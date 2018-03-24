Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo (1573 Views)

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, says at least 7.4 million pupils are benefitting from the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) of the Federal Government.







Osinbajo who was represented by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), made the disclosure at a National Symposium on NHGSFP on Friday in Abuja. The symposium, organised in partnership with the National Social Investment Office, was in honour of the African Day of School Feeding. NHSGSP is one of the pillars of the social investment efforts of the Federal Government.







“I am amazed at the level this wonderful programme has attained; this is a major success recorded. The programme provides a social safety net that improves the health and education of the poorest and most vulnerable children. NHSGSP is among our efforts to combat poverty; it is anchored on ensuring nutrition for our children. It is our attempt to reach the family unit in very real times; we have some good work in this regard; it is currently operating in 22 states in Nigeria with 7, 487, 441 pupils as beneficiaries. We must appreciate the micro-economic effect of this; it has engaged 75, 330 cooks; over 8000 persons are employed in the value chain– that helps in fighting poverty,’’ he said.







Mustapha said that there was need for all stakeholders to scale up their efforts at making the programme a huge success. He called on all arms of government to strengthen their commitment to NHSGSP.



What nonsense.Why in this time and age should children still be fed in schools?If the parents are well employed or empowered and the economy is doing well I don't think the parents would complain and beg government to feed their children.This is just a misplaced priority from the part of the government fix the economy and nobody would be hungry for food. 3 Likes

Where in Nigeria ? Where in Nigeria ? 14 Likes 1 Share

Shameless lying pastor.



A disgrace to Redeem Christian Church of God.



A disgrace to Religion 29 Likes 3 Shares

Always mouthing "achievements" that cannot be verified 10 Likes 1 Share

Always mouthing "achievements" that cannot be verified The guy just proved by his utterances that he has been promoted beyond his level of competence. The guy just proved by his utterances that he has been promoted beyond his level of competence. 11 Likes 1 Share

....







A broad daylight lying pastor And to think that this one is a pastor....A broad daylight lying pastor 11 Likes 1 Share

Well done sir. 2 Likes

Omg, this lie is strong o, principal come and see this pastor since na only you waka come 1 Like

This is why I stop going to church. tomorrow he will climb pulpit and deceive thousands of people and they will believe him. OSIBANJO SHAME ON YOU. 7 Likes





He'll soon take over from Lai Mohammed Why this man like to lie like this?He'll soon take over from Lai Mohammed









I, buygala, on behalf of all lawyers, dead, alive and yet to be alive, hereby disown Sheef Yemi Osinbade with immediate effect....We categorically state that Mr Osinbade's mental state and repugnant Judas ideology is not a true reflection of the mental state and ideology of Nigerian Lawyers as a whole.... Maybe the Fulani herdsmen will be interested in adopting him Such fvckery spewing from the mouth of a 'learned SAN'I, buygala, on behalf of all lawyers, dead, alive and yet to be alive, hereby disown Sheef Yemi Osinbade with immediate effect....We categorically state that Mr Osinbade's mental state and repugnant Judas ideology is not a true reflection of the mental state and ideology of Nigerian Lawyers as a whole.... Maybe the Fulani herdsmen will be interested in adopting him

Thunder fire you there . Liars.

Oga V P, nobody takes you serious anymore, people are now asking if you were actually a real pastor before now.



Stop deceiving yourself, I am not sure if your congregants will accept you back to pastor them. 1 Like

we have some good work in this regard; it is currently operating in 22 states in Nigeria with 7, 487, 441 pupils as beneficiaries. We must appreciate the micro-economic effect of this; it has engaged 75, 330 cooks; over 8000 persons are employed in the value chain– that helps in fighting poverty,’’ he said.



What we need to do is verify these facts before we start abusing like baberians 'upandown'.

Daddy v.p ...I believe u...a man of dog can't lie na

Yawns...... 1 Like

Failure....I thought they said this man is a professor? What a shame of a leader...7.4 million pupils benefiting from your feeding programme indeed?

Continue creating more poverty and call it achievement. 1 Like

Shameless lying pastor.



A disgrace to Redeem Christian Church of God.



A disgrace to Religion



How. Have you any data to the contrary?



I'm not sure the VP claims to be a religious person but a Christian.



He's a Christian, lawyer and professor of international repute before being sadled with the responsibility of pastoring a church which he IS doing excellently.



He is a member of this government and he has collective responsivity to defend its actions. If you have contrary claims, come up with them instead of appealing to popular prejudice calling honourable man shameless.



Ignorant people like you discourage men of integrity to participate in government and you start to cry wolves that it's only Muslims and northerners that are in government. How. Have you any data to the contrary?I'm not sure the VP claims to be a religious person but a Christian.He's a Christian, lawyer and professor of international repute before being sadled with the responsibility of pastoring a church which hedoing excellently.He is a member of this government and he has collective responsivity to defend its actions. If you have contrary claims, come up with them instead of appealing to popular prejudice calling honourable man shameless.Ignorant people like you discourage men of integrity to participate in government and you start to cry wolves that it's only Muslims and northerners that are in government.

Northerners bah. Motivated by food. What a shame. Northerners bah. Motivated by food. What a shame.

Even a pastor?

Gradually I'm losing respect for this man..



And he was the only redeemable person in this administration, but sadly, not anymore.. 1 Like

I agree with the federal government because the students now have to be under the mango tree to study.

Students to seat on d floor.

Students to pay transport fair for der teachers I agree with the federal government because the students now have to be under the mango tree to study.Students to seat on d floor.Students to pay transport fair for der teachers

pls where are the children, that is benefiting from the so called feeding prog 1 Like

Someone needs to gag dis pastor... Feeding skool children is an achievement??

Tot he's a pastor





Education is much more than feeding, what will be their joy after feeding from school and coming back to see their parent's hungry or not sure of what to eat at night. 1 Like

