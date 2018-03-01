₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,482 members, 4,152,436 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 March 2018 at 09:31 PM

Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo (5626 Views)

Oporoma Police Station In Bayelsa Burnt By Armed Cultists (Photos) / People Murdered By Cultists In Elele, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) / Soldiers Clash With Cultists In Rivers, 4 Killed (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by dainformant(m): 3:25pm
The renewed cult war in Cross River state has claimed the life of another victim who was shot dead publicly on Friday, March 23rd. The deceased who some say was also a cultist - was gunned down yesterday along a guest house in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State.

According to reports, a group of armed men confronted the young man and killed him before taking to their heels.

The deceased was left in the pool of his blood before his corpse was later removed.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/suspected-cultist-gunned-rival-gang-cross-river-state-graphic-photo.html

2 Likes

Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by kcjazzy: 3:27pm
Choi, stupid country
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by GavelSlam: 3:29pm
Stupid kids.

2 Likes

Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by izzou(m): 3:31pm
Just look at how he wasted his life because of cult matter

Just negodu angry

7 Likes

Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by neonly: 3:33pm
Buhari why why why why why
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Rucheen(m): 6:07pm
Hmmm
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Mikepenny5: 8:44pm
this Buhari regime has more deaths.

1 Like

Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Mutemenot: 8:45pm
If the death revolves among them I go dey buy beer dey shayo

2 Likes

Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by omocalabar(m): 8:45pm
r. i . p..atleast u will go and enjoy in heaven
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by OrestesDante(m): 8:45pm
angry angry angry

☣ ☠


Shun Cultism



☣ ☠
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Kizyte(m): 8:46pm
You take the life you did not create, the life you cannot create, the life you don't know how it was created and you want to keep your own life?

Honestly I fear humans more than the devil

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by wiloy2k8(m): 8:46pm
Hmm
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Nomika: 8:46pm
Sad
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by pweshboi(m): 8:46pm
Cross River? cultism in anything rivers are like 5&6
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by goldenarrow: 8:46pm
Cultism is one terrible ill this country needs to purge.
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by mzHANA(f): 8:46pm
Why is it that when anything negative happen in this country people always tag buhari has the cause of it?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by congorasta: 8:47pm
long live the jews

4 Likes

Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by ghostfacekillar(m): 8:47pm
sad instead of me join cult .ah go join illuminati
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by visijo(m): 8:47pm
Them use am count scores...
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Proudlyngwa(m): 8:48pm
pweshboi:
Rivers again? Rivers State and cultism are like 5&6
cry
I weep for the money wasted on your edecation, in a bid to ridicule rivers state, you ended up embarrassing yourself.
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Yunjeezy(m): 8:48pm
Cultism does not pay,what shall it profit a nigga to blend in the game and still lose his soul to de game.

#THINKTWICE.
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by umarshehu58(m): 8:49pm
kcjazzy:
Choi, stupid country
Did you mean stupid region?

1 Like

Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by FUCKU: 8:50pm
B927EWWWWTPCAC-926864
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Tybabe0001(m): 8:50pm
Am learning a new lesson
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by jaytee01(m): 8:50pm
pweshboi:
Rivers again? Rivers State and cultism are like 5&6
You didn't bother to read the post, it's cross river state, not Rivers state!
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by OGHENAOGIE(m): 8:51pm
dainformant:
The renewed cult war in Cross River state has claimed the life of another victim who was shot dead publicly on Friday, March 23rd. The deceased who some say was also a cultist - was gunned down yesterday along a guest house in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State.

According to reports, a group of armed men confronted the young man and killed him before taking to their heels.

The deceased was left in the pool of his blood before his corpse was later removed.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/suspected-cultist-gunned-rival-gang-cross-river-state-graphic-photo.html
so painful to die a worthless death...but what are these fighting so I can join them shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Yunjeezy(m): 8:51pm
pweshboi:
Rivers again? Rivers State and cultism are like 5&6


sorry dude cross river not river state.
Read b4 thou comment.
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Johnhug66(m): 8:52pm
[color=#990000][/color] if Glo can just decide sponsor NYSC,there will be nothing like service cry


KARMA ISSA BITCH
Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by lakesider(m): 8:53pm
mzHANA:
Why is it that when anything negative happen in this country people always tag buhari has the cause of it?


its because some people are been paid 30k monthly to post trash online

(0) (1) (Reply)

See How These Two Greedy Nairalander Defraud Me Last Night See His Moniker / The Road To Okija Shrine in ibo land / It Is Only In That Zoo Called "Nigeria" That All This Nonsense Happen.

Viewing this topic: obizek(m), lurther, Spagmoore(m), lade007(m), abiodunalasa, olu2014, douglasposh(m), swissobed, idonuana(m), dearsly(m), kaymical(m), Emmariks(m), Godwinnairaland, GabrielAganyi(m), Noblefreeman(m), zealguy40, cynthia1013(f), garryi, EmmyDJourno, Navalsadiq(m), buskie13(m), cappinjerry(m), ceeceeco(m), Bubs85(m), Opus85(m), acorntree(m), frankotele(m), Moneytize, drey076(m), swish9(m), Lammarez(m), Dogshow(m), jp130(m), Nicecarter, Henryfour(m), Pinkyposh(f), jannyswag, collums(m), jimkramar(m), Speedo17(m), ArmedRobber, ONWARDBABA, Josh121(m), obifranky, daclint(m), marvy77, goodddnews(m), Dreamwaker(m), Ekiugboughelli and 96 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.