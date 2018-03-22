₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,016 members, 4,150,452 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 04:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / British American Tobacco Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) (2849 Views)
Hobark International Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) / British American Tobacco Nigeria Global Graduate Recruitment Programme 2017 / British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Global Graduate (operations) Programme 2 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|British American Tobacco Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by sunbbo(m): 2:20pm
British American Tobacco is a market leading, global organization with a long, established history and a bright and dynamic future. Thanks to our people we have continued to deliver growth and exceed expectations in an increasingly complex and challenging marketplace. Our aim is to become the leading tobacco company in each of our markets by providing excellent products with confidence and responsibility expected of global consumer brands. If you have the talent and motivation to help us succeed you’ll find we are equally committed to helping you reach your full potential too. British American Tobacco Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) as follows;
1.) Electronic Technician
Location: Oyo
Slot: 6
Deadline: 29th March, 2018.
Click Here To View Details
2.) Global Graduate (Marketing)
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 15th April, 2018.
Click Here To View Details
3.) Data Technician
Location: Oyo
Deadline: 2nd April, 2018.
Click Here To View Details
4.) Shift Clerk
Location: Oyo
Slot: 2
Deadline: 23rd April, 2018.
Click Here To View Details
5.) Global Graduate (Legal and External Affairs)
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 3rd April, 2018.
Click Here To View Details
6.) Graphic design and Social Media Intern
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 28th March, 2018.
Click Here To View Details
7.) EHS Risk & Performance Coordinator
Location: Lagos
Deadline: 22nd March, 2018.
Click Here To View Details
8.) Master Data Analyst and Factory Scheduler
Location: Oyo
Deadline: 9th April, 2018.
Click Here To View Details
Source:https://krb-xjobs.brassring.com/tgwebhost/jobcart.aspx?SID=
cc: lalasticlala uboma davide470
|Re: British American Tobacco Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by Abjay97(m): 3:42pm
Bring back leah.. the dapchi christian girl!!
If you aint no christian, dont quote me.
2 Likes
|Re: British American Tobacco Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by Beedoc: 3:42pm
Ok
|Re: British American Tobacco Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by winner01(m): 3:42pm
You sure say those positions dey vacant
|Re: British American Tobacco Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by Alexcollins(m): 3:42pm
Good. best of luck.
|Re: British American Tobacco Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by izenco2005(m): 3:44pm
|Re: British American Tobacco Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by cecymiammy(f): 3:44pm
.
|Re: British American Tobacco Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by Godsent4life: 3:46pm
I buy iTunes gift card and amazon cards at best rate
|Re: British American Tobacco Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by tobillionaire(m): 3:53pm
TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN LADIES and GUYS ON CAMPUS.
↓
*GIRLS*
Mary: Hello Love!
Sarah: Hello babe-how are u today?
Mary: Am fine dear, I've missed u a lot.
Sarah: And me too
Mary: I am calling just to inform you that I will
pay you a visit this afternoon.
Sarah: Ok my dear; it will be a great pleasure
to have you. I will be expecting you sweetie.
↓
*AFTER DROPPING THE CALL
↓
Mary: Am going to visit that dirty girl again. If not for dat lipstick I need she no fit see my leg for that her small house
Sarah: This witch is coming here again, she thinks I will buy her drink with my money again, she must be joking.
↓
TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN BOYS
↓
John: Bastard how far?
Francis: Mad man I dey? How ur
drunking father?
John: My Papa dey! Ur ashewo mama nko?
Francis: You be big fool ooo lol. How far, U dey house? I dey come charge phone.
John: Ok! No wahala, bring money come make we drink beer ..
Francis: Idiot like U. Na beer go kill you, anyhow Later na!
↓
*AFTER DROPPING THE CALL
↓
John: That Francis can be funny at times but always great companion anytime. Let me buy his beer now before yabbs kill me.
Francis: better person, John is just a reliable. Make I carry beer money go, he might be broke sef.
LESSON:
Girls are always nice to each other but they never really like themselves.
Boys are always mean and rude but they will always have each other's back.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: British American Tobacco Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by pweshdodo(m): 4:04pm
Abjay97:
God!!! Why? Why?
Why didn't you give this person sense
|Re: British American Tobacco Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment (8 Positions) by QuietHammer(m): 4:07pm
Abjay97:Apart from chanting "Bring back Dapchi" from the comfort of your chair, what practical steps have you taken?
1 Like
(0) (Reply)
Secrets To Passing First Bank Interview / Skilled Migration Programme Abroad / Sales/travel Consultant - (lekki Axis) -must Live Around Around Lekki/ajah
Viewing this topic: Teetom04(m), bennybaba(m), pappy4real(m), florixi, Jimmylenny, OCHIEE18, okparabenedict, Mosesjoker(m), UyaiIncomparabl(f), wilsonAlo, oyejohn, yomadepraze(m), kokan, 1wolex85, Positivepoint(m), Okuss12(m), lanre377, giga02(m), yusufobinna1(m), Donald7610, famosty(m), yemex04(m), BOJO123(m), mikeapollo, shaks4s, klasiknonie(f), hakm5, chuksdewigs(m), Nigeriasam, olumide8, fasky(m), clementbiola(m), AgamaHub, mayskit4luv(m), shaybebaby(f), jeffery23, Effizy12(m), toliba1(m) and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20