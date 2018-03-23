₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,730 members, 4,149,251 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 12:16 AM

NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador (9647 Views)

Toni Iwobi Elected In Italy As First Black Senator / Lilian Onoh Becomes Nigeria’s Ambassador To Namibia (Photos) / Britain Says It Will Not Allow Nigeria To Break Up (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by Slippy: 9:11pm On Mar 22
The Foreign Office has appointed its first black female career diplomat as a high commissioner as it steps up efforts to change the overwhelmingly white, male face of the diplomatic service.

NneNne Iwuji-Eme, who has spent 16 years in the Foreign Office, will take up her role as British High Commissioner to Mozambique in July, taking over from Joanna Kuenssberg.

Iwuji-Eme said it was “an honour and a privilege” to be appointed to the role and that she hoped she would inspire others to pursue their ambitions.

“I hope my appointment as the first British black female career diplomat to this position will inspire young talent, regardless of race or background, to pursue their ambitions in the Foreign Office,” she said.


“I look forward to forging even stronger connections between Britain and Mozambique – two close members of the Commonwealth family.”

The foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, said Iwuji-Eme has “vision, experience and energy” for the appointment.

He said: “As the country heads in a new and exciting direction, it’s important that we have the brightest and the best batting for Britain. Our great diversity is an invaluable asset on the global stage, and it’s only right that at all levels [of] the FCO reflects this.

“As a continent with some of the world’s fastest growing economies, Africa is an important partner post-Brexit. NneNne has the vision, experience and energy to take our relationship with Mozambique to the next level, and I congratulate her on her appointment.”

Women now head up 32% of missions, up 200% since 2008, while 13.4% of Foreign Office staff are from ethnic minorities.

The Foreign Office said it was making “huge strides” in improving diversity and work had been done to improve career prospects including tailored training and mentoring programmes.

A schools outreach programme aims to highlight the diplomatic service as an attractive career prospect to those who wouldn’t otherwise consider it.


Iwuji-Eme previously worked as an economist in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and for Royal Dutch Shell.

Since joining the Foreign Office she has held a range of positions from economic adviser for Africa to chief press officer to the Africa minister. Her most recent posting was to Brazil as first secretary prosperity and acting prosperity consul.


https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2018/mar/22/first-black-female-high-commissioner-appointed-by-foreign-office-nnenne-iwuji-eme

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by timwudz(m): 9:15pm On Mar 22
She try

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by FSU: 9:16pm On Mar 22
Igbo again? Na wa for this people oh! ''We'' (the less you look, the less you see) Yorubas envy them a lot. THEY ARE ALFA ACHIEVERS. tongue

53 Likes 2 Shares

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by tchimatic(m): 9:35pm On Mar 22
Igbo bu Igbo.

they said we're chest beaters.. we said yes
they called us pigs.. yes
they called us Igbos.. yea
they call us drug peddlers... yes.

we said we want Biafra; that we don't need them n the oyel in south south... yet they refused to let us go.

why do they hate us n call us evil n yet don't want to let us go.

Igbo Amaka

78 Likes 2 Shares

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by adeniyi3971(m): 9:40pm On Mar 22
awesome
Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by hajoke2000(f): 9:44pm On Mar 22
Igbo's are wonderful ....



Yoruba's are fabulous.....



and Hausa's are gorgeous




Nigeria was once a great nation....


is just our leaders...


may GOD save us all .......


#shalom#

39 Likes

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by 01Alpha(m): 9:49pm On Mar 22
She's Igbo...... Qm not surprise

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by FSU: 9:55pm On Mar 22
hajoke2000:
Igbo's are wonderfully great ....



Yoruba's are nebulous fabulous.....



and Hausa's are gorgeous




Nigeria is a great nation....


is just our leaders...


may GOD save us all .......


#shalom#

10 Likes

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by hajoke2000(f): 10:00pm On Mar 22
[quote author=FSU post=66073227][/quote]

y na .....

1 Like

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by emmysoftyou: 10:04pm On Mar 22
Congratulations.


I'm congratulating you for not changing your name.

It's well with you.



Igbo bu igbo

Igbo amaka grin

15 Likes

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by obaataaokpaewu: 10:07pm On Mar 22
hajoke2000:
Igbo's are wonderful ....



Yoruba's are fabulous.....



and Hausa's are gorgeous




Nigeria is a great nation....


is just our leaders...


may GOD save us all .......


#shalom#
We should stop deceiving ourselves. There is nothing great about this country. Both leaders and followers are the same.
The system is so bad that someone with intentions will be frustrated and join the bad ones
The country is beyond "repair"

19 Likes

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by Firgemachar: 10:08pm On Mar 22
Congrats to the piggyyeasterners.

