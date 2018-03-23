Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NneNne Iwuji-Eme Becomes Britain's First Black Female Ambassador (9647 Views)

The Foreign Office has appointed its first black female career diplomat as a high commissioner as it steps up efforts to change the overwhelmingly white, male face of the diplomatic service.



NneNne Iwuji-Eme, who has spent 16 years in the Foreign Office, will take up her role as British High Commissioner to Mozambique in July, taking over from Joanna Kuenssberg.



Iwuji-Eme said it was “an honour and a privilege” to be appointed to the role and that she hoped she would inspire others to pursue their ambitions.



“I hope my appointment as the first British black female career diplomat to this position will inspire young talent, regardless of race or background, to pursue their ambitions in the Foreign Office,” she said.





“I look forward to forging even stronger connections between Britain and Mozambique – two close members of the Commonwealth family.”



The foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, said Iwuji-Eme has “vision, experience and energy” for the appointment.



He said: “As the country heads in a new and exciting direction, it’s important that we have the brightest and the best batting for Britain. Our great diversity is an invaluable asset on the global stage, and it’s only right that at all levels [of] the FCO reflects this.



“As a continent with some of the world’s fastest growing economies, Africa is an important partner post-Brexit. NneNne has the vision, experience and energy to take our relationship with Mozambique to the next level, and I congratulate her on her appointment.”



Women now head up 32% of missions, up 200% since 2008, while 13.4% of Foreign Office staff are from ethnic minorities.



The Foreign Office said it was making “huge strides” in improving diversity and work had been done to improve career prospects including tailored training and mentoring programmes.



A schools outreach programme aims to highlight the diplomatic service as an attractive career prospect to those who wouldn’t otherwise consider it.





Iwuji-Eme previously worked as an economist in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and for Royal Dutch Shell.



Since joining the Foreign Office she has held a range of positions from economic adviser for Africa to chief press officer to the Africa minister. Her most recent posting was to Brazil as first secretary prosperity and acting prosperity consul.



https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2018/mar/22/first-black-female-high-commissioner-appointed-by-foreign-office-nnenne-iwuji-eme

She try 2 Likes 1 Share

Igbo again? Na wa for this people oh! ''We'' (the less you look, the less you see) Yorubas envy them a lot. THEY ARE ALFA ACHIEVERS. 53 Likes 2 Shares

Igbo bu Igbo.



they said we're chest beaters.. we said yes

they called us pigs.. yes

they called us Igbos.. yea

they call us drug peddlers... yes.



we said we want Biafra; that we don't need them n the oyel in south south... yet they refused to let us go.



why do they hate us n call us evil n yet don't want to let us go.



Igbo Amaka 78 Likes 2 Shares

awesome

Igbo's are wonderful ....







Yoruba's are fabulous.....







and Hausa's are gorgeous









Nigeria was once a great nation....





is just our leaders...





may GOD save us all .......





#shalom# 39 Likes

She's Igbo...... Qm not surprise 23 Likes 2 Shares

hajoke2000:

Igbo's are wonderfully great ....







Yoruba's are nebulous fabulous .....







and Hausa's are gorgeous









Nigeria is a great nation....





is just our leaders...





may GOD save us all .......





#shalom# 10 Likes

[quote author=FSU post=66073227][/quote]



y na ..... 1 Like







I'm congratulating you for not changing your name.



It's well with you.







Igbo bu igbo



Igbo amaka Congratulations.I'm congratulating you for not changing your name.It's well with you.Igbo bu igboIgbo amaka 15 Likes

hajoke2000:

Igbo's are wonderful ....







Yoruba's are fabulous.....







and Hausa's are gorgeous









Nigeria is a great nation....





is just our leaders...





may GOD save us all .......





#shalom# We should stop deceiving ourselves. There is nothing great about this country. Both leaders and followers are the same.

