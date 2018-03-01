₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by sirequity(m): 2:35pm
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has offered amnesty to members of the Boko Haram terrorist willing to drop their arms.
https://www.headlineng.com/buhari-offers-amnesty-repentant-boko-haram-members/amp/
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by Cyynthialove(f): 2:41pm
Its easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle that for you to separate Buhari from his boko haram brothers.
This news didn't surprise me anyways. Thank God this man won 2015 election, had it been that he didn't win, history would have it that there's a man who would have stamped out corruption, end boko haram insurgency and the rest of them. Now, what are we seeing, amnesty for TERRORISTS. We should not all forget that the last five boko haram members Buhari rewarded financially three months ago all went bank to continue killing.
May God forgive those who have been asking for for his forgiveness for mistakenly voting for this calamity in 2015.
Buhari is a muslim
Buhari is an Islamic fanatic
Buhari is a terrorist.
It shall not be well with him and his supporters, including boko haram members, fulani hersdsmen and other Islamic terrorists who are still drumming for him.
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by saaron: 2:47pm
A terrorist granting amnesty to his fellow terrorist.
Nigeria will suffer the consequences of buhari's terrorist activities.
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by sirequity(m): 2:49pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by FarahAideed: 2:50pm
Are we going to pretend that Buhari is not a critical component of terrorism in the West African Sub Region
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by sirequity(m): 2:50pm
Terror is the only language Nigerian Government listens to.
IPOB over to you!
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by 400billionman: 3:05pm
Great, Kill IPOB youths, , Pay Boko Haram in Euros. Win Win situation.
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by Paperwhite(m): 3:08pm
That us what the Buhari government have been longing for.Imagine the excutive status these terrorists will be enjoying now.Buhari is BH & vice versa.Nnukwu thunder gbagbue gi there.
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by LeOstrich: 3:23pm
idiot fooling himself with smelly almijiesses
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by veekid(m): 4:00pm
Shey na them vote him in
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by gurunlocker: 4:01pm
The movie is coming to an end gradually.... The real motive is about to be shown.
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by lilkech(m): 4:01pm
wow!
I’ve heard of a few stewpid countries negotiating with ‘terrorists’ in the past but I’ve never heard of terrorists getting pardoned or amnesty
are boko haram and niger delta now mates that they both receive amnesty?
how come common ipob don’t get anything but python dance
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by naijjaman(m): 4:01pm
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by eleojo23: 4:01pm
Can you see how Buhari is pampering Boko haram?
Boko haram is going to be used as a tool to further distabilize the country once Bubu is out of power.
All these millions been paid as ransom is not for nothing. They are most likely using the money to buy weapons and preparing to do more havoc in future.
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by GURUGRAPHICS(m): 4:01pm
to repentant killers... can you imagine
writers in the house kindly check my signature if you need help with your book
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by maestroferddi: 4:02pm
No surprises...
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by Dc4life(m): 4:02pm
If we can negotiate with this faction of B. H to release the girls in their custody. Why can we just negotiate with them to lay down their arms and embrace peace amnesty? I believe it's cheaper for the country to rehabilitate them and make them useful to the society than wasting money in prosecuting the war against them, maintaining refugee camps, rebuilding the lives lost and rebuilding the destroyed infrastructures. My humble opinion.
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by rozayx5(m): 4:02pm
Its all part of his grand plan
The mere commissioner can't do nothing
More recruit for herdmen
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by BabatCargo(m): 4:02pm
My country my country
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by Penalty82(m): 4:02pm
Is it only your brothers Boko Haram that are repenting and as they 'repented' who did the surrender their lives to..Jesus Christ or the same Mohammed and Allah that promised them 72 virgins in Saudi Arabia?
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by pol23: 4:02pm
Who's going to speak up against this man with Ostrich neck....
Amnesty to Terrorist...Ha*
This Man will never know Peace.
Osinbajo is there.
Fashola is there.
Amechi is there.
Ngige is there.
They all fold there arms watching the Evil this long for nothing ediot is doing.
Even his Wife talks,but none of this so called men have the ball to say anything.
If Fayose and FFK talk,we go start calling them names here on nairaland....
Tinubu you will not go unpunish ooo.
Amechi you will reap the sorrowful fruit of this devilish plant...
Ha....please let start talking.
#OccupyNigeria
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by ayourbamie: 4:02pm
Amnesty to killers?
Does that mean if I wake up tomorrow and start on a killing spree mission, and after killing hundreds of innocent souls and I come out later to say I've repented, will I get amnesty too
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by HouseOfWine: 4:03pm
Lol
Bubu nothing do U mehn
#FreeLeahSherubu
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by AnodaIT(m): 4:03pm
Nigeria is damn too funny, even Bill Gates couldn't stand the stink, he had to let out his mind before hopping back to saner lands
After paying millions of dollars and euros for Boko Haram to enhance their capacity, he released their top commanders and now the foot soldiers would be unleash on anyone against the Fulani president
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by HITTED(m): 4:03pm
He's making plans to release the remaining Boko Haram members in detention so they can get prepared for 2019.
Cursed, bloodthirsty, Muslim presidiot!
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by achiever12: 4:03pm
There is something sinister about this Buhari
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by MYHUBBY(m): 4:04pm
so those 5 girls that die during the staged incident ain't human or the 1 left girl there is not human. I wonder if this man think before making public speech? you said negotiation pave way and the girls were not hurt, so the rest of 5girls that die are animals ?
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by justineu(m): 4:04pm
Am not surprised! Group of terrorists who kill our innocent soldiers day by day are given amnesty while those who demonstrate without arms are killed by the military men and those who still billions will not be forgiven.. Its well
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by slotA4(m): 4:05pm
[/size][size=8pt]Buhari offers amnesty to his foot soldiers.
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by Iyajelili(f): 4:05pm
Their plan all along....congratulations to the north.
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by yeyeboi(m): 4:05pm
Thunder fire buhari left ballz
|Re: Buhari Offers Amnesty To Repentant Boko Haram Members by ZombieTAMER: 4:05pm
Buhari is now in the business of paying Boko Haram and releasing their prisoners.....
Buhari is a terrorist
