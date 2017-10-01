Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit (9634 Views)

Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style / Monalisa Chinda And Daughter, Tamar In Matching Ankara Skirts / Actress Oge Okoye Looks Fabulous, Steps Out In Ankara Outfit (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Ace Comedian, Julius Agwu, his wife and his two kids stepped out to celebrate Nigeria's Independence in matching ankara outfits.







He shared the photos on social media and wrote;



"We believe in☝�️Nigeria��������"

Gists Via: Ace Comedian, Julius Agwu, his wife and his two kids stepped out to celebrate Nigeria's Independence in matching ankara outfits.He shared the photos on social media and wrote;Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/comedian-julius-agwu-and-his-family.html?m=1 2 Likes

Rude, egoistic mannerless prick... Fork him people..





Yeyebrity , I don't bath an eye when I see this type.

Lovely family pics

Cool

TheTrueApostle:

Rude, egoistic mannerless prick... Fork him people..





Yeyebrity , I don't bath an eye when I see this type.



Take things easy o bro.



Life is too short o! Take things easy o bro.Life is too short o! 12 Likes

TheTrueApostle:

Rude, egoistic mannerless prick... Fork him people..





Yeyebrity , I don't bath an eye when I see this type.







chill please kam dowm chill please kam dowm 1 Like

Money good, hmm this life may I come so I must get money. Na do or die matter, na to get rich or die trying

Beauriful

nice one but the wife's sneakers/trainers looks big on her feet nice one but the wife's sneakers/trainers looks big on her feet

TheTrueApostle:

Rude, egoistic mannerless prick... Fork him people..





Yeyebrity , I don't bath an eye when I see this type.



From Your Comment, i could see that you so pained that you wouldn't let go of hating people because they has surpass your level of prosperity! work harder, you might be the next gold! From Your Comment, i could see that you so pained that you wouldn't let go of hating people because they has surpass your level of prosperity! work harder, you might be the next gold! 9 Likes 1 Share

the guy is recovering fast 1 Like

Nice one

TheTrueApostle:

Rude, egoistic mannerless prick... Fork him people..





Yeyebrity , I don't bath an eye when I see this type.



you really don't need to 'bath' an eyelid perhaps if you 'bath' your eyes you may be able to see the good in others you really don't need to 'bath' an eyelidperhaps if you 'bath' your eyes you may be able to see the good in others 6 Likes 1 Share

across the river star 'mirinnwamama'

Finally, many Igbos are able to come out to identify with One Nigeria after the Python twerk has chased the Liepob group out of town and into their caves.

Nice......



His body is back to shape..... Thank God for him.



#wemissyoujulius 1 Like

I really thank God for his life. Julius God will continue to protect you and your family from the wicked people in the world. I sighted one of them on this thrend.

Under what basis should we be one?A Fulani man doesn't see you or a non fulaniman as his brother.But na them carry one Nigeria for head pass

comshots:

Under what basis should we be one?A Fulani man doesn't see you or a non fulaniman as his brother.But na them carry one Nigeria for head pass

and all Igbo men sees the non_igbos as unwise fools that they should cheat every time.... they buy a Jean 2000 n sell for 5/6k.....is that not wickedness? and all Igbo men sees the non_igbos as unwise fools that they should cheat every time.... they buy a Jean 2000 n sell for 5/6k.....is that not wickedness?

Lovely family. We thank for your life Julius

ok.....

Hmmmmmm..... One Nigeria......



Et tu? Julius? (Did Julius stab himself?)



Abi make we name am Brutus Agwu?