The system is so bad that someone with intentions will be frustrated and join the bad ones

The country is beyond "repair" We should stop deceiving ourselves. There is nothing great about this country. Both leaders and followers are the same.The system is so bad that someone with intentions will be frustrated and join the bad onesThe country is beyond "repair" 19 Likes

Congrats to the piggyyeasterners.



Let's watch as they celebrate this laudable 'achievement' by beating empty chests like chimps and trying hard to measure up to their masters. 2 Likes 1 Share

obaataaokpaewu:

We should stop deceiving ourselves. There is nothing great about this country. Both leaders and followers are the same.

The country is beyond "repair"



let just hope Nigeria will change for the better .......i am sure u do set alarm for u to wake up.....so dat is what hope is ....we all absolutely have no idea if we are going to wake up tomorrow .....but am sure we do hope dat.........so let us keep hoping that Nigeria will change .....and together we can by voting wisely in 2019.....we all cant run away......... let just hope Nigeria will change for the better .......i am sure u do set alarm for u to wake up.....so dat is what hope is ....we all absolutely have no idea if we are going to wake up tomorrow .....but am sure we do hope dat.........so let us keep hoping that Nigeria will change .....and together we can by voting wisely in 2019.....we all cant run away......... 2 Likes 1 Share

Firgemachar:

Congrats to the piggyyeasterners.



Let's watch as they celebrate this laudable 'achievement' by beating empty chests like chimps and trying hard to measure up to their masters. See painment

Hating doesn’t change the fact that she’s Britain’s first female black ambassador so do yourself a favor and rid yourself of this bitterness. It won’t get you anywhere See painmentHating doesn’t change the fact that she’s Britain’s first female black ambassador so do yourself a favor and rid yourself of this bitterness. It won’t get you anywhere 28 Likes

The great igbo race....



Afonjas pay your respect..... 17 Likes

Our Nigerian brothers will call her an Olosho for such an achievement if she was based in Nigeria. 2 Likes 1 Share



Hearty congrats to her

Nigeria amaka

Nigeria ko ni baje

Nigeria sai Hearty congrats to herNigeria amakaNigeria ko ni bajeNigeria sai 2 Likes

Lol

Igbo Amaka..Biafra Amaka...Ogoni amaka....AKwa Ibom Amaka, Ijaw Amaka (originators of name Biafra) 8 Likes

hajoke2000:







let just hope Nigeria will change for the better .......i am sure u do set alarm for u to wake up.....so dat is what hope is ....we all absolutely have no idea if we are going to wake up tomorrow .....but am sure we do hope dat.........so let us keep hoping that Nigeria will change .....and together we can by voting wisely in 2019.....we all cant run away......... You can't be doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. We can't "Hope" for it to get better when we keep doing the same thing over and over You can't be doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. We can't "Hope" for it to get better when we keep doing the same thing over and over 2 Likes

She is a Nigerian God bless her.





Amen

Good feat













Where did you see that she is a Nigerian?

obaataaokpaewu:

You can't doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. We can't "Hope" for it to get better when we keep doing the same thing over and over







yeah .....let us just kuku say we are kind of like the architect of our own misfortune ....and other factors yeah .....let us just kuku say we are kind of like the architect of our own misfortune ....and other factors

we all are hete celebrating this as an achievement whereas most of us will oppose, with all our blood, a person of different ethnic group becoming mere councillor in our words. Its just so crazy and funny how we praise others for being liberal but we refused to be.. 2 Likes

Congratulations

I'm sure d likes of python nd co are crying blood afta seeing d name.. U won't see d bigots "Igbo Amaka" comment 9 Likes

I know afonjas won't like this news..Ndi ofe mmanu 10 Likes

fk001:

She is a Nigerian God bless her.



Amen Which Nigerian? Does she look like Boko, . Which Nigerian? Does she look like Boko, . 3 Likes

Sai Baba!

Bubu go soon show to help them fight corruption!

congrats madam!!