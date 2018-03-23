Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Elon Musk Deletes Telsa and SpaceX's Facebook Page (2852 Views)

We all know very well that the largest social network, of course, Facebook has been under fire and many have abandoned it. After the giant Mozilla announced that it would stop advertising on the social network giant Facebook, now it was Elon Musk’s turn to erase Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages.





Elon Musk Deletes Tesla And SpaceX’s Facebook Page



The largest social network, of course, Facebook has been under fire and many have abandoned it. After the giant Mozilla announced that it would stop advertising on the social network giant Facebook, now it was Elon Musk’s turn to erase Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages.



The challenge came from a Twitter user and Elon Musk did not disappoint that user, hence, as a result, Elon Musk deleted all its companies’ pages from the social network giant Facebook’s platform.



It’s a case to say “Told and Done”! After a “teaser” of a Twitter user, Elon Musk even deleted the Facebook pages relating to SpaceX and Tesla. As, the multimillionaire, of course, Elon Musk joins the “#deletefacebook” movement.

Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you're the man?

— ㅤ (@serdarsprofile) March 23, 2018



In all, these two pages were followed by more than 5 million users from around the world and not only that even all those pages have verified badge.



Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg



Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are not exactly best friends. In 2017 Elon Musk reported that Mark Zuckerberg was very irresponsible in the way he approached artificial intelligence. Musk had also mentioned that he was not a fan of the world’s largest social network, of course, Facebook and therefore had no profile.



Regarding company pages, Musk stated that since he does not advertise on Facebook, he does not consider it serious that they are not there. Interestingly Musk did not even know that company pages existed on Facebook.



Mark Zuckerberg has asked, more than once, apologies for the scandal involving Cambridge Analityca. However, there are those who have even stopped using the largest social network and certainly there will be more “names of big personalities” to do so.



It should be noted that everything happened after it was revealed that more than 50 million users were used, whose data were improperly obtained. Later, these data were used to manipulate information in the American elections.



cc: lalasticlala, Mynd44

So, what do you think about this? Simply share all your views and thoughts in the comment section below.



Despite all the talks about privacy protection and it's bullshit, Facebook still let a loop hole in It's security protection program.



It's very disheartening to say the least, but hey! Everyone makes mistakes -- even costly ones -- and it's what makes us humans.



This will spurn a new beginning in the technology market. Ai would be given proper attention now.



Something tells me that this was just part of an even bigger plan to change the way the privacy policies have been running. It seems they want a fresh start, and Artificial intelligence is the next big thing to hit the world. 1 Like

Stop putting all your life and details up on facebook.



By looking at from facebook profiles i can tell where you live, go to work, go to church, your children's school, your full legal names, your family members, your date of birth, your bank, your drinking/food spot, your friends etc etc.



If anyone wants to steal your identity, kidnap you or even stalk you in order to harm you, you've made it rather too easy for them. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Ghen Ghen... Elon Musk is one stone cold and focused individual...



It was actually a dare from one of his admirers. 1 Like

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have had issues in the past. . .

Wetin concern naija with this.People still join Facebook everyday 4 Likes

Yankee101:

Stop putting all your life and details up on facebook very simple matter.

Some people will be uploading every second of their life into Facebook very simple matter.Some people will be uploading every second of their life into Facebook 7 Likes

There is simply something wrong with Facebook idea. I can feel it. I think FB will eventually go the way of myspace. 1 Like

Those with less than 3k fans will start saying his exit does not matter..



Watch out for them...



Too bad for mark....



I see hackers bringing Facebook pages down.

mycare:

Wetin concern naija with this.People still join Facebook everyday

Don’t mind them.



Even have okada riders here go dey form DeleteFacebook. Don’t mind them.Even have okada riders here go dey form DeleteFacebook.

Meanwhile in my country



Most peeps post virtually everything from pre-sex pictures to post sex messages.



I pray sense fall on them. 1 Like

I think this guy is simply overreacting or they are just simply jealous of mark achievement and have been looking for a way to bring him down.....fine we know Facebook has issues with privacy which was from even a 3rd party and they admitted and and plan are under way to block the lapses .......all this noise is because till today they can't seem to figure out how donald Trump won his election 5 Likes

This is Karma hitting Facebook. Have you noticed how intrusive the Facebook App is. When you go through their privacy policy, you will notice that the App have access to virtually everything on your phone. It can send and receive messages, make phone calls, listen to your conversations, etc. I hate that App and I always feel insecure using it. This Cambridge Analytica scandal will surely threaten Facebooks fortune.

