₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,526 members, 4,152,590 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 12:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG (4636 Views)
5 Annoying Things Nigerian Drivers Do With Their Car Horn / The Company Behind New Danfo Buses in Lagos Unveiled - AutoReportNG / RE: Why Nigerians Are Not Buying Innoson Cars (Misleading Post By AutoReportNG) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by AutoReportNG2: 5:23pm On Mar 24
Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria can best be described as a cosmopolitan city, its a place you meet different sorts of people ranging from the way they think, drink and drive. I was watching a clip from Lasisi Elenu where he complained of how a man stopped his car in the middle of the road to buy mango, yes, you heard that right and you wonder where are the LASTMA officials when you need them and why is it hard for people to be civil and obey simple instructions. These are some annoying Lagos drivers do on the road.
1. Stopping in the middle of the road to buy things or to greet
This has become a norm especially in places like Lagos Island, you hear them say "Ladugbo Mi" which means they are free to constitute a nuisance in their area or in places where they grow up. Greeting in the middle of the road is as rampant as you buying pure water. I have witnessed a scenario where a driver stopped in the middle of the road to buy a recharge card and the seller did not have change so he kept everyone waiting for almost 10mins until when the woman finally surface, what best can we call that? Omo adugbo!
2. Drivers being aggressive when you try to overtake them
Most times you wonder how some people reason and the rationale behind that. There are some people that are the slow drivers and when you try to overtake them or signal them to hurry up, they get aggressive to the point that they turn it into Formula 1 racing event. They refused to move and when you try to move, they either call you names or try to stop you, fear village people.
3. Horning at the traffic lights
This may sound funny or look like a psychological disorder but it happens. I have witnessed cases where drivers who are in hurry hurl at the traffic light and I used to ask, for what? Why will someone horn at something that was configured to work automatically, to hurry up or what? In Lagos, expect anything to happen.
4. Making calls while driving
Despite warning from the Federal Government, State and Local Government of the dangers of calls while driving, many drivers have not heeded this advice, in fact, it is getting worse by the day. The rate at which people make phone calls on the steering is getting alarming as even the so-called elites, educated folks are not left out. At times you wonder how these drivers drive with one hand and use the other to make calls. Even if you are a professional driver, you can't be too good with just a hand.
5. Claiming Levels or forming VIP
Have you ever been with a stubborn driver before? I have seen quite a few that despite being wrong will be claiming right. You will hear words like I will get locked up, do you know who I am? I will jail you etc and this happens even when they are wrong, they find it difficult to apologize. This is one of the few encounters you see when you are driving especially when you hit their car or when they hit, instead of them to apologize, they start forming levels or threaten you.
6. The yellow cab drivers are something else
Set of the people to avoid when driving in Lagos apart from danfo are the yellow cab drivers popularly called kabu kabu, these men are something else. They drive as if you are their rivals, old men behaving like touts, if its possible to avoid them, avoid them as plague as they are always right on the road, if you try to complain, they will tell you the history of when Nigeria starts using cars, the first man to drive car in Nigeria and many more.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2018/03/annoying-things-lagos-drivers-do-on-road.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by AutoReportNG2: 5:24pm On Mar 24
You can add yours
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by KendrickAyomide: 5:32pm On Mar 24
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by Nutase: 5:38pm On Mar 24
Stopping in the middle of the road to claim right and beat up whoever scratched there vehicle.
5 Likes
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by priceaction: 5:58pm On Mar 24
You forgot pressing horn to follow the rhythm of the music being played inside their cars.
Like :: in dagrin' voice: mole nu biii,
Then the horn will follow " pon pon pon pon ".....
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by airlord2020: 5:59pm On Mar 24
Everything is wrong about driving in Lagos. A whole lot of drivers are idiots.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by Mikkylounge: 6:35pm On Mar 24
If you think Lagos drivers are crazy, come to Abuja..
