Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / 6 Men Killed After Mud House Collapsed On Them, Buried In Sokoto (Photos) (7184 Views)

Tree Fell On Woman's Mud House In Imo. Photos / Nigerian Homes Made Of Plastic Bottles And Mud / House Collapsed In Adeniji-Adele Street Lagos With People Trapped (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Six Young men have been killed after a mud house they were building collapsed on them in Sokoto state on March 22nd. The name of the victims are Bashar Alh. Dalhatu, Bashar Maciji, Bashar Alh. Buhari, Isah Alh. Amadu, Abdullahi Salihu and Bilyaminu Alh. Jadi.



Their remains have been buried according to Islamic rites. May their souls rest in peace, men.



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/24/photos-6-young-men-killed-after-mud-house-they-were-building-collapsed-on-them-in-sokoto/ Six Young men have been killed after a mud house they were building collapsed on them in Sokoto state on March 22nd. The name of the victims are Bashar Alh. Dalhatu, Bashar Maciji, Bashar Alh. Buhari, Isah Alh. Amadu, Abdullahi Salihu and Bilyaminu Alh. Jadi.Their remains have been buried according to Islamic rites. May their souls rest in peace, men.source

I don tire for Hausa story abeg 14 Likes

Sai Baba. I thought as you guys are solidly supporting the brain dead preside* t, that he has converted sokoto home of caliphate into a paradise. Abeg just look at environment.



IMAGINE IF YOU PEOPLE WHERE THE VICTIM OF THE WAR? 4 Likes

RIP! but we need to hear what oga lai will say first.

Ehya, I no know say mud fit kill, what a disaster.

vanessaRN:



Six Young men have been killed after a mud house they were building collapsed on them in Sokoto state on March 22nd. The name of the victims are Bashar Alh. Dalhatu, Bashar Maciji, Bashar Alh. Buhari, Isah Alh. Amadu, Abdullahi Salihu and Bilyaminu Alh. Jadi.



Their remains have been buried according to Islamic rites. May their souls rest in peace, men.



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/24/photos-6-young-men-killed-after-mud-house-they-were-building-collapsed-on-them-in-sokoto/



Sad Sad





Booli ati epa North and Calamity be like...Booli ati epa

Buhari sef 2 Likes 1 Share

walexGodson:

I don tire for Hausa story abeg

Our matter tire oooo Our matter tire oooo 5 Likes

Donpresh95:

Sai Baba. I thought as you guys are solidly supporting the brain dead preside* t, that that side is now a paradise. MUMU set of people shebi u see any meaning for this nonsense wey u write now everything you guys will be mentioning Mr President's name up and down, My Question for you now is were was ur father when buhari was elected shebi u see any meaning for this nonsense wey u write noweverything you guys will be mentioning Mr President's name up and down, My Question for you now is were was ur father when buhari was elected 2 Likes 1 Share

Who still builds mud houses in 2018? 1 Like

I don't know y Muslims like burying dia dead without coffin 1 Like

RIP

Hausa people and all these their kuturu houses sef 2 Likes

Bury them fast bfr e enter haram period

After una go vote another amoeba so that una poverty story go continue.Rip to the dead.

may God soothe your mothers' hearts'. You poor guys, ripmay God soothe your mothers' hearts'.

Mud house, so this kind house still dey exist

every day, bad news

Among d names us saw BUHARI, hope its d one we all know

I'm a northerner but I must say the Northerners have a long way to go... Who still build mud house in this era? 3 Likes

adeniyimam:

I'm a northerner but I must say the Northerners have a long way to go... Who still build mud house in this era?



1 Like

After Afonja and Northerners with their mud house and thatched roofs and rusty useless brown roofs covering mediocre primitive cement block work, will be joining issues with Igbos.



Imagine agbo seller insulting Nigeria Breweries.



RIP to the dead. 2 Likes

but mud houses are environmentally friendly, u feel cool no mater how hot it is. Our ppl in d south need to b using mud and clay for houses, its even cheaper. Even PMB has mud house

the gods these people hero worship lives in mansions yet they don't see anything wrong with that,



anyways RIP

Dottore:

After Afonja and Northerners with their mud house and thatched roofs will be joining issues with Igbos.



Imagine agbo seller insulting Nigeria Breweries.



RIP to the dead.

What an old man see while sitting, a boy can't see it if he climb the tallest building ...



The thatched roofs indicate the level of modernization in Yoruba region , just like Canaan city in Cross Rivers What an old man see while sitting, a boy can't see it if he climb the tallest building ...The thatched roofs indicate the level of modernization in Yoruba region , just like Canaan city in Cross Rivers

adeniyimam:

I'm a northerner but I must say the Northerners have a long way to go... Who still build mud house in this era? adeniyi olaniyi is an aboki. adeniyi olaniyi is an aboki.

Na wa ooo

lived wretch died miserable n den to hell they go to listen to d prophets recitatation of d satanic verse. dey die like fowl

Maciji mean snake in hausa language, and I can see one maciji from the name and three Alh meaning three boys from same father/family died once...