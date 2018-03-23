₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Earth2Metahuman: 9:35pm
Zanas:so you think those handling FIFA ranking are sane?
They just write anything they like after 2 parcels of oshogbo weed and call it rank.
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by julioralph(m): 9:35pm
This same goalie was so confident when he entered the game vs Argentina.... but I don't understand him tonight
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Ekaka1(m): 9:35pm
WizzPoll:
Onassis will come and go and cause penarity now
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by elninosanz: 9:35pm
We don't have a goalkeeper. This one that looks like Dr Alban is useless
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by benji93: 9:35pm
the polish guys are dangerous from set pieces
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by fecta: 9:35pm
My prediction still stands Poland 3 Nigeria 1
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by mejai(m): 9:36pm
abeg who chose DAT jersey and colour for us? e wor-wor ooo
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Ekaka1(m): 9:36pm
julioralph:
Really not his fault in these closing minutes...our defense is overworking him
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Zanas: 9:36pm
Shehu abdullahi is a disaster in this first half. Ebuehi must replace him in the 2nd half
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by fecta: 9:36pm
We plenty for here ooo
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by marvin905(m): 9:36pm
we need musa in this game
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Zanas: 9:37pm
Half time
Poland 0:0 Nigeria
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by fecta: 9:37pm
Halftime thank God
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by mejai(m): 9:37pm
elninosanz:I think say na basketmouth sef
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Ewedegubbler: 9:37pm
Whoever is thinking that this Naija team will be. Pushover come this World Cup should have his head examined...
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by quickly: 9:38pm
Ewedegubbler:
If var was in this match dats a goal
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by iluvpomo(m): 9:38pm
fecta:Our Eagles will attack that "lion" from all angles ...
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by mikron(m): 9:38pm
Halftime. Good play naija. But uzoho is a bit jittery. He shld calm down
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by jikins(m): 9:38pm
Our boys were too shaky in the first half. They need to play with more passion and without fear thats when they will be @ their best.
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by class0247: 9:38pm
So far, I am surprised that we have held Poland in their home soil for 45min. Let's watch out for second half
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by mikemodel24(m): 9:39pm
neezar:
This world cup is going to be like playstation.did you watch the confedration cup. Na computer dey determine foul self
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Shukusheka(m): 9:39pm
Abdullahi Shehu has been terrible so far, making sloppy passes upfront killing our attack and the Polish have exploited his wing all day to attack us. Moses hasn't been helping him though.
Another man who needs to up his game is Joel Obi.
The absence of Mikel has left our midfield very lightweight, our defenders have no option than to "boodey" the ball upfront than pass to build attack from the middle.
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by marvin905(m): 9:39pm
Ewedegubbler:
if we don't sort out defense and goalkeeper
we are in trouble
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Ufranklin92(m): 9:39pm
marvin905:
Are u crazy
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by iluvpomo(m): 9:39pm
fecta:Why you no like our Super Eagles like this na? Abi you be Ghana??
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by dominion001(m): 9:40pm
Abeg i need site for live streaming.
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by fecta: 9:40pm
Is there no formation such as 7-2-1 Robert Lewandowski must be stopped or maybe we can substitute igahlo for a 2nd keeper
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by WizzPoll: 9:40pm
no leadership at all
Onazi required in mindfield, he should replace Joel Obi
Moses Simon or Ahmed Musa should replace Iwobi
Ebuehi should replace Abdulahi
Victor Moses should allow Iheanacho take some free kick around the box
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:40pm
jeezz! no goal yet?
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by SoNature(m): 9:40pm
The Nigerian side is cordinated even without Mikel. I like this team
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by class0247: 9:40pm
jikins:
Yea, it Mikel was in pitch, he can slow the ball down and allow the eagles to have more possession of the ball and build up. I see Poland scoring but not more than 2 goals
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by prinsam30(m): 9:40pm
walahi walahi ba?? on a more serious note eh honestly speaking right at this moment, I don't have any thing to say....
than to say "We Don't Have A Goalie Yet"
