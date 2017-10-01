₦airaland Forum

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit (9634 Views)

Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by Yomzzyblog: 3:26pm


Ace Comedian, Julius Agwu, his wife and his two kids stepped out to celebrate Nigeria's Independence in matching ankara outfits.



He shared the photos on social media and wrote;

"We believe in☝�️Nigeria��������"

Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by Yomzzyblog: 3:27pm
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by TheTrueApostle: 3:28pm
Rude, egoistic mannerless prick... Fork him people..


Yeyebrity , I don't bath an eye when I see this type.
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by akinade28(f): 3:42pm
Lovely family pics
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by MhizzAJ(f): 3:50pm
Cool
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by Tolexander: 4:07pm
TheTrueApostle:
Rude, egoistic mannerless prick... Fork him people..


Yeyebrity , I don't bath an eye when I see this type.

Take things easy o bro.

Life is too short o!

Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by divineshare(m): 5:28pm
TheTrueApostle:
Rude, egoistic mannerless prick... Fork him people..


Yeyebrity , I don't bath an eye when I see this type.



chill please kam dowm

Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by baski92(m): 5:29pm
Money good, hmm this life may I come so I must get money. Na do or die matter, na to get rich or die trying

Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by uzoclinton(m): 5:29pm
Beauriful
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by angelTI(f): 5:31pm
kiss nice one but the wife's sneakers/trainers looks big on her feet
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by chinedubrazil(m): 5:32pm
TheTrueApostle:
Rude, egoistic mannerless prick... Fork him people..


Yeyebrity , I don't bath an eye when I see this type.

From Your Comment, i could see that you so pained that you wouldn't let go of hating people because they has surpass your level of prosperity! work harder, you might be the next gold!

Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by myners007: 5:32pm
the guy is recovering fast

Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by SUNDICOS: 5:35pm
Nice one
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by symbianDON(m): 5:44pm
TheTrueApostle:
Rude, egoistic mannerless prick... Fork him people..


Yeyebrity , I don't bath an eye when I see this type.

you really don't need to 'bath' an eyelid grin perhaps if you 'bath' your eyes you may be able to see the good in others tongue

Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by gebest: 5:45pm
across the river star 'mirinnwamama'
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by deji17: 5:46pm
Finally, many Igbos are able to come out to identify with One Nigeria after the Python twerk has chased the Liepob group out of town and into their caves.
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by GlobalrunsExp: 5:46pm
Nice......

His body is back to shape..... Thank God for him.

#wemissyoujulius

Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by ekhai(m): 5:48pm
I really thank God for his life. Julius God will continue to protect you and your family from the wicked people in the world. I sighted one of them on this thrend.
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by comshots(m): 5:51pm
Under what basis should we be one?A Fulani man doesn't see you or a non fulaniman as his brother.But na them carry one Nigeria for head pass
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by userplainly(m): 6:13pm
comshots:
Under what basis should we be one?A Fulani man doesn't see you or a non fulaniman as his brother.But na them carry one Nigeria for head pass

and all Igbo men sees the non_igbos as unwise fools that they should cheat every time.... they buy a Jean 2000 n sell for 5/6k.....is that not wickedness?
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by Ugoeze2016: 6:26pm
Lovely family. We thank for your life Julius
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by ofiko123(m): 6:31pm
ok.....
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by Jeezuzpick(m): 6:41pm
Hmmmmmm..... One Nigeria......

Et tu? Julius? (Did Julius stab himself?)

Abi make we name am Brutus Agwu?
Re: Julius Agwu And His Family In Matching Ankara Outfit by charlesucheh(m): 7:10pm
TheTrueApostle:
Rude, egoistic mannerless prick... Fork him people..


Yeyebrity , I don't bath an eye when I see this type.

If you can't say anything good about somebody, just shut up! ( Lucky Dube)

