Source: Babz lounge which is located along Police Roundabout, in Jimeta, Adamawa state was this afternoon gutted by fire. According to inside sources, the fire was caused by fluctuations in the power supply which affected the change over panel of the outfit. Cars parked around the vicinity were immediately evacuated to avoid further damage. See photos below...Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/popular-eatery-babz-lounge-in-yola.html?m=1

so people won't find food from there again until after about a month or 2, my condolence goes to the regular customers who always patronize there for hunger and show off things. don't worry, the owner get money, he'll fix it in no time 2 Likes

NOOOOO.....

BUUHHHAARRI whhhyyy?

Not this Easter period

Buhari sef

sorry o



Especially in this Buhari economy That's bad









MEAN WHILE WHAT HAPPEN TO OUR SEX DOLL ARE THEY ALL PREGNANT

Is this what you guys call " eatery" up North? Lol!



North and South is a parallel line.

So sorry for loss.. Always put safety first in your office.. Train people to use fire extinguishers and safety cautious

thank God no life lost

I pray the owner is able to bounce back from the loss

look at that airtel guy standing posture, it seems that he is even tired of in Nigeria

Chai Zanders

izenco2005:

SORRY MY BROTHERS







MEAN WHILE WHAT HAPPEN TO OUR SEX DOLL ARE THEY ALL PREGNANT Stale Stale

sorry

whyyyyy

I'm an eye witnex presently cumin back from there.