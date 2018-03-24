₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by DailyNuella: 2:43pm
According to celebrity makeup artiste, Banke Meshida-Lawal, Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote personally shopped for the diamond and luxury watch, Fatima, his daughter used at her wedding dinner in Lagos yesterday.
The make up artist who shared photos of the luxury items on her page, wrote
''When your daddy goes #JewelleryShopping for you . #daddysgirl @harrywinston #diamonds #rosegold #famil2018
Finalé!''.
A Harry Winston watch cost as much as $32,000. Even Hollywood stars rent the luxury pieces because they cannot afford to buy it.
See the luxury pieces below
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/24/check-out-the-diamond-and-shoe-dangote-personally-shopped-for-his-daughters-wedding/
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by stephleena(f): 2:47pm
lovely...he could afford it,so its no huge deal.
a common man,can't afford this, but his smiles and joy,Worths much more than anything.
fathers love,is just immeasurable.
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by Baawaa(m): 2:56pm
Is that all
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by chriskosherbal(m): 3:00pm
Three Words Will SUMMARISE the full write up ..
Money is good.
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by gracewealth007(f): 3:32pm
The husband needs to work hard so that he can beat her father's gift o.
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by chisomnunu: 3:40pm
why is Dangote not my father?
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by Kobicove(m): 4:11pm
Money talks
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by DailyNuella: 5:13pm
talks loud
Kobicove:
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by Tamarapetty(f): 5:23pm
NICE
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by JohnieWalker(m): 6:05pm
Get your premium and lifetime grammarly acct for proofreading and editing services ..Contact on siggy
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by ominilongest(m): 6:23pm
And she still no fine...
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by jerrybakermillz(m): 8:24pm
chisomnunu:
Hmmm
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by stefanweeks: 8:25pm
So?
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by momodub: 8:26pm
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by passyhansome(m): 8:26pm
If Dangote can do it, I will do it
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by RSVP(m): 8:26pm
Say No More.
Jesus Is Lord.
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by Mrindependence: 8:27pm
Most of our dads didn't do something like this for us. We can however break the deadlock by doing it for our kids...
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by iamnicer: 8:27pm
God you can still do something about me .
And I dey hear dey think of night food .
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by point5: 8:27pm
That's as good Father..he just offered what he can afford
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by LastSurvivor11: 8:27pm
Looks like her father..
I heard someone saying she's not fine as if he wunt marry her if given opportunity...
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by lizzycreations(m): 8:28pm
stefanweeks:so go make money
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by Perfectnumber6(m): 8:28pm
Somebody i mean a Muslim should please Enlighten me, Does Muslim do White wedding i thought it against their tradition please i seriously need a muslim person to Clearify this for me cos the ones that are my friends are so daft sorry to say.
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by Talkingboy: 8:29pm
. .
Fernitey upon Fanitea
Asan Lori asan
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by Newbeginnings(m): 8:29pm
God please make me rich
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by stefanweeks: 8:30pm
lizzycreations:
Thunder from Congo
Fire that hand u use in quoting me
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by smithsydny(m): 8:30pm
Just be humble and everything is yours
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by fotadmowmend(m): 8:32pm
If you are poor, you are in hell on earth and u will likely end up in d main hell when u die...........
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by ajibolabd(m): 8:34pm
It's their Time.......
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by RSVP(m): 8:38pm
smithsydny:
Baabaa you sure say ordinary humble fit make person rich for dis naija so?
Hmmm
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by softprick: 8:39pm
Hope say the groom hold him side sha cos small argument like this na I will tell my daddy for you, next thing na sanko things
Re: The Diamonds Dangote Shopped For His Daughter, Fatima Dangote's Wedding by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 8:41pm
softprick:
Son of former IGP
