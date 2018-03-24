Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) (8280 Views)

The mortal remains would be buried later today at their family cemetary.



Thanks giving ceremony will be held tomorrow.



See photos and videos below as Atsuh Vondee is laid in state.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7veoZ21SN5g&feature=youtu.be



Ghana people like funeral eh, they can save money for a whole month just coz of funeral they wanna attend at the end of the month both young and old 4 Likes

He has completed his after death detention.

Such is life

vanity upon vanity. rest in peace.

Ghana people like funeral eh, they can save money for a whole month just coz of funeral they wanna attend at the end of the month both young and old don't mind them,funerals everywhere,but not even one wedding in the past 1year here.I just don't understand my Ghanian sisters o. don't mind them,funerals everywhere,but not even one wedding in the past 1year here.I just don't understand my Ghanian sisters o.

RIP



Make my work no kill me RestInPeaceMake my work no kill me 1 Like

RIP young lad ChaiiiiiRIP young lad

Innalillah wa hinalilehi rojiun. Ajoji la je laye, this world is a market, we'll all go back to our permanent abode one day. May his soul rest in peace 1 Like

thats whats left of him after d military court Marshalled his dead body

wonder wetin them achieved by beating dead body

That s how quick life ends.

such is life.

rest in peace

African Mortuary is a mess. See as the man black like charcoal. 1 Like

Why are they crying ? Do not they know the guy is free at last ?

RIP bro



The only problem you got was you follow a death person enter her car.





RIP bro RIP broThe only problem you got was you follow a death person enter her car.RIP bro

African Mortuary is mess. See as the man black like charcoal.

Na their way as most feel after all is it not going to be interred soon. Na their way as most feel after all is it not going to be interred soon.

Ghana people like funeral eh, they can save money for a whole month just coz of funeral they wanna attend at the end of the month both young and old An Igbo family can sell all their properties to give their loved one a befitting burial













But all is Vanity! An Igbo family can sell all their properties to give their loved one a befitting burialBut all is Vanity!

Ghana people like funeral eh, they can save money for a whole month just coz of funeral they wanna attend at the end of the month both young and old you got it wrong. Ofcourse we all save Money for funeral purpose. Here is what is news, you can actually apply for a funeral loan in Ghanaian banks and they will give you the money compared to when you seek loan to start a business. you got it wrong. Ofcourse we all save Money for funeral purpose. Here is what is news, you can actually apply for a funeral loan in Ghanaian banks and they will give you the money compared to when you seek loan to start a business. 1 Like

Na their way as most feel after all is it not going to be interred soon. I understand but what is good is good. It's painful to see a love one in that charcoal state. I understand but what is good is good. It's painful to see a love one in that charcoal state.

I dont like taking pictures cos eventually they go use am do burial poster 1 Like

R.I.P man





But what can be more pathetic than a human being paid to protect a fellow human being dying , dying too?



Life and death ehn, na only God know which one wicked pass aswear! 1 Like