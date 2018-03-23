Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Blame CAN, PFN, Osinbajo For Yet To Be Freed Girl, Not Buhari & BokoHaram- FFK (3600 Views)

According to FFK he does not blame Buhari or Bokoharam for Liya Sharibu’s remain in captivity but blames CAN, PFN and Osinbajo .



Read tweet below:



“It’s no longer news that the only girl that was left behind amongst the Dapchi girls was a Christian. I don’t blame Buhari or Boko Haram: I blame CAN, PFN and Osinbajo. For God sake do something for this little girl that refuses to renounce her faith and that stands for Christ!



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and all the other useful idiots and accursed slaves have much to learn from a deeply courageous 15 year old Christian girl from Dapchi about what it means to be loyal to one’s faith and to be faithful to one’s God even in the face of death!”



.I pray for Leah and her family.May God console them,give them strength and avenge them.I call on the Christian God,the Lord of the Universe,the Great Avenger and the God of all flesh,to avenge us and remove these cow lovers and sons of the bonded woman from the seat of power.



Shhhithole country... Help urself How many of those Christian leaders won't denounce Jesus in the presence of book haramShhhithole country... Help urself 7 Likes

bjayx:

How many of those Christian leaders won't denounce Jesus in the presence of book haram Shhhithole country... Help urself my dear they need to learn from the girl my dear they need to learn from the girl 10 Likes

osibanjo should be stoned to comma 10 Likes

FFK is right on this one. 9 Likes

Fake pastor osibanjo is nothing but a cancer to Christianity.

The reason why some Islamic fanatics love Osibanjo is because he's ready and capable of being a willing tool in the hands of muslims in Nigeria.

Buhari knew that he can never work peacefully with a serious Christian, hence he had to go for osibanjo, a fake Pastor whom he can easily influence and control like a remote.



A member of Osibanjo's church was killed in Abuja by headslamners, till now, Osibanjo has not made any statement about the killing.



Again,fulani heardsmen have killed over 782 thousand Christians, Osibanjo didn't condemn that, rather he said we should pray for Fulani terrorist.

Now, this latest abduction by boko haeam, the idiottic fake pastorr has said nothing as usual.

What a Shame !!!.

I pity some of my Yoruba Christian brothers who voted for Buhari because he had Osibanjo by his side thinking that Osibanjo will checkmate the excesses of Buhari's dictatorial tendency against Nigerian Christians.

You all can now see that the useless and moronic fake pastor is not interested in what is befalling Christians as long as his family members are not involved. Such a disappointment !



Christians in Nigeria are in big trouble under Buhari's administration.



Meanwhile, fanatical Yoruba Muslims and their fulani masters where are you ?, FFK your nightmare has spoken again, come and attack his as usual.

Smh. 14 Likes

Nigeria we hail thee, doesn't seem to be what it is again.

If Adeboye Oyedepo Christ embassy orijafor..and all daddy Go's in Nigeria don't make any loud statement on this...



If the church of God are silent on this little girls faith now..then come tomorrow to use it as testimony while keeping shut Now.



If Christianity and Christian's don't rally round this girl and make a positive confession about this lady and Christianity in Nigeria..But re waiting on God to act n reveal himself....



This single act of this girl..will win millions of soul for Christ..in Nigeria and the world..



The church needs to make loud statement..the church need to speed up evangelism..

God is about to intervene but he can't do that without the church which is his body..





This is an opportunity from God to the church..



Oyedepo Adeboye kumuyi..this is the time for you all to lead the church and reveal Jesus to the world..is time to make Nigeria a Christian country...



Lord Jesus pls intervene in Leah..so that your name be glorified..and souls won ..in Jesus name I prayed.Amen 12 Likes 2 Shares

Homeboiy:

osibanjo should be stoned to comma lol, why? lol, why?

Quite unfortunate.

Why this issue is being politicised. The life of a little girl is at stake and instead of FFK and his likes to engage wisdom and act behind the scenes, if they really care, but no, it's always all about politics.



I pray a neutral ground is reached in the release of this young girl, certain things should be put off the media, Boko haram members will be reading posts like this, then get sentimental, who loses, the girl and her parents.



May God grant us infinite wisdom. 1 Like

I Said it before the blame game has started









hmmmmmmm

Nigeria is a funny country.. 1 Like

Nonsense . When you were in govt , you all shd hav put tins right . Now dat u are no more enjoying the free money you open your wide to blame.

Leave osibanjo.





He is a sell out. 1 Like

In fact, Evans is not even a kidnapper. 1 Like

Osibanjo is another Azikiwe; a coward

Pengician:

Ogbeni, my Yoruba muslim friend...have you seen the language of Buhari the northern president? Ogbeni, my Yoruba muslim friend...have you seen the language of Buhari the northern president? 2 Likes

Jesus Christ till eternity... 2 Likes

first it took MURIC to speak up for Leah, then Oyo state CAN. national CAN and PFN are Hippocrates, Osinbajo is really a useful idiot!!! 2 Likes

I pray she's safe and for the government nothing to say but I've got to say this God is watching and he knows what to do to you all. 1 Like

FFK may be using this for politics but they gave him the chance

If you like blame Jonathan nobody listens to an adult who can't Communicate logically with out use of foul language





If it's a Muslim girl that was held captive by a Christian group, the whole Christian communities would have been in flames

Meanwhile FFK just want to be relevant sha 1 Like

Acts 12 vs 1-5,



So Nigerian Christians its time

This is really deep

FFK got it right just like Freeze

Opposing tithes, seeds etc gets serious backlash from church leaders, while something as serious as dis is ignored... SMH 2 Likes