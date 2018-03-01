Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Man Collapses And Dies While Driving In Gombe State (Photos) (2446 Views)

Source; There was pandemonium earlier today after a man collapsed and died while driving in Gombe state. The driver was transporting bags of sachet water near the office of the former governor of the state - before he died on the wheel this morning.The incident was said to have pulled a crowd which gathered to see the deceased.His corpse and vehicle were later evacuated by the police.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/confusion-man-collapses-dies-driving-gombe-state-photos.html

I hope he is not one of the idiotic pig of Biafra that is talking against buhari in gombe state.



Rest in peace, before idiotic pigs of Biafra will start to insult me and buhari 1 Like

Dear lord...dude probably died of hardship. Smh 1 Like

Dear lord...dude probably died of hardship. Smh the hardship dakwambo is giving them. the hardship dakwambo is giving them. 1 Like

u re no way better to that man,he died hustling, while u re here masturbating with Biafra.. u re no way better to that man,he died hustling, while u re here masturbating with Biafra.. 4 Likes

Dear lord...dude probably died of hardship. Smh high b.p perhaps high b.p perhaps 1 Like

Stress killed dude

It might be High blood pressure complication.

Heart attack

Some people take major symptoms for granted, once you don't feel well the best thing is to check into the hospital.



Never ignore warning signs.



RIP TO THE DEAD.

the hardship dakwambo is giving them. Please don't politicize this Please don't politicize this

Life sometimes

u re no way better to that man,he died hustling, while u re here masturbating with Biafra.. no mind am no mind am

So sorry

Make God bless our hustlers

Rip.



Go home safely



Ka emesia..









So sad... RIP And am sure he must have voted BuhariSo sad... RIP

