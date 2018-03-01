₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by dainformant(m): 3:25pm
The renewed cult war in Cross River state has claimed the life of another victim who was shot dead publicly on Friday, March 23rd. The deceased who some say was also a cultist - was gunned down yesterday along a guest house in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State.
According to reports, a group of armed men confronted the young man and killed him before taking to their heels.
The deceased was left in the pool of his blood before his corpse was later removed.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/suspected-cultist-gunned-rival-gang-cross-river-state-graphic-photo.html
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by kcjazzy: 3:27pm
Choi, stupid country
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by GavelSlam: 3:29pm
Stupid kids.
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by izzou(m): 3:31pm
Just look at how he wasted his life because of cult matter
Just negodu
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by neonly: 3:33pm
Buhari why why why why why
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Rucheen(m): 6:07pm
Hmmm
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Mikepenny5: 8:44pm
this Buhari regime has more deaths.
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Mutemenot: 8:45pm
If the death revolves among them I go dey buy beer dey shayo
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by omocalabar(m): 8:45pm
r. i . p..atleast u will go and enjoy in heaven
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by OrestesDante(m): 8:45pm
☣ ☠
∆ Shun Cultism ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Kizyte(m): 8:46pm
You take the life you did not create, the life you cannot create, the life you don't know how it was created and you want to keep your own life?
Honestly I fear humans more than the devil
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by wiloy2k8(m): 8:46pm
Hmm
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Nomika: 8:46pm
Sad
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by pweshboi(m): 8:46pm
Cross River? cultism in anything rivers are like 5&6
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by goldenarrow: 8:46pm
Cultism is one terrible ill this country needs to purge.
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by mzHANA(f): 8:46pm
Why is it that when anything negative happen in this country people always tag buhari has the cause of it?
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by congorasta: 8:47pm
long live the jews
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by ghostfacekillar(m): 8:47pm
instead of me join cult .ah go join illuminati
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by visijo(m): 8:47pm
Them use am count scores...
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Proudlyngwa(m): 8:48pm
pweshboi:
I weep for the money wasted on your edecation, in a bid to ridicule rivers state, you ended up embarrassing yourself.
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Yunjeezy(m): 8:48pm
Cultism does not pay,what shall it profit a nigga to blend in the game and still lose his soul to de game.
#THINKTWICE.
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by umarshehu58(m): 8:49pm
kcjazzy:Did you mean stupid region?
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by FUCKU: 8:50pm
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Tybabe0001(m): 8:50pm
Am learning a new lesson
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by jaytee01(m): 8:50pm
pweshboi:You didn't bother to read the post, it's cross river state, not Rivers state!
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by OGHENAOGIE(m): 8:51pm
dainformant:so painful to die a worthless death...but what are these fighting so I can join them
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Yunjeezy(m): 8:51pm
pweshboi:
sorry dude cross river not river state.
Read b4 thou comment.
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by Johnhug66(m): 8:52pm
[color=#990000][/color] if Glo can just decide sponsor NYSC,there will be nothing like service
KARMA ISSA BITCH
|Re: Young Man Shot Dead By Armed Cultists In Cross River State. Graphic Photo by lakesider(m): 8:53pm
mzHANA:
its because some people are been paid 30k monthly to post trash online
