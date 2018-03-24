₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by ceoreportnaija: 2:11pm
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, says at least 7.4 million pupils are benefitting from the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) of the Federal Government.
Osinbajo who was represented by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), made the disclosure at a National Symposium on NHGSFP on Friday in Abuja. The symposium, organised in partnership with the National Social Investment Office, was in honour of the African Day of School Feeding. NHSGSP is one of the pillars of the social investment efforts of the Federal Government.
“I am amazed at the level this wonderful programme has attained; this is a major success recorded. The programme provides a social safety net that improves the health and education of the poorest and most vulnerable children. NHSGSP is among our efforts to combat poverty; it is anchored on ensuring nutrition for our children. It is our attempt to reach the family unit in very real times; we have some good work in this regard; it is currently operating in 22 states in Nigeria with 7, 487, 441 pupils as beneficiaries. We must appreciate the micro-economic effect of this; it has engaged 75, 330 cooks; over 8000 persons are employed in the value chain– that helps in fighting poverty,’’ he said.
Mustapha said that there was need for all stakeholders to scale up their efforts at making the programme a huge success. He called on all arms of government to strengthen their commitment to NHSGSP.
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/24/7-4m-pupils-are-benefiting-from-our-school-feeding-programme-vp-yemi-osinbajo/
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 2:19pm
What nonsense.Why in this time and age should children still be fed in schools?If the parents are well employed or empowered and the economy is doing well I don't think the parents would complain and beg government to feed their children.This is just a misplaced priority from the part of the government fix the economy and nobody would be hungry for food.
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by plaetton: 2:22pm
ceoreportnaija:
Where in Nigeria ?
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by Kemperor: 2:23pm
Shameless lying pastor.
A disgrace to Redeem Christian Church of God.
A disgrace to Religion
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by aolawale025: 2:39pm
Always mouthing "achievements" that cannot be verified
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by surgical: 4:12pm
aolawale025:The guy just proved by his utterances that he has been promoted beyond his level of competence.
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by ZombieTAMER: 4:21pm
And to think that this one is a pastor ....
A broad daylight lying pastor
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by anibirelawal(m): 4:24pm
Well done sir.
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by kcjazzy: 4:29pm
Omg, this lie is strong o, principal come and see this pastor since na only you waka come
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by MossLuv: 5:14pm
This is why I stop going to church. tomorrow he will climb pulpit and deceive thousands of people and they will believe him. OSIBANJO SHAME ON YOU.
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by ofemigeorge(m): 5:53pm
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by feldido(m): 5:54pm
Why this man like to lie like this?
He'll soon take over from Lai Mohammed
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by buygala(m): 5:54pm
Such fvckery spewing from the mouth of a 'learned SAN'
I, buygala, on behalf of all lawyers, dead, alive and yet to be alive, hereby disown Sheef Yemi Osinbade with immediate effect....We categorically state that Mr Osinbade's mental state and repugnant Judas ideology is not a true reflection of the mental state and ideology of Nigerian Lawyers as a whole.... Maybe the Fulani herdsmen will be interested in adopting him
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by lurther: 5:54pm
Thunder fire you there . Liars.
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by fahren(m): 5:54pm
Oga V P, nobody takes you serious anymore, people are now asking if you were actually a real pastor before now.
Stop deceiving yourself, I am not sure if your congregants will accept you back to pastor them.
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by Ratals(m): 5:55pm
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by datola: 5:55pm
we have some good work in this regard; it is currently operating in 22 states in Nigeria with 7, 487, 441 pupils as beneficiaries. We must appreciate the micro-economic effect of this; it has engaged 75, 330 cooks; over 8000 persons are employed in the value chain– that helps in fighting poverty,’’ he said.
What we need to do is verify these facts before we start abusing like baberians 'upandown'.
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by omocalabar(m): 5:55pm
Daddy v.p ...I believe u...a man of dog can't lie na
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by Pavore9: 5:55pm
Yawns......
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by awa(m): 5:55pm
Failure....I thought they said this man is a professor? What a shame of a leader...7.4 million pupils benefiting from your feeding programme indeed?
Continue creating more poverty and call it achievement.
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by datola: 5:56pm
Kemperor:
How. Have you any data to the contrary?
I'm not sure the VP claims to be a religious person but a Christian.
He's a Christian, lawyer and professor of international repute before being sadled with the responsibility of pastoring a church which he IS doing excellently.
He is a member of this government and he has collective responsivity to defend its actions. If you have contrary claims, come up with them instead of appealing to popular prejudice calling honourable man shameless.
Ignorant people like you discourage men of integrity to participate in government and you start to cry wolves that it's only Muslims and northerners that are in government.
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by razy75: 5:56pm
ceoreportnaija:Northerners bah. Motivated by food. What a shame.
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by Movingcoil(m): 5:56pm
Even a pastor?
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by ajebuter(f): 5:56pm
Gradually I'm losing respect for this man..
And he was the only redeemable person in this administration, but sadly, not anymore..
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by collabo4me(m): 5:56pm
I agree with the federal government because the students now have to be under the mango tree to study.
Students to seat on d floor.
Students to pay transport fair for der teachers
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by Originality007: 5:56pm
pls where are the children, that is benefiting from the so called feeding prog
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by eTECTIVe(m): 5:58pm
Someone needs to gag dis pastor... Feeding skool children is an achievement??
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by ALAYORMII: 5:58pm
Tot he's a pastor
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by ijaw1stson: 5:59pm
osinbajo ....hmmm no comment
meanwhile in other news
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by honestivo(m): 5:59pm
Education is much more than feeding, what will be their joy after feeding from school and coming back to see their parent's hungry or not sure of what to eat at night.
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by Abbey2sam(m): 5:59pm
Re: 7.4m Pupils Are Benefiting From Our School Feeding Programme – Yemi Osinbajo by Onyochejohn(f): 6:00pm
Christian leaders in Nigeria are terrible people, Muslim leaders will not come out to display their foolishness like this ogunfe pastor. Must this short man speaking gibrish always just to please Mr Cow
