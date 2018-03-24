

One time president of the Nigeria Bar Association NBA and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Idowu Sofola, has died. Aged 84, Sofola died at his Lagos residence at about 8.00pm on Friday March 23rd.



He will be buried today at Ikenne by 4.00pm according to Islamic rites.



He was formerly the Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benches. He was the first black to be appointed Secretary of the International Bar Association.



May his soul rest in peace, Amen.



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/24/former-president-of-the-nigeria-bar-association-idowu-sofola-dies-at-84/ One time president of the Nigeria Bar Association NBA and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Idowu Sofola, has died. Aged 84, Sofola died at his Lagos residence at about 8.00pm on Friday March 23rd.He will be buried today at Ikenne by 4.00pm according to Islamic rites.He was formerly the Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benches. He was the first black to be appointed Secretary of the International Bar Association.May his soul rest in peace, Amen.source