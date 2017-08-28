₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,544 members, 3,755,258 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 11:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style (8400 Views)
Julius Agwu's Wife Didn't Smile In Family Photo And Fans Slam Her / Stephanie Okereke Celebrates Son's Birthday With Beautiful Family Photo / Mercy Johnson Dedicates Her Daughter, Angel, Shares Beautiful Family Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:47am
Comedian Julius Agwu Show off his Beautiful wife and children in his new IG post.
Very lovely
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/08/julius-agwu-show-off-his-beautiful.html?m=0
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by shamack: 7:02am
Nice one
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Benekruku(m): 7:04am
Ikwerre bu Otu!
4 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Benjom(m): 7:12am
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by MhizzAJ(f): 7:19am
Lovely
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by decatalyst(m): 7:28am
May the grace of God keep this man for his family.
Amen.
7 Likes
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Angelb4: 10:01am
Why not put the pictures here straight instead of referring me to open another link to promote one blog? Park well jor, data don dey cost
1 Like
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by BroZuma: 10:01am
Wow
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by fpeter(f): 10:02am
May God perfect his healing and grant him long life and good health. Amen
1 Like
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by tobdee: 10:02am
God be praise
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by omogidi234(m): 10:02am
Hope he is better now! He has been off the radar for some time.
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Narldon(f): 10:03am
Thank God for his Life
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Nma27(f): 10:03am
Nice.
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Florenademi(m): 10:03am
God don too try for julius and family
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by chibike69: 10:06am
God is good
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by winkmart: 10:06am
Cute
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by angelbulksms: 10:10am
fpeter:
Amen o
Nice family
Check my signature if you want to send Bulk SMS to DND Numbers
1 Like
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by grandstar(m): 10:10am
His hot temper irritates me.
He also talks to those under him anyhow.
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Doctorphil: 10:10am
Hope his brain is getting betrer
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by YelloweWest: 10:12am
Benekruku:
Meka su wenem
1 Like
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Greatidonis: 10:14am
Kalabari girls rock.....Rivers girls role.....ROCKnROLE
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:14am
Se bi they say e wan to die before before
Thank God oo
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by Chiccly(f): 10:17am
Thank God for your life Julius.
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by solpat(m): 10:35am
Lovely family.
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by julietm123: 10:41am
Beautiful picture.
|Re: Julius Agwu And His Beautiful Family Step Out In Style by obiezed: 10:51am
Benekruku:I know Julius personally(family friend), he is from ahoada environs,but he identifies as igbo.
(0) (Reply)
Dine With Ini Edo For 1 Million Naira For 50 Minutes / See What Star Actress, Ini Edo Has Turned / Nollywood Actor Eating Road Side Food(picture)
Viewing this topic: nneejima(f), Briona(f), BTENISON(m), nawtibownie(f), SmartMugu, waleco2008, jordyspices, paulchucks, Ayobolz, seasy, opal4real(m), FreeTraining, Bouze, cherish44, AdonisCards(m), VivJohn, bencarter, BennyMM(f), Dodi7k(m), janeso(f), Heffalump(m), Mosaku147, emy77, loneatar, elladee, AyoThanni(m), TheLawTheLegal, Kjking(m) and 110 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12