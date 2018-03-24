₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by vanessaRN(f): 12:04pm
Six Young men have been killed after a mud house they were building collapsed on them in Sokoto state on March 22nd. The name of the victims are Bashar Alh. Dalhatu, Bashar Maciji, Bashar Alh. Buhari, Isah Alh. Amadu, Abdullahi Salihu and Bilyaminu Alh. Jadi.
Their remains have been buried according to Islamic rites. May their souls rest in peace, men.
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by walexGodson(m): 12:31pm
I don tire for Hausa story abeg
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by Donpresh95(m): 1:29pm
Sai Baba. I thought as you guys are solidly supporting the brain dead preside* t, that he has converted sokoto home of caliphate into a paradise. Abeg just look at environment.
IMAGINE IF YOU PEOPLE WHERE THE VICTIM OF THE WAR?
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by talk2archy: 4:24pm
RIP! but we need to hear what oga lai will say first.
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by pejuakinab: 4:25pm
Ehya, I no know say mud fit kill, what a disaster.
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:25pm
vanessaRN:
Sad
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by karnafiu03: 4:25pm
North and Calamity be like...
Booli ati epa
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 4:26pm
Buhari sef
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by Morbeta11: 4:26pm
walexGodson:
Our matter tire oooo
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by juanjo2: 4:27pm
Donpresh95:shebi u see any meaning for this nonsense wey u write now everything you guys will be mentioning Mr President's name up and down, My Question for you now is were was ur father when buhari was elected
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by ONeMAnMOPOL: 4:27pm
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by SmartMugu: 4:27pm
Who still builds mud houses in 2018?
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by ajoyeleke(m): 4:28pm
I don't know y Muslims like burying dia dead without coffin
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by ficons: 4:28pm
RIP
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by Gullah: 4:29pm
Hausa people and all these their kuturu houses sef
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 4:29pm
Bury them fast bfr e enter haram period
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by lastempero: 4:30pm
After una go vote another amoeba so that una poverty story go continue.Rip to the dead.
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by nanakgh(m): 4:31pm
You poor guys, rip may God soothe your mothers' hearts'.
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by uchman48(m): 4:32pm
Mud house, so this kind house still dey exist
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by congorasta: 4:32pm
every day, bad news
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by kereman1(m): 4:32pm
Among d names us saw BUHARI, hope its d one we all know
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by adeniyimam(m): 4:38pm
I'm a northerner but I must say the Northerners have a long way to go... Who still build mud house in this era?
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by Penalty82(m): 4:42pm
adeniyimam:
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by Dottore: 4:54pm
After Afonja and Northerners with their mud house and thatched roofs and rusty useless brown roofs covering mediocre primitive cement block work, will be joining issues with Igbos.
Imagine agbo seller insulting Nigeria Breweries.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by Quality20(m): 5:01pm
but mud houses are environmentally friendly, u feel cool no mater how hot it is. Our ppl in d south need to b using mud and clay for houses, its even cheaper. Even PMB has mud house
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by chigoziri2403(m): 5:11pm
the gods these people hero worship lives in mansions yet they don't see anything wrong with that,
anyways RIP
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by hamzyluv(m): 5:12pm
Dottore:
What an old man see while sitting, a boy can't see it if he climb the tallest building ...
The thatched roofs indicate the level of modernization in Yoruba region , just like Canaan city in Cross Rivers
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by perdollar(m): 5:14pm
adeniyimam:adeniyi olaniyi is an aboki.
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by BrownRoofRep: 5:17pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by perdollar(m): 5:18pm
lived wretch died miserable n den to hell they go to listen to d prophets recitatation of d satanic verse. dey die like fowl
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by castrol180(m): 5:23pm
Maciji mean snake in hausa language, and I can see one maciji from the name and three Alh meaning three boys from same father/family died once...
|Re: 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) by GoroTango(m): 5:31pm
Donpresh95:Shut up. Aren't a million of your kinsmen right now there parasiting on the resources of that state?
