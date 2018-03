British American Tobacco is a market leading, global organization with a long, established history and a bright and dynamic future. Thanks to our people we have continued to deliver growth and exceed expectations in an increasingly complex and challenging marketplace. Our aim is to become the leading tobacco company in each of our markets by providing excellent products with confidence and responsibility expected of global consumer brands. If you have the talent and motivation to help us succeed you’ll find we are equally committed to helping you reach your full potential too. British American Tobacco Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) as follows;Location: OyoSlot: 6Deadline: 29th March, 2018.Location: LagosDeadline: 15th April, 2018.Location: OyoDeadline: 2nd April, 2018.Location: OyoSlot: 2Deadline: 23rd April, 2018.Location: LagosDeadline: 3rd April, 2018.Location: LagosDeadline: 28th March, 2018.Location: LagosDeadline: 22nd March, 2018.Location: OyoDeadline: 9th April, 2018.Source: https://krb-xjobs.brassring.com/tgwebhost/jobcart.aspx?SID= cc: lalasticlala uboma davide470

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN LADIES and GUYS ON CAMPUS.

↓

*GIRLS*

Mary: Hello Love!

Sarah: Hello babe-how are u today?

Mary: Am fine dear, I've missed u a lot.

Sarah: And me too

Mary: I am calling just to inform you that I will

pay you a visit this afternoon.

Sarah: Ok my dear; it will be a great pleasure

to have you. I will be expecting you sweetie.

↓

*AFTER DROPPING THE CALL

↓

Mary: Am going to visit that dirty girl again. If not for dat lipstick I need she no fit see my leg for that her small house

Sarah: This witch is coming here again, she thinks I will buy her drink with my money again, she must be joking.

↓

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN BOYS

↓

John: Bastard how far?

Francis: Mad man I dey? How ur

drunking father?

John: My Papa dey! Ur ashewo mama nko?

Francis: You be big fool ooo lol. How far, U dey house? I dey come charge phone.

John: Ok! No wahala, bring money come make we drink beer ..

Francis: Idiot like U. Na beer go kill you, anyhow Later na!

↓

*AFTER DROPPING THE CALL

↓

John: That Francis can be funny at times but always great companion anytime. Let me buy his beer now before yabbs kill me.

Francis: better person, John is just a reliable. Make I carry beer money go, he might be broke sef.

LESSON:

Girls are always nice to each other but they never really like themselves.

Boys are always mean and rude but they will always have each other's back. 2 Likes 2 Shares