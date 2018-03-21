Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser (3026 Views)

Trump Fires Rex Tillerson, US Sec. of State Who Just Visited Nigeria Few Days / Donald Trump Sacks Adebayo Ogunlesi As Adviser / U.S. National Security Adviser, General Flynn, Resigns (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Trump announced on his Twitter handle that McMaster would handover to Bolton on April 9.



"I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor.



"I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend.



"There will be an official contact handover on 4/9."







However, McMaster said in a statement released by the White House that he was leaving the position following his retirement from the U.S. Army.



“After 34 years of service to our nation, I am requesting retirement from the U.S. Army effective this summer after which I will leave public service.



“Throughout my career it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary service members and dedicated civilians.



“I am thankful to President Donald J. Trump for the opportunity to serve him and our nation as national security advisor.



“I am grateful for the friendship and support of the members of the National Security Council who worked together to provide the President with the best options to protect and advance our national interests”.



Read More: U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the replacement of his National Security Adviser, Gen. Herbert McMaster, with former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, John Bolton.Trump announced on his Twitter handle that McMaster would handover to Bolton on April 9."I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor."I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend."There will be an official contact handover on 4/9."However, McMaster said in a statement released by the White House that he was leaving the position following his retirement from the U.S. Army.“After 34 years of service to our nation, I am requesting retirement from the U.S. Army effective this summer after which I will leave public service.“Throughout my career it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary service members and dedicated civilians.“I am thankful to President Donald J. Trump for the opportunity to serve him and our nation as national security advisor.“I am grateful for the friendship and support of the members of the National Security Council who worked together to provide the President with the best options to protect and advance our national interests”.Read More: https://dailynaija.com/post/breaking-trump-fires-national-security-adviser-mcmaster

correct man 5 Likes

That's ok

How this one now take be "fires"? Pesin retire and bloggers are making it look like D.T fired him 13 Likes

Twitter trump fires through twitter this man is confused just 14 months into office over 6 people have either been fired or resigned first it was priebus,Sean,Hope,scaramucci,flynn,Bannon,tillerson and now mcmaster and counting the list is endless. 2 Likes 1 Share

Retirement or firing 2 Likes





see be kiafu oooo Bia op AKA blogger, mind yasef, how is that sack, he retired nah,see be kiafu oooo 1 Like

Bloggers.





Dear Seun, once upon a time, nairaland was known for only allowing news from reputable sources on its front page.



The misinformation going on in your site is becoming legendary. 6 Likes

May be him don visit buhari secretly 3 Likes

The man resigned from the position following his retirement from the U.S. Army.



He was not fired! 4 Likes

Iyen Trump Na

Trump is in a season of fire and sack now make any of him cabinet no just provoke am 1 Like

OK

God bless my country America



I am proud of America



I may be black and from the shithole but my spirit is in American 5 Likes

Help us sack bubu and bundle him back to Katsina 4 Likes

firing from the apprentice to presidency, dem go need firefighters The way Trump keepsfromto presidency, dem go need

Retired not fired 1 Like

Trump aint no joker... unlike the joke we have here.

When will Donald Trump fire himself from office

wen would bubu sack himself . 1 Like

someone peacefully retired nd u said he was fired



come Mr blogger; how would u feel if thunder gets to fire ur balls now? 3 Likes

buskie13:

Help us sack bubu and bundle him back to Katsina

Slave spotted Slave spotted

Ladyhippolyta88:

Twitter trump fires through twitter this man is confused just 14 months into office over 6 people have either been fired or resigned first it was priebus,Sean,Hope,scaramucci,flynn,Bannon,tillerson and now mcmaster and counting the list is endless. Did you read the story before commenting? Didn't you see where it was expressly written that The man is retiring from service? Mtcheeew Did you read the story before commenting? Didn't you see where it was expressly written that The man is retiring from service? Mtcheeew 1 Like

Oh

Neminc:



Did you read the story before commenting? I did it makes no difference because the administration is confused,My reference was to the administration and not mcmaster I only referred to mcmaster in my bid to point out how many people have left his administration. I did it makes no difference because the administration is confused,My reference was to the administration and not mcmaster I only referred to mcmaster in my bid to point out how many people have left his administration.

Was he planning to visit naija?

Jokes apart, I want to believe many mods here are illiterates. They hardly read any articles they are pushing to FP . I guess they don't know the implications of this. Nl serves as a link to many mushroom newspapers and blogs that quickly circulate fake news. While the man is due for retirements, and, then retired, the caption was that hr was fired. The day DSS will come to your ota office and bungle you to awaiting jeep, that day you will see moon. Hope they take camera along and take pics so that we will see how some of you cry in real life. 1 Like

This Trump of a thing is making answering current affairs with regards US difficult for applicants 1 Like

spartacus11:



Slave spotted your papa your papa 2 Likes

ACTION PRESIDENT.....Not A once upon a time CLUELESS one with a rogue as a NSA! 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari is yet to carry out a single reshuffle since 2015? 1 Like

Ladyhippolyta88:

Twitter trump fires through twitter this man is confused just 14 months into office over 6 people have either been fired or resigned first it was priebus,Sean,Hope,scaramucci,flynn,Bannon,tillerson and now mcmaster and counting the list is endless.

You say 6? They are more than 30 notable people, this is a partial list...at least 2 people leaves each month, plus he is finding it difficult to fill many vacancies as many professionals has declined to work with him



https://www.google.com/amp/abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/list-officials-left-trump-administration/story%3fid=49334453 You say 6? They are more than 30 notable people, this is a partial list...at least 2 people leaves each month, plus he is finding it difficult to fill many vacancies as many professionals has declined to work with him 1 Like