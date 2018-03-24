Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding (13281 Views)

The make up artist who shared photos of the luxury items on her page, wrote



''When your daddy goes #JewelleryShopping for you . #daddysgirl @harrywinston #diamonds #rosegold #famil2018

Finalé!''.



A Harry Winston watch cost as much as $32,000. Even Hollywood stars rent the luxury pieces because they cannot afford to buy it.



See the luxury pieces below



lovely...he could afford it,so its no huge deal.

a common man,can't afford this, but his smiles and joy,Worths much more than anything.

fathers love,is just immeasurable. 17 Likes

Is that all

Three Words Will SUMMARISE the full write up ..





Money is good. 2 Likes

The husband needs to work hard so that he can beat her father's gift o.

why is Dangote not my father? 1 Like

Money talks

Kobicove:

Money talks talks loud

NICE NICE

Get your premium and lifetime grammarly acct for proofreading and editing services ..Contact on siggy

And she still no fine... 1 Like

chisomnunu:

why is Dangote not my father?



Hmmm Hmmm 1 Like

So? 6 Likes

If Dangote can do it, I will do it 3 Likes

Say No More.



Jesus Is Lord.

Most of our dads didn't do something like this for us. We can however break the deadlock by doing it for our kids... 2 Likes

God you can still do something about me .



And I dey hear dey think of night food . 6 Likes 1 Share

That's as good Father..he just offered what he can afford

Looks like her father..





I heard someone saying she's not fine as if he wunt marry her if given opportunity... 2 Likes

stefanweeks:

So? so go make money so go make money

Somebody i mean a Muslim should please Enlighten me, Does Muslim do White wedding i thought it against their tradition please i seriously need a muslim person to Clearify this for me cos the ones that are my friends are so daft sorry to say. 6 Likes 1 Share

.





Fernitey upon Fanitea





Asan Lori asan Fernitey upon FaniteaAsan Lori asan

God please make me rich

lizzycreations:

so go make money

Thunder from Congo



Fire that hand u use in quoting me Thunder from CongoFire that hand u use in quoting me 1 Like

Just be humble and everything is yours

If you are poor, you are in hell on earth and u will likely end up in d main hell when u die........... 2 Likes

It's their Time.......

smithsydny:

Just be humble and everything is yours



Baabaa you sure say ordinary humble fit make person rich for dis naija so?



Hmmm Baabaa you sure say ordinary humble fit make person rich for dis naija so?Hmmm

Hope say the groom hold him side sha cos small argument like this na I will tell my daddy for you, next thing na sanko things