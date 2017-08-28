₦airaland Forum

Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:47am
Comedian Julius Agwu Show off his Beautiful wife and children in his new IG post.



Very lovely



Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by shamack: 7:02am
Nice one
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Benekruku(m): 7:04am



Ikwerre bu Otu!

Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Benjom(m): 7:12am
cheesy
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by MhizzAJ(f): 7:19am
Lovely
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by decatalyst(m): 7:28am
May the grace of God keep this man for his family.

Amen.

Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Angelb4: 10:01am
Why not put the pictures here straight instead of referring me to open another link to promote one blog? Park well jor, data don dey cost

Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by BroZuma: 10:01am
Wow
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by fpeter(f): 10:02am
May God perfect his healing and grant him long life and good health. Amen

Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by tobdee: 10:02am
God be praise
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by omogidi234(m): 10:02am
Hope he is better now! He has been off the radar for some time.
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Narldon(f): 10:03am



Thank God for his Life
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Nma27(f): 10:03am
Nice.
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Florenademi(m): 10:03am
God don too try for julius and family
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by chibike69: 10:06am
God is good
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by winkmart: 10:06am
Cute
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by angelbulksms: 10:10am
Amen o
Nice family


Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by grandstar(m): 10:10am
His hot temper irritates me.

He also talks to those under him anyhow.
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Doctorphil: 10:10am
Hope his brain is getting betrer
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by YelloweWest: 10:12am
Meka su wenem

Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Greatidonis: 10:14am
Kalabari girls rock.....Rivers girls role.....ROCKnROLE
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:14am
Se bi they say e wan to die before before

Thank God oo
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Chiccly(f): 10:17am
Thank God for your life Julius.
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by solpat(m): 10:35am
kiss

Lovely family.
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by julietm123: 10:41am
Beautiful picture.
Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by obiezed: 10:51am
I know Julius personally(family friend), he is from ahoada environs,but he identifies as igbo.

