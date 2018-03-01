₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by samysamy: 3:37pm
Babz lounge which is located along Police Roundabout, in Jimeta, Adamawa state was this afternoon gutted by fire. According to inside sources, the fire was caused by fluctuations in the power supply which affected the change over panel of the outfit. Cars parked around the vicinity were immediately evacuated to avoid further damage. See photos below...
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/popular-eatery-babz-lounge-in-yola.html?m=1
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by Shedrack777(m): 3:43pm
so people won't find food from there again until after about a month or 2, my condolence goes to the regular customers who always patronize there for hunger and show off things. don't worry, the owner get money, he'll fix it in no time
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by Giddymoney(m): 3:47pm
NOOOOO.....
BUUHHHAARRI whhhyyy?
Not this Easter period
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by veekid(m): 3:48pm
Buhari sef
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by chris4gold(m): 3:48pm
sorry o
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 3:48pm
That's bad
Especially in this Buhari economy
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by izenco2005(m): 3:52pm
SORRY MY BROTHERS
MEAN WHILE WHAT HAPPEN TO OUR SEX DOLL ARE THEY ALL PREGNANT
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by Holamscoh: 3:53pm
.
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by izenco2005(m): 3:53pm
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by BedLam: 3:54pm
Is this what you guys call " eatery" up North? Lol!
North and South is a parallel line.
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by spartan50(m): 3:55pm
So sorry for loss.. Always put safety first in your office.. Train people to use fire extinguishers and safety cautious
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by abujetli(m): 3:55pm
thank God no life lost
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by ceononi: 3:56pm
I pray the owner is able to bounce back from the loss
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by 02PowerSolutns: 3:56pm
look at that airtel guy standing posture, it seems that he is even tired of in Nigeria
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by blessedweapon(m): 3:57pm
Chai Zanders
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by cecymiammy(f): 4:00pm
izenco2005:Stale
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by isax: 4:06pm
sorry
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 4:11pm
whyyyyy
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by auwalabj(m): 4:18pm
I'm an eye witnex presently cumin back from there.
|Re: BABZ LOUNGE In Yola Gutted By Fire (Photos) by dbynonetwork: 4:41pm
CHAI!!
The north is a complete šhïťhöľë...
