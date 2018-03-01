Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello (10730 Views)

'The deception of Yahaya Bello. (419). Foreign and local rice mixed together to produce Yahaya’s confluence rice. And Yahaya said the rice was grown in Kogi. May God help us in Kogi'





Senator Dino Melaye took to Facebook to expose how Gov Yahaya Bello is doing 419 with rice and wrote...'The deception of Yahaya Bello. (419). Foreign and local rice mixed together to produce Yahaya's confluence rice. And Yahaya said the rice was grown in Kogi. May God help us in Kogi'

OK we are watching 1 Like







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5YAAONIreo Keep exposing yourselves 5 Likes 2 Shares

Yahaya = fo0l

Dino= Taut

Both did not deserve to handle their own affairs talkless of being trust with public responsibilities. 9 Likes

E no go better for anybody wey say make una stop fighting! 55 Likes 6 Shares

Bello is a criminal naturally!!! we ar not surprise a bit, he has done more than this in this state. in shut we are in mess!!! 5 Likes

... and you Nigerians - online warrior. We never challenge our oppressors, but we condemn those who do, we shout only in the comfort of our homes, and then wonder why we are not progressing. ... and you Nigerians - online warrior. We never challenge our oppressors, but we condemn those who do, we shout only in the comfort of our homes, and then wonder why we are not progressing. 21 Likes

This guy na mumu

two adults disgracing us

Dino Dino 2 Likes

2 f00ls. 1 Like 1 Share

If they fight for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians with this much passion, I doubt we will be in this mess we find the nation in today. They only fight for their selfish reasons and expect us to take sides. Same Dino supported Yahaya Bello against Faleke because he believed Faleke is Tinubu’s boy and now same Yahaya he supported and fought for is his greatest and biggest headache... Birds of the same feather, they may come together tomorrow, no permanent Friends and Enemies in Politics. 4 Likes

It should be called foreign-local hybrid rice

where is the foreign rice that is being re-bagged? 2 Likes

I will not cry I will not shed one tear for Nigeria





So, do something about it. So, do something about it.

Yahaya Bello is a high profile criminal. 2 Likes



We know

You're not exposing nathing

Rice does not grow underground

Since Yahaya has not shown us any farm of course we will know he is merely re-bagging from wherever he got them.

But I trust the Yahaya will respond with some magic and show us something.

Let's see

We knowYou're not exposing nathingRice does not grow undergroundSince Yahaya has not shown us any farm of course we will know he is merely re-bagging from wherever he got them.But I trust the Yahaya will respond with some magic and show us something.Let's seeAll they want is 51% and the process commences shikena

mayweather145:

Bello is a criminal naturally!!! we ar not surprise a bit, he has done more than this in this state. in shut we are in mess!!! And Dino is a saint? And Dino is a saint? 1 Like

forbes list of the 3 idiots currently topping the list in nigeria

1.buhari= rancho

2.yahaya bello=farhan

3.dino melaye=chanchad

IF YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW

where is my druglord senator, buruji kashamu. I have not heard about any motion raised from his senatoral district. 3 Likes

APC is a fraud 1 Like

Lol... I love this. Keep on fighting

Even as I no go school, I understand a "confluence" is where two rivers meet and flow as one.



Yahaya Bello only removed the "river" in the equation and introduced "rice"

So now we have "confluence rice" to mean a bag in which two different types of rice meet and become one.



Lol..no one can scam more than Nigerian politicians. 8 Likes 1 Share

Pictures are not evidence enough. A video would have been better. Besides Dino is a foõl for talking about it on the media when he could have easily involved law enforcement. Also he is an even bigger foöl if indeed this is true and he kept quiet until Bello began exposing him.



All these people and their politricks. 2 Likes 1 Share

Yahaya Bello pls drop the fight with Dino

Dino's got guys planted within you

You can't hit Dino cos he isn't in charge of any institution

and una pikin dem sef dey see all dz rubbish...u dz babas be disgrace to KOGI STATE

When God turns the enemy against themself...