Let's watch as they celebrate this laudable 'achievement' by beating empty chests like chimps and trying hard to measure up to their masters.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by hajoke2000(f): 10:15pm On Mar 22
obaataaokpaewu:
We should stop deceiving ourselves. There is nothing great about this country. Both leaders and followers are the same.
The country is beyond "repair"


let just hope Nigeria will change for the better .......i am sure u do set alarm for u to wake up.....so dat is what hope is ....we all absolutely have no idea if we are going to wake up tomorrow .....but am sure we do hope dat.........so let us keep hoping that Nigeria will change .....and together we can by voting wisely in 2019.....we all cant run away.........

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by IamLaura(f): 10:16pm On Mar 22
Firgemachar:
Congrats to the piggyyeasterners.

Let's watch as they celebrate this laudable 'achievement' by beating empty chests like chimps and trying hard to measure up to their masters.
See painment grin
Hating doesn’t change the fact that she’s Britain’s first female black ambassador so do yourself a favor and rid yourself of this bitterness. It won’t get you anywhere

28 Likes

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by plessis: 10:18pm On Mar 22
The great igbo race....

Afonjas pay your respect.....

17 Likes

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by kmcutez(f): 10:18pm On Mar 22
Our Nigerian brothers will call her an Olosho for such an achievement if she was based in Nigeria.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by IME1: 10:19pm On Mar 22
kiss
Hearty congrats to her
Nigeria amaka
Nigeria ko ni baje
Nigeria sai

2 Likes

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by thewatcher2020: 10:19pm On Mar 22
Lol
Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by TheKingdom: 10:19pm On Mar 22
Igbo Amaka..Biafra Amaka...Ogoni amaka....AKwa Ibom Amaka, Ijaw Amaka (originators of name Biafra)

8 Likes

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by obaataaokpaewu: 10:19pm On Mar 22
hajoke2000:



let just hope Nigeria will change for the better .......i am sure u do set alarm for u to wake up.....so dat is what hope is ....we all absolutely have no idea if we are going to wake up tomorrow .....but am sure we do hope dat.........so let us keep hoping that Nigeria will change .....and together we can by voting wisely in 2019.....we all cant run away.........
You can't be doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. We can't "Hope" for it to get better when we keep doing the same thing over and over

2 Likes

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by fk001: 10:21pm On Mar 22
She is a Nigerian God bless her.


Amen
Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by ezex(m): 10:21pm On Mar 22
Good feat






Check my Siggy to Bring in your Goods from China now at $5/kg
Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by Dee60: 10:23pm On Mar 22
Where did you see that she is a Nigerian?
Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by hajoke2000(f): 10:23pm On Mar 22
obaataaokpaewu:
You can't doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. We can't "Hope" for it to get better when we keep doing the same thing over and over



yeah .....let us just kuku say we are kind of like the architect of our own misfortune ....and other factors
Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by TundeHashim(m): 10:23pm On Mar 22
we all are hete celebrating this as an achievement whereas most of us will oppose, with all our blood, a person of different ethnic group becoming mere councillor in our words. Its just so crazy and funny how we praise others for being liberal but we refused to be..

2 Likes

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by Burgerlomo: 10:23pm On Mar 22
Congratulations cool

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by eTECTIVe(m): 10:24pm On Mar 22
I'm sure d likes of python nd co are crying blood afta seeing d name.. U won't see d bigots "Igbo Amaka" comment

9 Likes

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by benn94(m): 10:24pm On Mar 22
I know afonjas won't like this news..Ndi ofe mmanu

10 Likes

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by kernel505: 10:27pm On Mar 22
fk001:
She is a Nigerian God bless her.

Amen
Which Nigerian? Does she look like Boko, .

3 Likes

Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by room089: 10:28pm On Mar 22
Sai Baba!
Bubu go soon show to help them fight corruption!
Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by Ttipsy(m): 10:30pm On Mar 22
congrats madam!!
Re: NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador by CaptainFM1: 10:30pm On Mar 22
hajoke2000:



let just hope Nigeria will change for the better .......i am sure u do set alarm for u to wake up.....so dat is what hope is ....we all absolutely have no idea if we are going to wake up tomorrow .....but am sure we do hope dat.........so let us keep hoping that Nigeria will change .....and together we can by voting wisely in 2019.....we all cant run away.........

I doubt if we can ever vote wisely in this country. The system has been rigged against the common man.

About a year to election and we don't know who the contenders are....So they will throw anybody to us in February, and we will just go out and vote!

(0) (1) (Reply)

N31m WAEC Fee Stolen In Ogun, Govt Panel Alleges / House Okays N38.8bn Jumbo Allowance For Members / Governor Dickson Holds 2017 End Of Year Thanksgiving At Toru-Orua, Bayelsa

Viewing this topic: fabiano09(m), Bluffly, whizfem(m), Adeyinka123, Haryorbammmy(m), SkyLinkss(m), 9gerian, niggadee(m), kerryiyke(m), StevDesmond(m), mjay2018, onupeter(m), stevecantrell, tamethem(m), Ubomm, mrgaga, IgboTyphoon and 49 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 91
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.