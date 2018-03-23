₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,730 members, 4,149,251 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 12:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador (9647 Views)
Toni Iwobi Elected In Italy As First Black Senator / Lilian Onoh Becomes Nigeria’s Ambassador To Namibia (Photos) / Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by Slippy: 9:11pm On Mar 22
The Foreign Office has appointed its first black female career diplomat as a high commissioner as it steps up efforts to change the overwhelmingly white, male face of the diplomatic service.
https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2018/mar/22/first-black-female-high-commissioner-appointed-by-foreign-office-nnenne-iwuji-eme
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by timwudz(m): 9:15pm On Mar 22
She try
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by FSU: 9:16pm On Mar 22
Igbo again? Na wa for this people oh! ''We'' (the less you look, the less you see) Yorubas envy them a lot. THEY ARE ALFA ACHIEVERS.
53 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by tchimatic(m): 9:35pm On Mar 22
Igbo bu Igbo.
they said we're chest beaters.. we said yes
they called us pigs.. yes
they called us Igbos.. yea
they call us drug peddlers... yes.
we said we want Biafra; that we don't need them n the oyel in south south... yet they refused to let us go.
why do they hate us n call us evil n yet don't want to let us go.
Igbo Amaka
78 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by adeniyi3971(m): 9:40pm On Mar 22
awesome
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by hajoke2000(f): 9:44pm On Mar 22
Igbo's are wonderful ....
Yoruba's are fabulous.....
and Hausa's are gorgeous
Nigeria was once a great nation....
is just our leaders...
may GOD save us all .......
#shalom#
39 Likes
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by 01Alpha(m): 9:49pm On Mar 22
She's Igbo...... Qm not surprise
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by FSU: 9:55pm On Mar 22
hajoke2000:
10 Likes
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by hajoke2000(f): 10:00pm On Mar 22
[quote author=FSU post=66073227][/quote]
y na .....
1 Like
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by emmysoftyou: 10:04pm On Mar 22
Congratulations.
I'm congratulating you for not changing your name.
It's well with you.
Igbo bu igbo
Igbo amaka
15 Likes
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by obaataaokpaewu: 10:07pm On Mar 22
hajoke2000:We should stop deceiving ourselves. There is nothing great about this country. Both leaders and followers are the same.
The system is so bad that someone with intentions will be frustrated and join the bad ones
The country is beyond "repair"
19 Likes
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by Firgemachar: 10:08pm On Mar 22
Congrats to the piggyyeasterners.
Let's watch as they celebrate this laudable 'achievement' by beating empty chests like chimps and trying hard to measure up to their masters.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by hajoke2000(f): 10:15pm On Mar 22
obaataaokpaewu:
let just hope Nigeria will change for the better .......i am sure u do set alarm for u to wake up.....so dat is what hope is ....we all absolutely have no idea if we are going to wake up tomorrow .....but am sure we do hope dat.........so let us keep hoping that Nigeria will change .....and together we can by voting wisely in 2019.....we all cant run away.........
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by IamLaura(f): 10:16pm On Mar 22
Firgemachar:See painment
Hating doesn’t change the fact that she’s Britain’s first female black ambassador so do yourself a favor and rid yourself of this bitterness. It won’t get you anywhere
28 Likes
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by plessis: 10:18pm On Mar 22
The great igbo race....
Afonjas pay your respect.....
17 Likes
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by kmcutez(f): 10:18pm On Mar 22
Our Nigerian brothers will call her an Olosho for such an achievement if she was based in Nigeria.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by IME1: 10:19pm On Mar 22
Hearty congrats to her
Nigeria amaka
Nigeria ko ni baje
Nigeria sai
2 Likes
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by thewatcher2020: 10:19pm On Mar 22
Lol
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by TheKingdom: 10:19pm On Mar 22
Igbo Amaka..Biafra Amaka...Ogoni amaka....AKwa Ibom Amaka, Ijaw Amaka (originators of name Biafra)
8 Likes
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by obaataaokpaewu: 10:19pm On Mar 22
hajoke2000:You can't be doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. We can't "Hope" for it to get better when we keep doing the same thing over and over
2 Likes
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by fk001: 10:21pm On Mar 22
She is a Nigerian God bless her.
Amen
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by ezex(m): 10:21pm On Mar 22
Good feat
Check my Siggy to Bring in your Goods from China now at $5/kg
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by Dee60: 10:23pm On Mar 22
Where did you see that she is a Nigerian?
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by hajoke2000(f): 10:23pm On Mar 22
obaataaokpaewu:
yeah .....let us just kuku say we are kind of like the architect of our own misfortune ....and other factors
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by TundeHashim(m): 10:23pm On Mar 22
we all are hete celebrating this as an achievement whereas most of us will oppose, with all our blood, a person of different ethnic group becoming mere councillor in our words. Its just so crazy and funny how we praise others for being liberal but we refused to be..
2 Likes
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by Burgerlomo: 10:23pm On Mar 22
Congratulations
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by eTECTIVe(m): 10:24pm On Mar 22
I'm sure d likes of python nd co are crying blood afta seeing d name.. U won't see d bigots "Igbo Amaka" comment
9 Likes
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by benn94(m): 10:24pm On Mar 22
I know afonjas won't like this news..Ndi ofe mmanu
10 Likes
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by kernel505: 10:27pm On Mar 22
fk001:Which Nigerian? Does she look like Boko, .
3 Likes
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by room089: 10:28pm On Mar 22
Sai Baba!
Bubu go soon show to help them fight corruption!
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by Ttipsy(m): 10:30pm On Mar 22
congrats madam!!
|Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by CaptainFM1: 10:30pm On Mar 22
hajoke2000:
I doubt if we can ever vote wisely in this country. The system has been rigged against the common man.
About a year to election and we don't know who the contenders are....So they will throw anybody to us in February, and we will just go out and vote!
N31m WAEC Fee Stolen In Ogun, Govt Panel Alleges / House Okays N38.8bn Jumbo Allowance For Members / Governor Dickson Holds 2017 End Of Year Thanksgiving At Toru-Orua, Bayelsa
Viewing this topic: fabiano09(m), Bluffly, whizfem(m), Adeyinka123, Haryorbammmy(m), SkyLinkss(m), 9gerian, niggadee(m), kerryiyke(m), StevDesmond(m), mjay2018, onupeter(m), stevecantrell, tamethem(m), Ubomm, mrgaga, IgboTyphoon and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 91