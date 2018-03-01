₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 2:12pm
There was pandemonium earlier today after a man collapsed and died while driving in Gombe state. The driver was transporting bags of sachet water near the office of the former governor of the state - before he died on the wheel this morning.
The incident was said to have pulled a crowd which gathered to see the deceased.
His corpse and vehicle were later evacuated by the police.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/confusion-man-collapses-dies-driving-gombe-state-photos.html
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by buhariguy(m): 2:17pm
I hope he is not one of the idiotic pig of Biafra that is talking against buhari in gombe state.
Rest in peace, before idiotic pigs of Biafra will start to insult me and buhari
1 Like
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by KevMitnick: 2:18pm
Dear lord...dude probably died of hardship. Smh
1 Like
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by buhariguy(m): 2:19pm
KevMitnick:the hardship dakwambo is giving them.
1 Like
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by stephleena(f): 2:20pm
buhariguy:
u re no way better to that man,he died hustling, while u re here masturbating with Biafra..
4 Likes
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by stephleena(f): 2:20pm
KevMitnick:high b.p perhaps
1 Like
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by Spoilt4toto: 2:22pm
Stress killed dude
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by iyke926(m): 2:23pm
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by atakamus: 2:23pm
It might be High blood pressure complication.
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by DonPiiko: 2:23pm
Heart attack
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 2:23pm
Some people take major symptoms for granted, once you don't feel well the best thing is to check into the hospital.
Never ignore warning signs.
RIP TO THE DEAD.
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 2:24pm
buhariguy:Please don't politicize this
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by princeadams11: 2:24pm
buhariguy:Every soul shall test death and you inclusive. Be careful with the way you make comments.
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by favourmic(m): 2:24pm
Life sometimes
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by ghostfacekillar(m): 2:26pm
stephleena:no mind am
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by blesskewe(f): 2:33pm
So sorry
Make God bless our hustlers
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by partnerbiz4: 2:33pm
Rip.
Go home safely
Ka emesia..
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 2:34pm
And am sure he must have voted Buhari
So sad... RIP
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:36pm
buhariguy:. Pls stop this rubbish,respect the dead,he is a human like you.
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 2:36pm
buhariguy:
|Re: Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 2:37pm
buhariguy:Someone should send this guy to a psychiatrist, he's getting out of hand.
