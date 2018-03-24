₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Mandynews(f): 10:08am
The final funeral rites of Ebony’s soldier bodyguard, Atsuh Vondee is underway at Adidome, in the Volta Region. Tears are flowing. Endless wailing and gnashing of teeth.
The mortal remains would be buried later today at their family cemetary.
Thanks giving ceremony will be held tomorrow.
See photos and videos below as Atsuh Vondee is laid in state.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7veoZ21SN5g&feature=youtu.be
Source: https://mandynews.com/2018/03/24/tears-flow-as-ebonys-soldier-bodyguard-is-being-laid-in-state-photos-video/
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Orodje(m): 10:11am
Ghana people like funeral eh, they can save money for a whole month just coz of funeral they wanna attend at the end of the month both young and old
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Mandynews(f): 10:15am
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by MistadeRegal(m): 10:26am
He has completed his after death detention.
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Superdopegfx: 1:38pm
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by justuschi50: 1:39pm
I don't give a Bleep assclone
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by meezynetwork(m): 1:39pm
Such is life
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by moscobabs(m): 1:39pm
F
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by FromZeroToHero(m): 1:39pm
vanity upon vanity. rest in peace.
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Notatribalist(m): 1:40pm
Orodje:don't mind them,funerals everywhere,but not even one wedding in the past 1year here.I just don't understand my Ghanian sisters o.
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Trendzbase: 1:40pm
RIP
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by blesskewe(f): 1:40pm
Rest
In
Peace
Make my work no kill me
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by enemyofprogress: 1:40pm
Mandynews:na dem kill am?
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by oshe11: 1:41pm
Mandynews:Chaiiiii
RIP young lad
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Adukey(f): 1:41pm
Innalillah wa hinalilehi rojiun. Ajoji la je laye, this world is a market, we'll all go back to our permanent abode one day. May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Titheman(m): 1:41pm
thats whats left of him after d military court Marshalled his dead body
wonder wetin them achieved by beating dead body
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Pinoralia: 1:42pm
That s how quick life ends.
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by JohnieWalker(m): 1:44pm
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by dinocy(m): 1:44pm
such is life.
rest in peace
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by ASA792: 1:45pm
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Okwyjesus(m): 1:46pm
African Mortuary is a mess. See as the man black like charcoal.
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Billyonaire: 1:54pm
Why are they crying ? Do not they know the guy is free at last ?
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by calddon(m): 1:56pm
We are all dust, if u like get muscles, money, power, fame, looks, swag, front page, mod power, ftc..... without Jehovah mercy, ur mere
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by amani63(m): 1:58pm
RIP bro
The only problem you got was you follow a death person enter her car.
RIP bro
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Pavore9: 1:58pm
Okwyjesus:
Na their way as most feel after all is it not going to be interred soon.
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Innobee99(m): 2:02pm
Orodje:An Igbo family can sell all their properties to give their loved one a befitting burial
But all is Vanity!
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by 360command: 2:04pm
Orodje:you got it wrong. Ofcourse we all save Money for funeral purpose. Here is what is news, you can actually apply for a funeral loan in Ghanaian banks and they will give you the money compared to when you seek loan to start a business.
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Okwyjesus(m): 2:08pm
Pavore9:I understand but what is good is good. It's painful to see a love one in that charcoal state.
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by jimb(m): 2:09pm
I dont like taking pictures cos eventually they go use am do burial poster
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by paulbushman: 2:15pm
R.I.P man
But what can be more pathetic than a human being paid to protect a fellow human being dying , dying too?
Life and death ehn, na only God know which one wicked pass aswear!
|Re: Burial Of Atsuh Vondee, Ebony Reigns' Soldier Bodyguard (Photos + Video) by Taiwoolaoluwa19: 2:22pm
justuschi50:Weting concern me
