|Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by coluka: 10:35am
National President, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo (Lamido Fulbe) is extremely worried over the farmers/herdsmen crises and wants an immediate end to the situation. He spoke to WILLY EYA on various issues and recommended the declaration of a state of emergency in Benue and Taraba states.
Recently, the Benue State governor raised the alarm that the Fulani have unleashed about one million cows to Benue State. Is there truth in his allegation?
It is a lie. From Nasarawa, they have arrested about 3000 Fulani cows and kept it in Benue. Governor Ortom is only spreading propaganda just to suffer the Fulani people. All the cows outside Benue, they are arresting them. If you understand Hausa, I can take you to them and you will understand what the Fulani are suffering. Even in Taraba and outside Benue, they arrest the Fulani and their cows. We do not know what to do again.
Is it the Police that are arresting the Fulani and their cows or who?
Yes, they are collaborating with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. They are helping the Tiv to arrest the cows.
Don’t you think that from all indications, ranching is the only way forward in the farmers/herders crises?
But it should not be the Governor Ortom’s kind of ranching. His own is ‘politics ranching.’ We need ranching but not the type that Ortom has proposed. The truth is that Governor Ortom wants to destroy the Fulani economy in the country.
But the anti-open grazing law has also been established in Taraba, what is the difference with that in Benue?
The anti-open grazing law in Taraba is not like that in Benue. In Taraba, even before the current state governor was born, they have been doing ranching in the state. The Fulani have been doing ranching there but why did the state government say they want to do it again. What kind of ranching do they want the Fulani to do again in Taraba State. I was born in Gembu and we do not move; we stay there in one place and herd the cows. The type of ranching they are doing now is not good. All these things are just politics. The Fulani are in trouble.
What about the most recent killings in Kogi State; the argument is that the crisis in Kogi is because the governor gave out the state land for the controversial cattle colony. Are you saying that the Fulani have no hand in the situation in Kogi?
In Kogi, they killed members of the local vigilance security outfit. The vigilance members are killing themselves and they are accusing the Fulani whereas the Fulani are not involved in the crisis.
You said that Governor Ortom wants to destroy the Fulani economy; why do you think so and what would he gain by doing that?
The problem is that Ortom knows that he is owing his people salaries and he cannot pay. When President Muhammadu Buhari went to Benue, did you see anything that he commissioned in the state. Did you see even one kilometer of road constructed by Governor Ortom. So, he has not done anything and has not paid the workers’ salaries, and the only way he can deceive the people is to continue to jump up and down calling the names of the Fulani. The Tiv people are very educated and one day, their eyes would open and they would know that Ortom is deceiving them. Somebody who has not paid people salaries would now be talking about anti-open grazing law. I do not know what we can do; I am even tired of all these things. Maybe I will just keep quiet and leave everything to God. The sufferings of the Fulani are becoming too much. Everyday, we are receiving reports. We receive all kinds of reports of things happening to the Fulani. It is not good and all these are happening because they do not have access to the media.
Do you think that all these are happening because President Buhari, a Fulani man is in power?
Maybe Governor Ortom is planning to dump the All Progressives Congress(APC) to join the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). But he does not want to go silently until he destroys the Fulani.
What you are saying would surprise many people because under Buhari, the impression is that the Fulani is even being pampered by the Federal Government?
Now, if they do anything to favour the Fulani, people would start shouting that it is only the Fulani that President Buhari is favouring. That is why Buhari is being very careful to accommodate everybody and to make sure that everyone is doing well in the country. But so many people do not know this.
The argument is that Buhari’s government is so sectional and a clear point of reference is the exclusion of the South East in the security architecture of the country.
During former President Jonathan’s time, was it not the same thing? If for instance President Buhari is giving the Fulani everything, we, the Miyetti Allah are not concerned with the analysis or who has the power or not. The only thing we know is that this is one Nigeria. For us, I am not bothered about tribe. Even if it is only Igbo people that are in government, if they want to help Nigeria, they can do it. Is it because Buhari put many Fulani people in government that they are killing us today in Nigeria? It is not enough reason to be killing the Fulani. People who are reasoning that way are among the very bad people that do not want peace in the country. That is why such people are saying that Buhari has put his people and that the people in government are all Northerners.
You said you are tired of the farmers/herdsmen crises, so what is the way forward for the Miyetti Allah with regards to the problem?
We are already in court to seek justice. The Fulani people are very law abiding. We are praying that one day, we would get justice. I do not know Ortom’s interest in the anti-open grazing law. They would go as far as Taraba, arrest cows of the Fulani and take them to Benue. We do not understand that kind of law. They would go to Nasarrawa and arrest a Fulani man. Wherever they see them, they would arrest them. Faulani are facing serious problems now.
But many have that impression that the Fulani are responsible for all the killings involving herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria.
It is a lie. It is just like some people saying that Kogi State gave the Fulani land for cattle Colony and that is why there are killings there. How can you start killing people who gave you land? I pray that one day journalists and newspapers would start telling the truth about what is happening in the country. That is my prayer. People would just go and carry one side of the story and be painting the Fulani black. But now, we can start going to court for all these hate speeches. We are prepared now and today we can have a team of lawyers. If you say that a Fulani man is a criminal, you have to prove it. If you get a Fulani man who is a criminal, prove it and do not say it is all Fulani that are criminals. All the time, what you hear is Fulani herders, Fulani this and that. It is not only Fulani that are herding cattle. Most of these big men in the country including Ortom have cows. The hatred for the Fulani started from 2015 till today
http://sunnewsonline.com/declare-state-of-emergency-in-benue-taraba-now-miyetti-allah/
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by Paperwhite(m): 10:41am
Idiots
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by LordIsaac(m): 10:41am
Lolz
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by eTECTIVe(m): 10:42am
Is he saying all d States are now suddenly conspiring against d Fulani's? Including d govt's number one ass licking governor of Kogi state? So vigilantees kill demselves and blame Fulani's?
