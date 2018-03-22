₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by emmalezy(m): 8:12pm
Nigerians have been voting for their favorite evicted housemate to come back into the show, to battle for the 45 million naira grand prize with other housemates.
Fans, Followers and critics of the 11 evicted housemates have all taken to social media to device tactics to get votes from Nigerians in order to get back into the house.
But here’s a new twist.. This afternoon, Big brother naija housemate, Cee-C shocked viewers when she spoke to Rico and told him that she had a dream that two of the evicted housemates are coming back into the house.
Watch the video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFNKStmvL1Q
Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the host of the 2018 Big Brother Naija show, announced that this week, the public will be voting to bring back two of their favourite evicted Housemates.
As expected, the twist elicited social media reactions from many of the viewers. While some were excited about the prospect of having their favorites back on the show, others considered it unfair to the current housemates
SOURCE
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/22/bbnaija-i-had-a-dream-that-two-evicted-housemates-came-back-cee-c-reveals/
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by Homeboiy: 8:16pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by adeniyi3971(m): 8:18pm
CeeC d witch
9 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by itspzpics(m): 8:27pm
lol
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by DynasTee: 8:31pm
Dream?
Pls tell us will Buhari lose in 2019?
24 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by donstan18(m): 8:31pm
Is this not the virgin girl?
Please anybody that believed that she's a virgin should raise his/her hand for thunder to see you clear.
16 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by Tamarapetty(f): 8:35pm
I'd like to believe she's a fake housemate, if she isn't, then big brother is CHEATING!
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by madameverything: 8:48pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by Ofemmanutosure: 9:15pm
So she dey see vision?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by Biglittlelois(f): 9:16pm
I do not want to believe she happen to "dream" this after the recent evicted housemates, coincidence? nahh, winch? maybe
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by veacea: 9:17pm
Na Josephine she be?
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by abrahym(m): 9:17pm
Drama
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by jerrybakermillz(m): 9:18pm
Clairvoyant girl ,hear they are very good at BJ cause they can't predict when you gonna cum
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by Oblitz(m): 9:18pm
Clairvoyance
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by Sarang: 9:18pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by koolg: 9:18pm
For real?
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by King4Roller: 9:19pm
Big Brother and 419.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by Endtimesmith(m): 9:19pm
Welcome to the church of today...Ceec
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by cecymiammy(f): 9:19pm
Dreamer girl
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by DaddyKross: 9:19pm
It won't be funny if this girl turns out to be a fake housemate ooh
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by Enemyofpeace: 9:19pm
Tamarapetty:God bless you. She is acting a script in the house
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by cr7lomo: 9:19pm
veacea:
No ...Na Josephine
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by emperor94(m): 9:19pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by Stanleyville(m): 9:21pm
Yes!..
Finally her witchery have been confirmed!!!
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by White007(m): 9:21pm
Its the work of her Eyelashes
Its making her to see the future
Please Cee C, use that eyelashes on your eyes to see if Buhari will win 2019 presidential election
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by anuoluwapo884: 9:22pm
Lobatan
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by nanakgh(m): 9:22pm
:oa virgin and a prophetess?
.
.
.smart girl ke...at this rate, even if you don't win the 45mill you can at least start a church after bbn
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by Bigframe: 9:22pm
Winch
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by Essentials1(m): 9:22pm
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by sod09(m): 9:24pm
Witch
Ibkayee pls is this true
|Re: BBNaija: Cee-C “I Had A Dream That Two Evicted Housemates Came Back” by room089: 9:26pm
Future impossible tense!
