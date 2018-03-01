Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo (5626 Views)

Oporoma Police Station In Bayelsa Burnt By Armed Cultists (Photos) / People Murdered By Cultists In Elele, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) / Soldiers Clash With Cultists In Rivers, 4 Killed (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to reports, a group of armed men confronted the young man and killed him before taking to their heels.



The deceased was left in the pool of his blood before his corpse was later removed.



Source; The renewed cult war in Cross River state has claimed the life of another victim who was shot dead publicly on Friday, March 23rd. The deceased who some say was also a cultist - was gunned down yesterday along a guest house in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State.According to reports, a group of armed men confronted the young man and killed him before taking to their heels.The deceased was left in the pool of his blood before his corpse was later removed.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/suspected-cultist-gunned-rival-gang-cross-river-state-graphic-photo.html 2 Likes

Choi, stupid country

Stupid kids. 2 Likes

Just look at how he wasted his life because of cult matter



Just negodu 7 Likes

Buhari why why why why why

Hmmm

this Buhari regime has more deaths. 1 Like

If the death revolves among them I go dey buy beer dey shayo 2 Likes

r. i . p..atleast u will go and enjoy in heaven





☣ ☠





∆ Shun Cultism ∆







☣ ☠

You take the life you did not create, the life you cannot create, the life you don't know how it was created and you want to keep your own life?



Honestly I fear humans more than the devil 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmm

Sad

Cross River? cultism in anything rivers are like 5&6

Cultism is one terrible ill this country needs to purge.

Why is it that when anything negative happen in this country people always tag buhari has the cause of it? 1 Like 1 Share

long live the jews 4 Likes

instead of me join cult .ah go join illuminati instead of me join cult .ah go join illuminati

Them use am count scores...

pweshboi:

Rivers again? Rivers State and cultism are like 5&6



I weep for the money wasted on your edecation, in a bid to ridicule rivers state, you ended up embarrassing yourself. I weep for the money wasted on your edecation, in a bid to ridicule rivers state, you ended up embarrassing yourself.

Cultism does not pay,what shall it profit a nigga to blend in the game and still lose his soul to de game.



#THINKTWICE.

kcjazzy:

Choi, stupid country Did you mean stupid region? Did you mean stupid region? 1 Like

B927EWWWWTPCAC-926864

Am learning a new lesson

pweshboi:

Rivers again? Rivers State and cultism are like 5&6

You didn't bother to read the post, it's cross river state, not Rivers state! You didn't bother to read the post, it's cross river state, not Rivers state!

dainformant:

The renewed cult war in Cross River state has claimed the life of another victim who was shot dead publicly on Friday, March 23rd. The deceased who some say was also a cultist - was gunned down yesterday along a guest house in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State.



According to reports, a group of armed men confronted the young man and killed him before taking to their heels.



The deceased was left in the pool of his blood before his corpse was later removed.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/suspected-cultist-gunned-rival-gang-cross-river-state-graphic-photo.html so painful to die a worthless death...but what are these fighting so I can join them so painful to die a worthless death...but what are these fighting so I can join them

pweshboi:

Rivers again? Rivers State and cultism are like 5&6





sorry dude cross river not river state.

Read b4 thou comment. sorry dude cross river not river state.Read b4 thou comment.







KARMA ISSA BITCH [color=#990000][/color] if Glo can just decide sponsor NYSC,there will be nothing like serviceKARMA ISSA BITCH