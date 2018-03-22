TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN LADIES and GUYS ON CAMPUS.

↓

*GIRLS*

Mary: Hello Love!

Sarah: Hello babe-how are u today?

Mary: Am fine dear, I've missed u a lot.

Sarah: And me too

Mary: I am calling just to inform you that I will

pay you a visit this afternoon.

Sarah: Ok my dear; it will be a great pleasure

to have you. I will be expecting you sweetie.

↓

*AFTER DROPPING THE CALL

↓

Mary: Am going to visit that dirty girl again. If not for dat lipstick I need she no fit see my leg for that her small house

Sarah: This witch is coming here again, she thinks I will buy her drink with my money again, she must be joking.

↓

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN BOYS

↓

John: Bastard how far?

Francis: Mad man I dey? How ur

drunking father?

John: My Papa dey! Ur ashewo mama nko?

Francis: You be big fool ooo lol. How far, U dey house? I dey come charge phone.

John: Ok! No wahala, bring money come make we drink beer ..

Francis: Idiot like U. Na beer go kill you, anyhow Later na!

↓

*AFTER DROPPING THE CALL

↓

John: That Francis can be funny at times but always great companion anytime. Let me buy his beer now before yabbs kill me.

Francis: better person, John is just a reliable. Make I carry beer money go, he might be broke sef.

LESSON:

Girls are always nice to each other but they never really like themselves.

Boys are always mean and rude but they will always have each other's back.