Isaacmacdon:

Despite all the talks about privacy protection and it's bullshit, Facebook still let a loop hole in It's security protection program.



It's very disheartening to say the least, but hey! Everyone makes mistakes -- even costly ones -- and it's what makes us humans.



This will spurn a new beginning in the technology market. Ai would be given proper attention now.



Something tells me that this was just part of an even bigger plan to change the way the privacy policies have been running. It seems they want a fresh start, and Artificial intelligence is the next big thing to hit the world.

. Bros don't be carried away by all these



There is more to this ...



This is not the first time, Facebook is being used as a sign in tool for voting in US



As we speak, there is no evidence to prove that Trump campaign team contacted any US citizen using their Facebook details to vote for trump.



If you have followed US and her politics, you will know that Trump emergence is purely the Will of God.



It is still very difficult to explain how he won and these gangs are looking for an explanation.



They claimed that when anyone votes for Trump, Trump's Team will contact him and use him as an influencer to reach his friends to vote for Trump.



But as I speak there is no evidence.



Secondly, was Trump campaign team the one managing elections?



Trump is stepping on lots of toes and altering wicked plans they had for this season and these gangs will do anything to make sure Trump does not win next elections and are ready to take anyone down with the storm, Facebook is now the sacrificial lamb.





There is more to this bro ... . Bros don't be carried away by all theseThere is more to this ...This is not the first time, Facebook is being used as a sign in tool for voting in USAs we speak, there is no evidence to prove that Trump campaign team contacted any US citizen using their Facebook details to vote for trump.If you have followed US and her politics, you will know that Trump emergence is purely the Will of God.It is still very difficult to explain how he won and these gangs are looking for an explanation.They claimed that when anyone votes for Trump, Trump's Team will contact him and use him as an influencer to reach his friends to vote for Trump.But as I speak there is no evidence.Secondly, was Trump campaign team the one managing elections?Trump is stepping on lots of toes and altering wicked plans they had for this season and these gangs will do anything to make sure Trump does not win next elections and are ready to take anyone down with the storm, Facebook is now the sacrificial lamb.There is more to this bro ... 1 Like

wisino1:

I think this guy is simply overreacting or they are just simply jealous of mark achievement and have been looking for a way to bring him down.....fine we know Facebook has issues with privacy which was from even a 3rd party and they admitted and and plan are under way to block the lapses .......all this noise is because till today they can't seem to figure out how donald Trump won his election hahhahahahah, if I see you I will buy beer for you.



God bless you real good.



You know what is happening.



These occultic and Freemasonry guys can't explain how Trump won election.





God put Trump there to slow their evil plans down and give time for more Christian work.



Jesus is coming very soon. hahhahahahah, if I see you I will buy beer for you.God bless you real good.You know what is happening.These occultic and Freemasonry guys can't explain how Trump won election.God put Trump there to slow their evil plans down and give time for more Christian work.Jesus is coming very soon. 2 Likes

Whenever I get a new phone first thing I do is delete the Facebook app.



Thank God my current phone didn't even come with one.



Facebook has lost its primary focus which is connecting friends and family, even Mark admitted it.



Hope he has something better up his sleeves, cause once this whites start developing trust issues, sorry is your name.

Blockchain is will be fully adapted by all now. Cryptocurrency will speak a new language

Who gives a fxxk? He can also delete his life on Facebook if he has one there.



And the WhatsApp cofounder guy doing as if he is holy what about WhatsApp?

All of them should go and sit down jare.

TolaTosin:

. Bros don't be carried away by all these



There is more to this ...



This is not the first time, Facebook is being used as a sign in tool for voting in US



As we speak, there is no evidence to prove that Trump campaign team contacted any US citizen using their Facebook details to vote for trump.



If you have followed US and her politics, you will know that Trump emergence is purely the Will of God.



It is still very difficult to explain how he won and these gangs are looking for an explanation.



They claimed that when anyone votes for Trump, Trump's Team will contact him and use him as an influencer to reach his friends to vote for Trump.



But as I speak there is no evidence.



Secondly, was Trump campaign team the one managing elections?



Trump is stepping on lots of toes and altering wicked plans they had for this season and these gangs will do anything to make sure Trump does not win next elections and are ready to take anyone down with the storm, Facebook is now the sacrificial lamb.





There is more to this bro ...



God bless you.



This is purely a case of the big boys coming out to play out the drama the media has maintained since Trump emerged as POTUS. God bless you.This is purely a case of the big boys coming out to play out the drama the media has maintained since Trump emerged as POTUS.

Social media... use responsibly and with caution

