigot. Buhari will die a painful death. He should continue. Let us all get our PVCs
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by gurunlocker: 5:40pm
This man visitation is based more on campaign now. I think he feel comfortable visiting Northern states than other part of the country.
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by decency12(m): 5:41pm
HungerBAD:Are you sure this is your handwriting?
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 5:44pm
HungerBAD:
A patriotic speech from you bro. I had long withdraw my support for this current administration. They are not different and even worse to the previous administrations.
It's a pity that so far there is no reputable candidates for 2019 presidential election.
It would be a great joy if this man stepped down now.
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:46pm
It is noted.
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by pol23: 5:46pm
Buhari look at yourself...
Don't you think you need rest ...
But a foolish man like you will choose death and disgrace over gracefully resigning...
|Re: President Buhari Holds Town Hall Meeting With Zamfara Community Leaders (Photos) by wink2015: 5:48pm
This BUHARI OF A MAN has started his campaign for 2019 Presidential Election amidst stylishly by virtue of this town hall meeting that he is holding with his northerner people.
He has never deem it fit to visit the Niger Delta region not to talking holding town hall meeting with Niger Deltans.
Why is the North only seeking to control Niger delta oil but they are not interested in their wellbeing?
BUHARI YOU BE WAYO MAN!
