The Nana College Warri student now goes through the pain of abuse and molestation.



The suspect has been arrested and is currently in custody at Division B police station in Warri.



It was also gathered that a notification has been sent to National Youth Service Corps NYSC national secretariat as the suspect is to be charged to court.



A youth corp member has been arrested for allegedly defiling an eleven (11) year old JSS 2 student in Warri area of Delta state. According to Israel Joe, simple instruction to carry out home lessons have ended the little girl with pregnancy.The Nana College Warri student now goes through the pain of abuse and molestation.The suspect has been arrested and is currently in custody at Division B police station in Warri.It was also gathered that a notification has been sent to National Youth Service Corps NYSC national secretariat as the suspect is to be charged to court.

I don't get it.



11 yr old? 1 Like

He is serving the nation with his dick. 86 Likes 3 Shares

So let's say Konji is the reason this happened. He couldnt find a consenting adult in the whole of Warri, and Delta as a whole to ease of whatever sexual feeling he was having. Look at the agbaya's face. Shameless paedophile 36 Likes

otondo like him.

obeying the clarion call of his,stupid dick. 7 Likes

His future is now bent like crayfish. 37 Likes

How the spirit of konji and paedophilism be staring at u after it had succeeded to lure into commiting the crime......





your own don be... 13 Likes

ur mates r serving by impacting knowledges ; you ur serving by inserting dicks.... 35 Likes

Mofo 2 Likes

The stupid girls here in Ekiti too am serving don tear eyes.



Dem go dey go house from school dey tell me, corper I just dropped to say hi. Me go tell them, thank you "your mum should be expecting you home now" I won't do what will tarnish my image just cos of 10months service year.The stupid girls here in Ekiti too am serving don tear eyes.Dem go dey go house from school dey tell me, corper I just dropped to say hi. Me go tell them, thank you "your mum should be expecting you home now" 72 Likes 2 Shares

A typical opportunist. 2 Likes 1 Share

what a way to serve your country... what a way to serve your country...



But make why?





Warri pay as you go no do you. Na starter pack you carry. Free recharge and 600% bonus for 9months But make why?Warri pay as you go no do you. Na starter pack you carry. Free recharge and 600% bonus for 9months 8 Likes





Thats the personal CDs he chose, i pity him Kopa wake up o!Thats the personal CDs he chose, i pity him 5 Likes

Angelanest:

11 year old girl pregnant mr blogger why you too lie like this. i say why you too dey like this. bros e good for your eye? 1 Like



Why such evil na Oh my GodWhy such evil na 1 Like

Idrees Abdulkareem's MR. LECTURER , COPA YOU'RE NASTY 2 Likes

You have served well and deserve a national award.



I don't understand what's wrong with some people, you were trusted with small 11 years and all you could do is defile yourself.



People like this will have affair with their friend's wife... 5 Likes

I can swear that he wasn't the one that got the girl deflowered, it's just that he took the girl wholesale and without protection for so long.

Nawao, y didn't he focus on SS2 and SS girls and still be using condoms.

Some guys dey fučk up.

Use condom, I repeat use condoms!!!



When I was serving back then in Ijebu land Ogun state, even jss1 students will be giving u one kin useless and childish greenlights. Secondary students would visit me only to tell me that they came to say HI.

Imagine ur student or random girls telling u face to face or via phone calls that they want to come and greet u.

Which kin greetings when we were seeing face to face.

Imagine secondary school girls with big nyanshes shaking here and there.

Chai ooo 9 Likes 1 Share

Kill that LUST in you before it disgraces you. Kill that LUST in you before it disgraces you. 2 Likes

He should be killed

coneheads strike again coneheads strike again 1 Like 1 Share

Check am well , he graduate from katsina or sokoto



And why is that in Nigeria, when ever someone commit a crime , they always reduce the age of the victims, I know this girl is older maybe 14, 15 and the guy is from the north!

Don't argue with me , I know what I know 1 Like

Slimey slowpoke

dis one don go viral.. in Dino's face Ntorrrrrrrr

corper-tion!!!!!!!!wehdon sir corper-tion!!!!!!!!wehdon sir

.