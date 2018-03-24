Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose, Tinubu, Aregbesola At Dele Alake’s Father’s Burial In Lagos (Photos) (10360 Views)

Members of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party including Governor Rauf Aregbesola of the State of Osun on Friday attended the burial reception of Mr Dele Alake’s father in Lagos.

I love politics. u see that Fayose laugh, e no cross him mouth, give them chance and see one person drop dead before the occasion ends 6 Likes 1 Share

They really need to start giving or 'increase' "dress allowance' for DSS officials They will now be deceiving us as if they are sworn enemiesThey really need to start giving or 'increase' "dress allowance' for DSS officials 1 Like

Here lies the problem of this nation

They will now be deceiving us as if they are sworn enemies They really need to start giving or 'increase' "dress allowance' for DSS officials Were they suppose to be enemies? Political differences ain't enmity!!!! Were they suppose to be enemies? Political differences ain't enmity!!!! 5 Likes

Were they suppose to be enemies? Political differences ain't enmity!!!!

Are you new in Nigeria? Are you new in Nigeria?

Are you new in Nigeria? You sounded new rather! You sounded new rather! 1 Like

Seems Oshoko and Aregbe are close friends

From wedding to burial.....



A sign for those who can reason!

From wedding to burial.....



Oga o I don't think they attended the wedding.



burial ceremony inside civics centre Yoruba ppl no get village

Wetin consign you



Yorubas are not villagers like the piggyyeasterners. I don't think they attended the wedding.Wetin consign youYorubas are not villagers like the piggyyeasterners. 4 Likes

Yoruba ppl no get village burial ceremony inside civics centreYoruba ppl no get village 1 Like 1 Share

That's Nigeria politics.

May the soul of the departed rest in peace. 1 Like

professional wailer won't let us rest with their separatist comments on this trend..

Does anyone know the name of the guy with the northern cap? I mean the one to the extreme right.

That's Nigeria politics.

May the soul of the departed rest in peace. amen amen

I don't think they attended the wedding.







Wetin consign you



Yorubas are not villagers like the piggyyeasterners. those malnourished looking pupils learning under mango tree in Ogun are from where Young man go and develop ur village and leave Lagos for the elites and ppl that can afford the luxury those malnourished looking pupils learning under mango tree in Ogun are from whereYoung man go and develop ur village and leave Lagos for the elites and ppl that can afford the luxury 4 Likes

That's Nigeria politics.

May the soul of the departed rest in peace.

Unfortunately Unfortunately

I don't think they attended the wedding.





They did bro, with the same outfit lol





http://www.nairaland.com/4415666/tinubu-governors-fatima-dangotes-wedding They did bro, with the same outfit lol

Rip to the dead

Fayose always looking to sha take pictures with Tinubu

Osu yeebos will not like this. Their savior Fayose laughing with their arch enemy Tinubu

They will now be deceiving us as if they are sworn enemies They really need to start giving or 'increase' "dress allowance' for DSS officials



They know that Nigerians are irredeemable, tribalistic nonentities They know that Nigerians are irredeemable, tribalistic nonentities

Were they suppose to be enemies? Political differences ain't enmity!!!! #gbam. No enemies in politics. Out youth need to understand this. Don't kill or dir for any politician. Else them go use your rip count scores and drink champagne

are we learning from this

See them, playing Nigerians like chess so that they can continue controlling the sources of wealth in this nation

Nonsense

And some people will be killing each other for this hypocrites





If burial, the pics uploaded depicts otherwise Burial or birthdayIf burial, the pics uploaded depicts otherwise

Dem no invite them to Dangote’s daughter’s wedding ni?