₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,119 members, 4,150,905 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 09:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) (21005 Views)
Plateau State Polytechnic Student Commits Suicide After Impregnating A JSS2 Girl / 13-year-old JSS2 Student Commits Suicide In Parent's Chicken Pen In Makurdi / Lady Stripped Unclad In Warri For Stealing Tecno Boom J8 (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by Angelanest: 5:36pm
A youth corp member has been arrested for allegedly defiling an eleven (11) year old JSS 2 student in Warri area of Delta state. According to Israel Joe, simple instruction to carry out home lessons have ended the little girl with pregnancy.
The Nana College Warri student now goes through the pain of abuse and molestation.
The suspect has been arrested and is currently in custody at Division B police station in Warri.
It was also gathered that a notification has been sent to National Youth Service Corps NYSC national secretariat as the suspect is to be charged to court.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/youth-corper-arrested-defiling-11-year-old-jss2-girl-warri-photo.html
1 Like
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by HungerBAD: 5:36pm
I don't get it.
11 yr old?
1 Like
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by SUPERPACK: 5:44pm
He is serving the nation with his dick.
86 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by Yuneehk(f): 5:56pm
So let's say Konji is the reason this happened. He couldnt find a consenting adult in the whole of Warri, and Delta as a whole to ease of whatever sexual feeling he was having. Look at the agbaya's face. Shameless paedophile
36 Likes
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by stephleena(f): 6:00pm
otondo like him.
obeying the clarion call of his,stupid dick.
7 Likes
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by VonTrapp: 6:01pm
His future is now bent like crayfish.
37 Likes
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by kinggenesis(m): 6:21pm
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by dynicks(m): 6:31pm
How the spirit of konji and paedophilism be staring at u after it had succeeded to lure into commiting the crime......
your own don be...
13 Likes
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by dynicks(m): 6:39pm
ur mates r serving by impacting knowledges ; you ur serving by inserting dicks....
35 Likes
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by wahles(m): 7:34pm
Mofo
2 Likes
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by Treasure1919(f): 7:51pm
..
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by TissuePaper: 7:52pm
E
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:52pm
I won't do what will tarnish my image just cos of 10months service year.
The stupid girls here in Ekiti too am serving don tear eyes.
Dem go dey go house from school dey tell me, corper I just dropped to say hi. Me go tell them, thank you "your mum should be expecting you home now"
72 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by LordKO(m): 7:52pm
A typical opportunist.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by fergusen(m): 7:53pm
what a way to serve your country...
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by storge: 7:53pm
But make why?
Warri pay as you go no do you. Na starter pack you carry. Free recharge and 600% bonus for 9months
8 Likes
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by calddon(m): 7:53pm
Kopa wake up o!
Thats the personal CDs he chose, i pity him
5 Likes
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by Deltayankeeboi: 7:53pm
Angelanest:11 year old girl pregnant mr blogger why you too lie like this. i say why you too dey like this. bros e good for your eye?
1 Like
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by Divay22(f): 7:53pm
Oh my God
Why such evil na
1 Like
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 7:53pm
Idrees Abdulkareem's MR.
2 Likes
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by KingsleyCEO: 7:54pm
You have served well and deserve a national award.
I don't understand what's wrong with some people, you were trusted with small 11 years and all you could do is defile yourself.
People like this will have affair with their friend's wife...
5 Likes
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by Holywizard(m): 7:54pm
I can swear that he wasn't the one that got the girl deflowered, it's just that he took the girl wholesale and without protection for so long.
Nawao, y didn't he focus on SS2 and SS girls and still be using condoms.
Some guys dey fučk up.
Use condom, I repeat use condoms!!!
When I was serving back then in Ijebu land Ogun state, even jss1 students will be giving u one kin useless and childish greenlights. Secondary students would visit me only to tell me that they came to say HI.
Imagine ur student or random girls telling u face to face or via phone calls that they want to come and greet u.
Which kin greetings when we were seeing face to face.
Imagine secondary school girls with big nyanshes shaking here and there.
Chai ooo
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by Penalty82(m): 7:54pm
Kill that LUST in you before it disgraces you.
2 Likes
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by akeentech(m): 7:54pm
He should be killed
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by LZAA: 7:55pm
Angelanest:coneheads strike again
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by Andrewgame42: 7:55pm
Check am well , he graduate from katsina or sokoto
And why is that in Nigeria, when ever someone commit a crime , they always reduce the age of the victims, I know this girl is older maybe 14, 15 and the guy is from the north!
Don't argue with me , I know what I know
1 Like
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by mctfopt: 7:55pm
Slimey slowpoke
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by eseveli(m): 7:55pm
dis one don go viral.. in Dino's face Ntorrrrrrrr
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by jameyjaggs: 7:55pm
corper-tion!!!!!!!!wehdon sir
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by Follygunners: 7:56pm
.
|Re: Corper Arrested In Warri For Impregnating 11-Year-Old JSS2 Girl (Photo) by mctfopt: 7:56pm
ishowdotgmail:
That's the way to run from trouble ✌️
NDLEA Arrests Soldier, Six Others In Bayelsa / Nigerian Military Releases 182 Boko Haram Prisoners / Pastor Attacks Clo’s Secretary, Stabs Him In The Eye
Viewing this topic: Jodaoduagain(m), 0monnak0da, Oche211(m), crismark(m), markonuche14, Hobowobo(f), mdanny, dyoungforester(m), luckymaj, terdyaks, pedrilo, Biafrannuke, down4bj, segunswad(m), eby001(m), Jumeeeeesal, capsule(m), gokpoechi, creedencity, ManIShot, myboy2111, MDGsVISIBLE, lacruz12(m), citas(f), Belloadekunle, u3fine(m), Equiano, Francobaresi222(m), Galaxies90(m), InfernoNig(m), omofranyoung(m), ogbeiwi(m), shittu05, partnerus, waxdebo(m), brymobello1, thorrvik55(m), lilyluv367, PhilSeth, Nigerianbaby1(m), Flexymico(m), Apus, Faceville, namet(m), MetroBaba1(m), Artzdanielsz(m), fnep2smooth(m), FatGuy, Sweetcollins, Kennethodinaka(m), Princelyod(m), fgreat, Tosinosu2011, Dotman2210(m), yerimastyle(m), ahmedino1, itemj2k(m), Dreydoe, unilagfreshest(m), DTOBS(m), Josegun(m), vitality22(m), Thawy(f), abeliver(m), missunknown, harjibolar10(m), davida222(m), Enasdan(m), RUDEBOYY(m), christprisoner, auska2(m), tahir01(m), Jaydeehena, SeniorZato(m), charming1111(m), Vanpascore(m), sweetose(f), AmiciLord(m), Danteeee, Generalkaycee(m), peachylife, soleski01(m), tonyzeal(m), jieta, Xbolmax, LeeMason and 130 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12