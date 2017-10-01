₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by Yomzzyblog: 3:26pm
Ace Comedian, Julius Agwu, his wife and his two kids stepped out to celebrate Nigeria's Independence in matching ankara outfits.
He shared the photos on social media and wrote;
"We believe in☝�️Nigeria��������"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/comedian-julius-agwu-and-his-family.html?m=1
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by Yomzzyblog: 3:27pm
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by TheTrueApostle: 3:28pm
Rude, egoistic mannerless prick... Fork him people..
Yeyebrity , I don't bath an eye when I see this type.
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by akinade28(f): 3:42pm
Lovely family pics
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by MhizzAJ(f): 3:50pm
Cool
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by Tolexander: 4:07pm
TheTrueApostle:Take things easy o bro.
Life is too short o!
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by divineshare(m): 5:28pm
TheTrueApostle:
chill please kam dowm
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by baski92(m): 5:29pm
Money good, hmm this life may I come so I must get money. Na do or die matter, na to get rich or die trying
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by uzoclinton(m): 5:29pm
Beauriful
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by angelTI(f): 5:31pm
nice one but the wife's sneakers/trainers looks big on her feet
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by chinedubrazil(m): 5:32pm
TheTrueApostle:From Your Comment, i could see that you so pained that you wouldn't let go of hating people because they has surpass your level of prosperity! work harder, you might be the next gold!
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by myners007: 5:32pm
the guy is recovering fast
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by SUNDICOS: 5:35pm
Nice one
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by symbianDON(m): 5:44pm
TheTrueApostle:you really don't need to 'bath' an eyelid perhaps if you 'bath' your eyes you may be able to see the good in others
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by gebest: 5:45pm
across the river star 'mirinnwamama'
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by deji17: 5:46pm
Finally, many Igbos are able to come out to identify with One Nigeria after the Python twerk has chased the Liepob group out of town and into their caves.
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by GlobalrunsExp: 5:46pm
Nice......
His body is back to shape..... Thank God for him.
#wemissyoujulius
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by ekhai(m): 5:48pm
I really thank God for his life. Julius God will continue to protect you and your family from the wicked people in the world. I sighted one of them on this thrend.
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by comshots(m): 5:51pm
Under what basis should we be one?A Fulani man doesn't see you or a non fulaniman as his brother.But na them carry one Nigeria for head pass
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by userplainly(m): 6:13pm
comshots:
and all Igbo men sees the non_igbos as unwise fools that they should cheat every time.... they buy a Jean 2000 n sell for 5/6k.....is that not wickedness?
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by Ugoeze2016: 6:26pm
Lovely family. We thank for your life Julius
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by ofiko123(m): 6:31pm
ok.....
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by Jeezuzpick(m): 6:41pm
Hmmmmmm..... One Nigeria......
Et tu? Julius? (Did Julius stab himself?)
Abi make we name am Brutus Agwu?
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by charlesucheh(m): 7:10pm
TheTrueApostle:If you can't say anything good about somebody, just shut up! ( Lucky Dube)