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by mejai(m): 6:46pm On Mar 24
airlord2020:God will continue to bless u for dis statement.
1 Like
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by lilkech(m): 6:46pm On Mar 24
See this dangerous yellow cab driver in this particular picture ...
See his position on that road, he’s on the wrong side and between a Lorry and market women plus pedestrians posing for picture and causing traffic confusion for everyone
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by Freshbank: 10:09pm On Mar 24
everybody does that in Lagos except few
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by psychologist(m): 10:09pm On Mar 24
Only in lagos
1 Like
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by NXTDANGOTE(m): 10:10pm On Mar 24
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by Ttipsy(m): 10:13pm On Mar 24
horning the traffic light.
local pple
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by lizzycreations(m): 10:13pm On Mar 24
Poverty!
Martelo18:
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by Charles4075(m): 10:13pm On Mar 24
Especially those that stop only for them to start hailing themselves while inside their cars.
Padi, how far na?
E don tey ohhh
Where you dey now?
Abeg give me your number joor.
And people dey the idiots back ohhhh.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by ademidedavid(m): 10:14pm On Mar 24
Prostrating to beg once they hit your car and telling you that they have just started the day's job
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by fuckerstard: 10:21pm On Mar 24
Keke marwa nko
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by Idydarling(f): 10:27pm On Mar 24
I concur
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by kanubiafra: 10:28pm On Mar 24
IN SUMMARY LAGOS IS AN ANNOYING PLACE OR WHAT? I DON'T GET IT
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by shepherd003: 10:29pm On Mar 24
dey always wonder why space is left between vehicles so the maximize the space
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by Proffeluczy1(m): 10:31pm On Mar 24
Lagos city of Mad people
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by Pat081: 10:34pm On Mar 24
Mikkylounge:my brother we ve dem here in osun state too all dos small small blue bus in Osogbo dey re d madness in d mad man
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by shepherd003: 10:37pm On Mar 24
welcome to Lagos
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by VampireeM(f): 10:39pm On Mar 24
yeyerolling is so guilty if No.4 always! One of these days is to seize his phones. No vex o
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by roqrules04(m): 10:40pm On Mar 24
bentiagal:
CFO leads how much?
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by thedondada(m): 10:51pm On Mar 24
Until you drive in Lagos you have no idea what insanity means.
Mad people left and right.
Many times they stop to buy orange and pineapple at a junction. No giving a damn that they are causing traffic.
See them greeting themselves on the road. Two cars stop side by side and the drivers fisting with each other. It baffles me beyond comprehension.
Two keke marwa that are of equal power racing side by side not giving way to the traffic behind them.
People urging you to beat a traffic light in red even driving past you and hurling insults.
I still.blame the government though. If the government agencies weren't corrupt and came down hard on offenders this poo would stop.
Not all those 100k fines but stuff like cleaning up the roads or seizing the vehicle for a month. The agencies are corrupt.
Another annoying thing is the police stop and search claiming to check your particulars looking for spelling errors in everything. One even had the audacity to tell me how my own name should be spelt. Meanwhile all those dead danfo buses and kabu kabu they will never check thier papers.
I tire for Lagos and NPF
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by yeyerolling: 11:11pm On Mar 24
VampireeM:
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by dayleke(m): 11:26pm On Mar 24
Lol
No be Lagos?
What else is new?
|Re: Annoying Things Lagos Drivers Do On The Road By AutoReportNG by sarahustl: 11:28pm On Mar 24
see them ...
Do You Know Ikobo CARS Kaduna Or A Scammer? / How Often Should D Fuel Filter In A Tokunbo Car Be Changed? / Police Make N.1m From Kano-jigawa Road Checkpoints Daily
Viewing this topic: feranmi111, decent2, olafum1(m), linearity, iyanuden(m), Alexdon200089(m), SoldierBoy1(m), flinton(m), iheanyi4u(m), Imoemi(m), LZAA, tundehussain and 16 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20