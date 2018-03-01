Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members (2247 Views)

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has offered amnesty to members of the Boko Haram terrorist willing to drop their arms.



Mr. Buhari stated this on Friday at a meeting with freed schoolgirls who were previously abducted from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State by Boko Haram terrorists.



“Federal Government is ready to rehabilitate Boko Haram militants who are ready to lay down their arms,” he said.



President Buhari said further that the negotiation strategy with the terrorists was effective as it aided release of the abducted schoolgirls unhurt.



In a tweet by his Special Adviser Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari said the negotiation paid off.



“We entered into negotiations solely to make sure that no single girl was hurt. This strategy paid off as the girls have been released without any incidents,” he said.



He also warned security chiefs over any lapse and directed security beef up in schools that are vulnerable to attacks.

https://www.headlineng.com/buhari-offers-amnesty-repentant-boko-haram-members/amp/

Its easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle that for you to separate Buhari from his boko haram brothers.



This news didn't surprise me anyways. Thank God this man won 2015 election, had it been that he didn't win, history would have it that there's a man who would have stamped out corruption, end boko haram insurgency and the rest of them. Now, what are we seeing, amnesty for TERRORISTS. We should not all forget that the last five boko haram members Buhari rewarded financially three months ago all went bank to continue killing.



May God forgive those who have been asking for for his forgiveness for mistakenly voting for this calamity in 2015.

Buhari is a muslim

Buhari is an Islamic fanatic

Buhari is a terrorist.

It shall not be well with him and his supporters, including boko haram members, fulani hersdsmen and other Islamic terrorists who are still drumming for him. 44 Likes 7 Shares

A terrorist granting amnesty to his fellow terrorist.

Nigeria will suffer the consequences of buhari's terrorist activities. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Lalasticlala

Are we going to pretend that Buhari is not a critical component of terrorism in the West African Sub Region 12 Likes 2 Shares

Terror is the only language Nigerian Government listens to.



IPOB over to you! 2 Likes 1 Share

Great, Kill IPOB youths, , Pay Boko Haram in Euros. Win Win situation. 6 Likes 2 Shares

That us what the Buhari government have been longing for.Imagine the excutive status these terrorists will be enjoying now.Buhari is BH & vice versa.Nnukwu thunder gbagbue gi there. 5 Likes 1 Share

idiot fooling himself with smelly almijiesses 3 Likes 1 Share

Shey na them vote him in

The movie is coming to an end gradually.... The real motive is about to be shown. 1 Like





I’ve heard of a few stewpid countries negotiating with ‘terrorists’ in the past but I’ve never heard of terrorists getting pardoned or amnesty



are boko haram and niger delta now mates that they both receive amnesty?



how come common ipob don’t get anything but python dance wow!I’ve heard of a few stewpid countries negotiating with ‘terrorists’ in the past but I’ve never heard of terrorists getting pardoned or amnestyare boko haram and niger delta now mates that they both receive amnesty?how come common ipob don’t get anything but python dance 2 Likes 1 Share

Can you see how Buhari is pampering Boko haram?



Boko haram is going to be used as a tool to further distabilize the country once Bubu is out of power.



All these millions been paid as ransom is not for nothing. They are most likely using the money to buy weapons and preparing to do more havoc in future. 3 Likes 1 Share





writers in the house kindly check my signature if you need help with your book to repentant killers... can you imaginewriters in the house kindly check my signature if you need help with your book 1 Like 1 Share

No surprises... 1 Like 1 Share

If we can negotiate with this faction of B. H to release the girls in their custody. Why can we just negotiate with them to lay down their arms and embrace peace amnesty? I believe it's cheaper for the country to rehabilitate them and make them useful to the society than wasting money in prosecuting the war against them, maintaining refugee camps, rebuilding the lives lost and rebuilding the destroyed infrastructures. My humble opinion. 1 Like

Its all part of his grand plan







The mere commissioner can't do nothing







More recruit for herdmen 1 Like 1 Share

My country my country 1 Like 1 Share

Is it only your brothers Boko Haram that are repenting and as they 'repented' who did the surrender their lives to..Jesus Christ or the same Mohammed and Allah that promised them 72 virgins in Saudi Arabia? Is it only your brothers Boko Haram that are repenting and as they 'repented' who did the surrender their lives to..Jesus Christ or the same Mohammed and Allah that promised them 72 virgins in Saudi Arabia?

Who's going to speak up against this man with Ostrich neck....

Amnesty to Terrorist...Ha*

This Man will never know Peace.

Osinbajo is there.

Fashola is there.

Amechi is there.

Ngige is there.

They all fold there arms watching the Evil this long for nothing ediot is doing.

Even his Wife talks,but none of this so called men have the ball to say anything.

If Fayose and FFK talk,we go start calling them names here on nairaland....

Tinubu you will not go unpunish ooo.

Amechi you will reap the sorrowful fruit of this devilish plant...

Ha....please let start talking.

#OccupyNigeria 1 Like

Amnesty to killers?



Does that mean if I wake up tomorrow and start on a killing spree mission, and after killing hundreds of innocent souls and I come out later to say I've repented, will I get amnesty too 4 Likes 1 Share





Bubu nothing do U mehn







#FreeLeahSherubu LolBubu nothing do U mehn#FreeLeahSherubu 1 Like

Nigeria is damn too funny, even Bill Gates couldn't stand the stink, he had to let out his mind before hopping back to saner lands



After paying millions of dollars and euros for Boko Haram to enhance their capacity, he released their top commanders and now the foot soldiers would be unleash on anyone against the Fulani president 2 Likes 1 Share

He's making plans to release the remaining Boko Haram members in detention so they can get prepared for 2019.



Cursed, bloodthirsty, Muslim presidiot! 3 Likes 1 Share

There is something sinister about this Buhari 2 Likes 1 Share

so those 5 girls that die during the staged incident ain't human or the 1 left girl there is not human. I wonder if this man think before making public speech? you said negotiation pave way and the girls were not hurt, so the rest of 5girls that die are animals ? 1 Like

Am not surprised! Group of terrorists who kill our innocent soldiers day by day are given amnesty while those who demonstrate without arms are killed by the military men and those who still billions will not be forgiven.. Its well

[/size][size=8pt] Buhari offers amnesty to his foot soldiers. Buhari offers amnesty to his foot soldiers.

Their plan all along....congratulations to the north. 2 Likes 1 Share

Thunder fire buhari left ballz