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by HisSexcellency(m): 10:45am
From nowhere miyeti allah has become a force and influence in the politics of today's Nigeria
So we now have
Ohaneze ndigbo
Afenifere
Arewa consultative forum, and now
Miyeti Allah
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by saaron: 10:46am
If you're still doubting buhari's terroristness, then there you have it. A terrorist group advising their fellow terrorist to declare state of emergency in Taraba.
Benue, Plateau, Kogi will also be included in their calculations for full conquest in line with Dan Fodio's dream.
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by Donpresh95(m): 10:48am
"THEY ARE THE ONES KILLING AND THEY ARE THE ONES THAT CALLS FOR MILITARY PRESENCE"
IF PEOPLE OF THOSE STATES ARE REASONABLE ENOUGH ,THEY SHOULD START PREPARING FOR WAR. DON'T DEPEND ON THIS USELESS GOVT. THIS IS A BACKUP CALL
TO CARRY OUT THERE CONQUEST
THEY CLAIM TO BE FIGHTING BOKO HARAM BUT, THEY ARE ACTUALLY USING THE MONEY DONATED BY INTL COMMUNITY TO SPONSOR THE WIPING OFF OF CHRISTIANITY IN THE NORTH. THAT IS THEIR PLAN ON BENUE. NEVER ALLOW THEM
THANK GOD PRAYER WARRIOR GOWON IS FROM PLATEAU STATE HE CAN PRAY OUT HIS STATE IN HIS DARLING COUNTRY
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by angels09: 10:52am
Lol believe this man at your own peril. Next he will tell us the Benue State 73 killed was due to community dispute.
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by hisgrace090: 10:55am
So instead of you people living their land or do the right thing, a state of emergency should be declared to appease you? Ehh!
I don't blame you but our careless leaders.
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by FarahAideed: 10:55am
Miyetti Allah is really bent on overthrowing elected authority in the Benue so their terrorism can reign supreme ..the only state of emergency to be declared needs to even be declared of Fulani herdsmen who have killed 100s of innocent Nigerians including our soldiers and policemen
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by elgramz: 11:14am
This miyetti Allah people are behind all the killings in Benue and taraba and yet they are walking around free. Not even an arrest warrant on their head. What a country!!
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by bjayx: 11:19am
Fuvktards
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by imhotep: 2:02pm
Benue people, over to you.
If you like, keep supporting A-P-Cheat.
Omenkalives is still drinking daily akamu in the refugee camp.
cc lzaa onyeoga
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by oluphilip2008(f): 2:02pm
The first class citizens of Nigeria have spoken! The untouchables!
These people and their audacity.
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by DDeliverer(m): 2:03pm
Who doesn't know would think Fulanis are the victim..
Devilsih wicked killer herdsmen!
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by CodeTemplar: 2:03pm
And this had to come after it became clear that the violence they inflict upon innocent farmers can't change anti-grazing bill stance.
State of emergency will allow a total runover of the indigenes by foreigners.
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by Penalty82(m): 2:03pm
"Is it because Buhari put many Fulani people in government that they are killing us today in Nigeria? It is not enough reason to be killing the Fulani".
LMAO...This man must be high on Nwaamaikpe's urine.
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by ClumsyFlimsy: 2:03pm
The terrorists have spoken
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by emmykendo(m): 2:04pm
furk de fulanis
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:05pm
Anti Balaka Militia Style in wait
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by arherfish(m): 2:07pm
It won't work on Miyetti Satan.
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by jboy73: 2:07pm
No not yet Sir.
We need like 10,000 dead men first
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by arherfish(m): 2:08pm
It won't work ooo Miyetti Satan
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by israelmao(m): 2:09pm
Some statements sometime naturally move you to hate speech even if you've decided not to.
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by otuekong1(m): 2:09pm
Miyetti Allah, they are drunk with farmented kunu n zobo, is it by force for you to graze ur cow's to n benue n taraba,its just like those drinking beer to tell d states practising shariah to suspend it, fulfude cows �
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by Reyhzor: 2:09pm
who's leading us now? the –miyetti Allah or the FG?
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by benuejosh(m): 2:10pm
Noise
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by Pavore9: 2:10pm
Over what?
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by EsotericMonk: 2:10pm
We know how the script would play out. Buhari would appoint his Fulani brothers as Administrators, who in turn would foster and make it very easy for the Fulanis to gain a strong footing in those Christian states.
Clap for yourselves, but I don't blame them, its their time, na them get the govt. I only blame the short sighted Christians who were soo gullible and daft that they brought in this monstrous govt.
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by NotBeenPaid: 2:10pm
Don’t you think that from all indications, ranching is the only way forward in the farmers/herders crises?Ah Ah! So the Fulani also have cow economy
BTW, he finds his voice whenever his lineage feels threatened
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by Charles4075(m): 2:12pm
Hmmm, It is well.
I swear, this country don tire me.
|Re: Declare State Of Emergency In Benue, Taraba Now –miyetti Allah by fakeprophet(m): 2:13pm
Buhari actually told him to say this
