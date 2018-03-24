₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,526 members, 4,152,590 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 12:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) (10360 Views)
Adeboye, Nathaniel Bassey And Aregbesola At Presidential Christmas Carol (Photos / I Feel Sorry For Tinubu, Aregbesola Has Damaged Him – Olaitan / Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by Harbdulrasaq(m): 5:11pm On Mar 24
Members of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party including Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the State of Osun on Friday attended the burial reception of Mr Dele Alake’s father in Lagos.
http://newshelm.ng/photos-apc-and-pdp-leaders-at-alake-fathers-burial/
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by juanjo2: 5:12pm On Mar 24
I love politics. u see that Fayose laugh, e no cross him mouth, give them chance and see one person drop dead before the occasion ends
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:13pm On Mar 24
They will now be deceiving us as if they are sworn enemies They really need to start giving or 'increase' "dress allowance' for DSS officials
1 Like
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by biacan(f): 5:14pm On Mar 24
Here lies the problem of this nation
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by tuniski: 5:24pm On Mar 24
soberdrunk:Were they suppose to be enemies? Political differences ain't enmity!!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:28pm On Mar 24
tuniski:
Are you new in Nigeria?
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by tuniski: 5:42pm On Mar 24
soberdrunk:You sounded new rather!
1 Like
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by neezar: 5:44pm On Mar 24
Seems Oshoko and Aregbe are close friends
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by momenti: 10:06pm On Mar 24
scs
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by gbaby4live: 10:07pm On Mar 24
From wedding to burial.....
Oga o
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by amodu(m): 10:08pm On Mar 24
A sign for those who can reason!
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by Firgemachar: 10:10pm On Mar 24
gbaby4live:I don't think they attended the wedding.
AFONJAPIG:
Wetin consign you
Yorubas are not villagers like the piggyyeasterners.
4 Likes
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:10pm On Mar 24
burial ceremony inside civics centre Yoruba ppl no get village
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:11pm On Mar 24
That's Nigeria politics.
May the soul of the departed rest in peace.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by RealAAdekunjo(m): 10:14pm On Mar 24
professional wailer won't let us rest with their separatist comments on this trend..
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by DoTheNeedful: 10:21pm On Mar 24
Does anyone know the name of the guy with the northern cap? I mean the one to the extreme right.
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:23pm On Mar 24
Lanre4uonly:amen
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:23pm On Mar 24
Firgemachar:those malnourished looking pupils learning under mango tree in Ogun are from where Young man go and develop ur village and leave Lagos for the elites and ppl that can afford the luxury
4 Likes
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by Biodun556(m): 10:23pm On Mar 24
Lanre4uonly:
Unfortunately
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by gbaby4live: 10:27pm On Mar 24
Firgemachar:
They did bro, with the same outfit lol
http://www.nairaland.com/4415666/tinubu-governors-fatima-dangotes-wedding
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by BabatCargo(m): 10:32pm On Mar 24
Rip to the dead
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by Themind: 10:43pm On Mar 24
Fayose always looking to sha take pictures with Tinubu
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by Themind: 10:43pm On Mar 24
Osu yeebos will not like this. Their savior Fayose laughing with their arch enemy Tinubu
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by justdivine: 10:44pm On Mar 24
Free man
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by Skepticus: 11:06pm On Mar 24
soberdrunk:
They know that Nigerians are irredeemable, tribalistic nonentities
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by iguita: 11:08pm On Mar 24
#gbam. No enemies in politics. Out youth need to understand this. Don't kill or dir for any politician. Else them go use your rip count scores and drink champagne
tuniski:
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by shepherd003: 11:11pm On Mar 24
are we learning from this
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by coluka: 11:20pm On Mar 24
See them, playing Nigerians like chess so that they can continue controlling the sources of wealth in this nation
Nonsense
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by Doctee: 11:31pm On Mar 24
And some people will be killing each other for this hypocrites
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by alsudaes1(m): 11:36pm On Mar 24
Burial or birthday
If burial, the pics uploaded depicts otherwise
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by tlops(m): 11:36pm On Mar 24
Dem no invite them to Dangote’s daughter’s wedding ni?
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) by eleko1: 11:41pm On Mar 24
we dey here dey fight/insult ourselves while dey gathered together dey shine teeth,drink wine, (dey here dey drink zobo, some dey mix ogidiga plus Agbara together. ) .NIAGRAN youths,don't kill yourself on top of cup of branded Aregbe/Fayose rice and 2k each
(0) (Reply)
Blackouts, Violence And Now Recession: Nigeria’s Troubles Mount - Bloomberg / PDP National Chairmanship Contest: There Is Life After Convention / Dasuki’s Trial Begins Tuesday
Viewing this topic: Macdan20(m), dammiecool(m), theHEADLINEnews, temiflex01(m), Jidefido(m), sherrylo, cnnamoko(m), helpee(m), Chaiman007, mfolarin(m), likita27, EngrIKEM, Eaglefelix and 38 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16