|Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Yuneek(f): 9:39am
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the replacement of his National Security Adviser, Gen. Herbert McMaster, with former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, John Bolton.
Trump announced on his Twitter handle that McMaster would handover to Bolton on April 9.
"I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor.
"I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend.
"There will be an official contact handover on 4/9."
However, McMaster said in a statement released by the White House that he was leaving the position following his retirement from the U.S. Army.
“After 34 years of service to our nation, I am requesting retirement from the U.S. Army effective this summer after which I will leave public service.
“Throughout my career it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary service members and dedicated civilians.
“I am thankful to President Donald J. Trump for the opportunity to serve him and our nation as national security advisor.
“I am grateful for the friendship and support of the members of the National Security Council who worked together to provide the President with the best options to protect and advance our national interests”.
Read More: https://dailynaija.com/post/breaking-trump-fires-national-security-adviser-mcmaster
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Homeboiy: 9:47am
correct man
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by femolacqua(m): 10:00am
That's ok
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Ahmed0336(m): 10:04am
How this one now take be "fires"? Pesin retire and bloggers are making it look like D.T fired him
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:06am
Twitter trump fires through twitter this man is confused just 14 months into office over 6 people have either been fired or resigned first it was priebus,Sean,Hope,scaramucci,flynn,Bannon,tillerson and now mcmaster and counting the list is endless.
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by DonPiiko: 10:09am
Retirement or firing
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Biglittlelois(f): 12:02pm
Bia op AKA blogger, mind yasef, how is that sack, he retired nah,
see be kiafu oooo
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Proudlyngwa(m): 12:02pm
Bloggers.
Dear Seun, once upon a time, nairaland was known for only allowing news from reputable sources on its front page.
The misinformation going on in your site is becoming legendary.
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Lakside1955: 12:03pm
May be him don visit buhari secretly
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by eleojo23: 12:03pm
The man resigned from the position following his retirement from the U.S. Army.
He was not fired!
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Conceptman: 12:03pm
Iyen Trump Na
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Iyajelili(f): 12:03pm
Trump is in a season of fire and sack now make any of him cabinet no just provoke am
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Daviddson(m): 12:04pm
OK
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by LORDOFAFONJAS: 12:04pm
God bless my country America
I am proud of America
I may be black and from the shithole but my spirit is in American
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by buskie13(m): 12:04pm
Help us sack bubu and bundle him back to Katsina
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Proffdada: 12:05pm
The way Trump keeps firing from the apprentice to presidency, dem go need firefighters
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by JoaquinElChapo: 12:05pm
Retired not fired
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Abjay97(m): 12:06pm
Trump aint no joker... unlike the joke we have here.
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by AngelicBeing: 12:06pm
When will Donald Trump fire himself from office
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by willi926(m): 12:06pm
wen would bubu sack himself .
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by dynicks(m): 12:07pm
someone peacefully retired nd u said he was fired
come Mr blogger; how would u feel if thunder gets to fire ur balls now?
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by spartacus11(m): 12:07pm
buskie13:
Slave spotted
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Neminc: 12:09pm
Ladyhippolyta88:Did you read the story before commenting? Didn't you see where it was expressly written that The man is retiring from service? Mtcheeew
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by SoNature(m): 12:10pm
Oh
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 12:12pm
Neminc:I did it makes no difference because the administration is confused,My reference was to the administration and not mcmaster I only referred to mcmaster in my bid to point out how many people have left his administration.
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by priceaction: 12:12pm
Was he planning to visit naija?
Jokes apart, I want to believe many mods here are illiterates. They hardly read any articles they are pushing to FP . I guess they don't know the implications of this. Nl serves as a link to many mushroom newspapers and blogs that quickly circulate fake news. While the man is due for retirements, and, then retired, the caption was that hr was fired. The day DSS will come to your ota office and bungle you to awaiting jeep, that day you will see moon. Hope they take camera along and take pics so that we will see how some of you cry in real life.
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by Newbiee: 12:14pm
This Trump of a thing is making answering current affairs with regards US difficult for applicants
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by buskie13(m): 12:14pm
spartacus11:your papa
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:15pm
ACTION PRESIDENT.....Not A once upon a time CLUELESS one with a rogue as a NSA!
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by nairavsdollars(f): 12:15pm
Buhari is yet to carry out a single reshuffle since 2015?
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by linearity: 12:15pm
Ladyhippolyta88:
You say 6? They are more than 30 notable people, this is a partial list...at least 2 people leaves each month, plus he is finding it difficult to fill many vacancies as many professionals has declined to work with him
https://www.google.com/amp/abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/list-officials-left-trump-administration/story%3fid=49334453
|Re: Trump Sacks Herbert McMaster As His National Security Adviser by 66spirit(m): 12:15pm
What has retirement got to do with firing eh? I hate to read a post with contradictory contents. Headings and the news aint agreeing at all. Nairaland which way[b][/b]
