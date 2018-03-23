₦airaland Forum

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Earth2Metahuman: 9:35pm
Zanas:
How did this Poland team become 6th in the FIFA world ranking? I no see wetin dem dey play o
so you think those handling FIFA ranking are sane?

They just write anything they like after 2 parcels of oshogbo weed and call it rank.

8 Likes

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by julioralph(m): 9:35pm
This same goalie was so confident when he entered the game vs Argentina.... but I don't understand him tonight

1 Like

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Ekaka1(m): 9:35pm
WizzPoll:
is Onazi injured?

we need Onazi and Ebuehi in second half joor

Onassis will come and go and cause penarity now
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by elninosanz: 9:35pm
We don't have a goalkeeper. This one that looks like Dr Alban is useless

2 Likes

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by benji93: 9:35pm
the polish guys are dangerous from set pieces
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by fecta: 9:35pm
My prediction still stands Poland 3 Nigeria 1

1 Like

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by mejai(m): 9:36pm
abeg who chose DAT jersey and colour for us? e wor-wor ooo angry
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Ekaka1(m): 9:36pm
julioralph:
This same goalie was so confident when he entered the game vs Argentina.... but I don't understand him tonight

Really not his fault in these closing minutes...our defense is overworking him
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Zanas: 9:36pm
Shehu abdullahi is a disaster in this first half. Ebuehi must replace him in the 2nd half

1 Like

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by fecta: 9:36pm
We plenty for here ooo
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by marvin905(m): 9:36pm
we need musa in this game
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Zanas: 9:37pm
Half time
Poland 0:0 Nigeria
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by fecta: 9:37pm
Halftime thank God
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by mejai(m): 9:37pm
elninosanz:
We don't have a goalkeeper. This one that looks like Dr Alban is useless
grin I think say na basketmouth sef

4 Likes

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Ewedegubbler: 9:37pm
Whoever is thinking that this Naija team will be. Pushover come this World Cup should have his head examined...

1 Like

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by quickly: 9:38pm
Ewedegubbler:
Whoever is thinking that this Naija team will be. Pushover come this World Cup should have his head examined...

If var was in this match dats a goal

1 Like

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by iluvpomo(m): 9:38pm
fecta:
Please don't wake a sleeping lion, if they start flogging us now it's not my ticket that will tear
Our Eagles will attack that "lion" from all angles ... cool cool
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by mikron(m): 9:38pm
Halftime. Good play naija. But uzoho is a bit jittery. He shld calm down
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by jikins(m): 9:38pm
Our boys were too shaky in the first half. They need to play with more passion and without fear thats when they will be @ their best.

1 Like

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by class0247: 9:38pm
So far, I am surprised that we have held Poland in their home soil for 45min. Let's watch out for second half
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by mikemodel24(m): 9:39pm
neezar:
Micheal Oliver that was a goal ffs

Fifa should implement goal line technology in the world cup ahbeg


This world cup is going to be like playstation.did you watch the confedration cup. Na computer dey determine foul self
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Shukusheka(m): 9:39pm
Abdullahi Shehu has been terrible so far, making sloppy passes upfront killing our attack and the Polish have exploited his wing all day to attack us. Moses hasn't been helping him though.

Another man who needs to up his game is Joel Obi.

The absence of Mikel has left our midfield very lightweight, our defenders have no option than to "boodey" the ball upfront than pass to build attack from the middle.

2 Likes

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by marvin905(m): 9:39pm
Ewedegubbler:
Whoever is thinking that this Naija team will be. Pushover come this World Cup should have his head examined...

if we don't sort out defense and goalkeeper
we are in trouble

3 Likes

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by Ufranklin92(m): 9:39pm
marvin905:
we need musa in this game

Are u crazy

5 Likes

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by iluvpomo(m): 9:39pm
fecta:
My prediction still stands Poland 3 Nigeria 1
Why you no like our Super Eagles like this na? Abi you be Ghana??

3 Likes

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by dominion001(m): 9:40pm
Abeg i need site for live streaming.
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by fecta: 9:40pm
Is there no formation such as 7-2-1 Robert Lewandowski must be stopped or maybe we can substitute igahlo for a 2nd keeper

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by WizzPoll: 9:40pm
no leadership at all

Onazi required in mindfield, he should replace Joel Obi

Moses Simon or Ahmed Musa should replace Iwobi

Ebuehi should replace Abdulahi

Victor Moses should allow Iheanacho take some free kick around the box

2 Likes

Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:40pm
jeezz! no goal yet?
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by SoNature(m): 9:40pm
The Nigerian side is cordinated even without Mikel. I like this team
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by class0247: 9:40pm
jikins:
Our boys were to shaky in the first half. They need to play with more passion and without fear thats when they will be @ their best.

Yea, it Mikel was in pitch, he can slow the ball down and allow the eagles to have more possession of the ball and build up. I see Poland scoring but not more than 2 goals
Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: International Friendly 0 - 0 (Half Time) by prinsam30(m): 9:40pm
walahi walahi ba?? on a more serious note eh honestly speaking right at this moment, I don't have any thing to say....


than to say "We Don't Have A Goalie Yet"

3 Likes

