|Idowu Sofola Dies At 84 by reportnaija(m): 11:18am
One time president of the Nigeria Bar Association NBA and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Idowu Sofola, has died. Aged 84, Sofola died at his Lagos residence at about 8.00pm on Friday March 23rd.
He will be buried today at Ikenne by 4.00pm according to Islamic rites.
He was formerly the Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benches. He was the first black to be appointed Secretary of the International Bar Association.
May his soul rest in peace, Amen.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/24/former-president-of-the-nigeria-bar-association-idowu-sofola-dies-at-84/
|Re: Idowu Sofola Dies At 84 by olatorich(m): 2:20pm
Rest in Peace Baba.
|Re: Idowu Sofola Dies At 84 by MissAprokoMedia(f): 2:21pm
Rest in peace sir
|Re: Idowu Sofola Dies At 84 by benuejosh(m): 2:23pm
Go well
|Re: Idowu Sofola Dies At 84 by Strikethem: 2:24pm
reportnaija:Rest in peace sir. At the bolded, if na some people from a particular side. They would have been beating chest up and dan.
|Re: Idowu Sofola Dies At 84 by seanery: 2:25pm
FTC
|Re: Idowu Sofola Dies At 84 by hilroy: 2:33pm
Ikenne, a small town that has produced a lot of great people
RIP baba
1 Like
|Re: Idowu Sofola Dies At 84 by raymond0123: 2:36pm
Rip sir
|Re: Idowu Sofola Dies At 84 by HsLBroker(m): 2:37pm
olatorich:
