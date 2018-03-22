₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt - Crime - Nairaland

Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt

Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by Samsimple(m): 7:23pm
A woman identified as Mrs . Veronica Igwe, 38 , has reportedly offered her four- year- old daughter, Uloma Igwe, to her creditor as collateral for her N100 debt .

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki , Ebonyi State on Thursday , the Desk Officer in charge of Child Abuse /Maltreatment Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development , Mrs . Cecilia Elom, said the ministry received an emergency call on Tuesday , informing them that Veronica had exchanged her four- year - old daughter because of her inability to settle N100 debt .
Elom said immediately her office received the report , officials of the ministry rushed to the CAS campus of Ebonyi State University Abakaliki , where the alleged creditor, Mrs . Josephine Nwali , resides.
“On reaching the residence , we saw little Uloma Igwe with another seven - year- old boy hawking . On interrogation , they confessed to have been lured into hawking by Mrs . Josephine Nwali who they were living with.
“Uloma ’ s mother , Veronica , informed our officials that she did not even know the woman she gave her child to . ”
Veronica said she had “business transaction ” with Mrs . Josephine Nwali at the Rice Mill Abakaliki in August 2017 , where she bought some items from her , after which she owed her N100 .

Veronica said she then suggested to her debtor that she could bring one of her children in exchange for the debt .
She maintained that she did not know the residence of the woman she handed her daughter to , but that the transaction took place at the rice mill where they do daily rice transactions.

Elom said the Igwes hail from Okposi Umuoghara in Ezza North Local Government Council of Ebonyi tate ; while Mrs . Josephine Nwali hails from Okoffia in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state .
“Officials of the Ministry of Women Affairs invited Mrs . Josephine Nwali to the Office, from where she was handed over to the Ebonyi State Police Command for interrogation , ” Elom said .

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Women Affairs has concluded arrangement to take little Uloma Igwe to hospital for proper medical treatment .

SOURCE: http://punchng.com/mum-uses-four-year-old-daughter-as-collateral-for-n100-debt/

Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by Solidkay(m): 7:26pm
That is the height of irresponsibility,
regardless of the situation.
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by Homeboiy: 7:30pm
ogbenye ajoka

Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by free2ryhme: 7:35pm
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by CriticMaestro: 7:35pm
So sad, the mother is a quack, that creditor na witch... For meagre N100 u bought a soul? Wicked!
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by congorasta: 7:35pm
lies
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by naijjaman(m): 7:35pm
undecided
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by Nairalanddist: 7:36pm
Biafrans are indeed hungry people yet they want their own country so they can be a plaque to the world and the UN. If not for our efforts in the north to supply food to Nigerians, majority of southerners will die of hunger. Nigeria needs the north more than we need the south

Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by themosthigh: 7:36pm
This people sef. Woman use style leave her daughter for richer person house make them feed her Hungry daughter Wey she no fit afford to feed while she later settles her debt.

Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by inoki247: 7:37pm
For which bank.. That bank need to be investigated for child capitalism...
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by Chicagoesontop: 7:37pm
What kind of nonsense is this? Does it mean that this woman don't have anybody to give her 5000 to solve her problem, ? not to talk of 100 naira.

The woman that even accepted the child in exchange of 100 naira is more wicked than the devil himself..

Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by FarahAideed: 7:37pm
No surprises here under Buhari Nigeria has the highest percentage and highest amount of Humans living in extreme poverty of all time so this story is just further proof and expect more of such scenarios... Nigerians have never been poorer , no nation on earth has ever had so many extremely poor people and yet some sadist want Buhari for a second term
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by Godsent4life: 7:37pm
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by Readwarn(m): 7:37pm
Wow...You took someone's child cos of #100 debt
wow wow
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by talk2percy(m): 7:37pm
My God, nah so things don worst reach??
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by Freshbank: 7:38pm
Joke no dey finished for nairaland. Is it 100 naira or 100,000 naira?
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by Harmony92(f): 7:38pm
Human being don turn commodity for nija. cry
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by TONIKEZ: 7:38pm
use the baby for blood money instead. stupid woman
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by mcemmy0z: 7:38pm
Poverty is bad
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by lookatew: 7:39pm
OP, in your mind now u've censored that picture? If it's to censor bobbì that nobody beg you to censor, u'll use all ur muscle to censor it

Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by jnfoage: 7:40pm
Both parties are ibos, but if you enter NL and see how these people are beating chests, you will think the poorest person down there has 5 five mansions and five latest cars. Instead of addressing their problems, they will be searching for pictures of some disadvantaged children from the north to masturbate on. Now imagine, 100 naira in exchange for your own child. Keep deceiving yourselves.

Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by horpeyemmi66(m): 7:42pm
N100 faa! shocked shocked. Buhari has really messed up a lot of things.
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by ZombieTAMER: 7:42pm
Dave Umahi is a useless governor
There is serious hunger and depression in Ebonyi today
All the fool does is to lick Buhari backside

Go to all the Lagos holdup
It's full of Ebonyi youths selling all sorts of rubbish
In a bid to survive

I don't know why he was voted for in the first place sad
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by ItsMeAboki(m): 7:43pm
Flatinos would do anything for money.
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by carsuperman: 7:43pm
HOW CAN THE WOMAN BE REACHED SO I CAN SEND HER SOMETHING. THIS IS THE HEIGHT OF POVERTY
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by Iyalayaibomaku: 7:43pm
The ibos have not see anything yet cos we will marginalize them to the extend of them eating their children in Nigeria cos they are very stupid people that have no respect for our president

Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by Samsimple(m): 7:44pm
lookatew:
OP, in your mind now u've censored that picture? If it's to censor bobbì that nobody beg you to censor, u'll use all ur muscle to censor it
u booked this space with T repent now

Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by UAE123(m): 7:45pm
God punish poverty. Both the stupid mother of the 4 years old girl & the devilish woman that she is owing #100 need to spend the rest of their lives in jail.
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by omooba969(m): 7:46pm
Adonbilivit
Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by ZombieTAMER: 7:47pm
Iyalayaibomaku:
The ibos have not see anything yet cos we will marginalize them to the extend of them eating their children in Nigeria cos they are very stupid people that have no respect for our president

Lalasticlala
If you don't ban this one and I take him on this thread
You will ban me for 100 years because of what I will drop here

Re: Mum Uses Four-year-old Daughter As Collateral For N100 Debt by omooba969(m): 7:47pm
Iyalayaibomaku:
The ibos have not see anything yet cos we will marginalize them to the extend of them eating their children in Nigeria cos they are very stupid people that have no respect for our president

Please ignore this foo.l, his brain is under repair. cool

