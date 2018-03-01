₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by zoba88: 7:10pm On Mar 23
The war between Senator Dino Melaye and Gov Yahaya Bello is getting more intense.Senator Dino Melaye took to Facebook to expose how Gov Yahaya Bello is doing 419 with rice and wrote...
'The deception of Yahaya Bello. (419). Foreign and local rice mixed together to produce Yahaya’s confluence rice. And Yahaya said the rice was grown in Kogi. May God help us in Kogi'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/dino-melaye-exposes-how-yahaya-bello-is.html?m=1
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by Loving1: 7:14pm On Mar 23
OK we are watching
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by Loving1: 7:14pm On Mar 23
Keep exposing yourselves
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5YAAONIreo
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by papoudaupolos: 7:27pm On Mar 23
Yahaya = fo0l
Dino= Taut
Both did not deserve to handle their own affairs talkless of being trust with public responsibilities.
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by tayebest(m): 7:39pm On Mar 23
E no go better for anybody wey say make una stop fighting!
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by mayweather145: 7:41pm On Mar 23
Bello is a criminal naturally!!! we ar not surprise a bit, he has done more than this in this state. in shut we are in mess!!!
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by rosebowl01(m): 8:02pm On Mar 23
papoudaupolos:
... and you Nigerians - online warrior. We never challenge our oppressors, but we condemn those who do, we shout only in the comfort of our homes, and then wonder why we are not progressing.
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by SeniorZato(m): 10:11pm On Mar 23
This guy na mumu
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by Partnerbiz3: 10:11pm On Mar 23
two adults disgracing us
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by 1kingwriter: 10:12pm On Mar 23
Dino Dino
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by AntiWailer: 10:13pm On Mar 23
2 f00ls.
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by Penalty82(m): 10:13pm On Mar 23
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by Dc4life(m): 10:13pm On Mar 23
If they fight for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians with this much passion, I doubt we will be in this mess we find the nation in today. They only fight for their selfish reasons and expect us to take sides. Same Dino supported Yahaya Bello against Faleke because he believed Faleke is Tinubu’s boy and now same Yahaya he supported and fought for is his greatest and biggest headache... Birds of the same feather, they may come together tomorrow, no permanent Friends and Enemies in Politics.
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by Macnnoli4(m): 10:13pm On Mar 23
It should be called foreign-local hybrid rice
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by dustydee: 10:14pm On Mar 23
where is the foreign rice that is being re-bagged?
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by konjinus(m): 10:14pm On Mar 23
I will not cry I will not shed one tear for Nigeria
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by moshino(m): 10:17pm On Mar 23
Partnerbiz3:
So, do something about it.
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by Acidosis(m): 10:18pm On Mar 23
Yahaya Bello is a high profile criminal.
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by IME1: 10:19pm On Mar 23
We know
You're not exposing nathing
Rice does not grow underground
Since Yahaya has not shown us any farm of course we will know he is merely re-bagging from wherever he got them.
But I trust the Yahaya will respond with some magic and show us something.
Let's see
All they want is 51% and the process commences shikena
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by goslowgoslow: 10:19pm On Mar 23
mayweather145:And Dino is a saint?
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by Deltayankeeboi: 10:19pm On Mar 23
forbes list of the 3 idiots currently topping the list in nigeria
1.buhari= rancho
2.yahaya bello=farhan
3.dino melaye=chanchad
IF YOU KNOW, YOU KNOW
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by santricedupas(m): 10:19pm On Mar 23
where is my druglord senator, buruji kashamu. I have not heard about any motion raised from his senatoral district.
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by Donpresh95(m): 10:20pm On Mar 23
APC is a fraud
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by b3llo(m): 10:22pm On Mar 23
Lol... I love this. Keep on fighting
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by Josnac(m): 10:22pm On Mar 23
Even as I no go school, I understand a "confluence" is where two rivers meet and flow as one.
Yahaya Bello only removed the "river" in the equation and introduced "rice"
So now we have "confluence rice" to mean a bag in which two different types of rice meet and become one.
Lol..no one can scam more than Nigerian politicians.
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by Butterflyleo: 10:22pm On Mar 23
Pictures are not evidence enough. A video would have been better. Besides Dino is a foõl for talking about it on the media when he could have easily involved law enforcement. Also he is an even bigger foöl if indeed this is true and he kept quiet until Bello began exposing him.
All these people and their politricks.
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by Olukat(m): 10:23pm On Mar 23
Yahaya Bello pls drop the fight with Dino
Dino's got guys planted within you
You can't hit Dino cos he isn't in charge of any institution
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by PortableToDynam(m): 10:25pm On Mar 23
and una pikin dem sef dey see all dz rubbish...u dz babas be disgrace to KOGI STATE
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by Man2utd: 10:26pm On Mar 23
When God turns the enemy against themself...
|Re: 419 Yahaya's Confluence Rice: Dino Melaye Exposes Yahaya Bello by Eldahrix(m): 10:28pm On Mar 23
God you know why was born in this Shithole of a country.
