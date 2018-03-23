Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) (10634 Views)

Zanas:

How did this Poland team become 6th in the FIFA world ranking? I no see wetin dem dey play o so you think those handling FIFA ranking are sane?



They just write anything they like after 2 parcels of oshogbo weed and call it rank.

This same goalie was so confident when he entered the game vs Argentina.... but I don't understand him tonight 1 Like

WizzPoll:

is Onazi injured?



we need Onazi and Ebuehi in second half joor

Onassis will come and go and cause penarity now

We don't have a goalkeeper. This one that looks like Dr Alban is useless 2 Likes

the polish guys are dangerous from set pieces

My prediction still stands Poland 3 Nigeria 1 1 Like

abeg who chose DAT jersey and colour for us? e wor-wor ooo

julioralph:

This same goalie was so confident when he entered the game vs Argentina.... but I don't understand him tonight

Really not his fault in these closing minutes...our defense is overworking him

Shehu abdullahi is a disaster in this first half. Ebuehi must replace him in the 2nd half 1 Like

We plenty for here ooo

we need musa in this game

Half time

Poland 0:0 Nigeria

Halftime thank God

elninosanz:

I think say na basketmouth sef

Whoever is thinking that this Naija team will be. Pushover come this World Cup should have his head examined... 1 Like

Ewedegubbler:

Whoever is thinking that this Naija team will be. Pushover come this World Cup should have his head examined...

If var was in this match dats a goal

fecta:

Our Eagles will attack that "lion" from all angles ...

Halftime. Good play naija. But uzoho is a bit jittery. He shld calm down

Our boys were too shaky in the first half. They need to play with more passion and without fear thats when they will be @ their best. 1 Like

So far, I am surprised that we have held Poland in their home soil for 45min. Let's watch out for second half

neezar:

Micheal Oliver that was a goal ffs



Fifa should implement goal line technology in the world cup ahbeg



This world cup is going to be like playstation.did you watch the confedration cup. Na computer dey determine foul self

Abdullahi Shehu has been terrible so far, making sloppy passes upfront killing our attack and the Polish have exploited his wing all day to attack us. Moses hasn't been helping him though.



Another man who needs to up his game is Joel Obi.



The absence of Mikel has left our midfield very lightweight, our defenders have no option than to "boodey" the ball upfront than pass to build attack from the middle. 2 Likes

Ewedegubbler:

Whoever is thinking that this Naija team will be. Pushover come this World Cup should have his head examined...

if we don't sort out defense and goalkeeper

we are in trouble

marvin905:

we need musa in this game

Are u crazy

fecta:

Why you no like our Super Eagles like this na? Abi you be Ghana??

Abeg i need site for live streaming.

Is there no formation such as 7-2-1 Robert Lewandowski must be stopped or maybe we can substitute igahlo for a 2nd keeper

no leadership at all



Onazi required in mindfield, he should replace Joel Obi



Moses Simon or Ahmed Musa should replace Iwobi



Ebuehi should replace Abdulahi



Victor Moses should allow Iheanacho take some free kick around the box 2 Likes

jeezz! no goal yet?

The Nigerian side is cordinated even without Mikel. I like this team

jikins:

Our boys were to shaky in the first half. They need to play with more passion and without fear thats when they will be @ their best.

Yea, it Mikel was in pitch, he can slow the ball down and allow the eagles to have more possession of the ball and build up. I see Poland scoring but not more than 2 goals