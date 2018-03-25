I came across this youtube channel, where a white lady who has a Nigerian family talks about living in Nigeria and various culture-related thingsSome of her videosWNJ with her Nigerian mother in law:White Girl selling Purewater on Lagos street, Nigeria9 things I learnt in Nigeria as a white personWhite Naija Girl meets Oyinbo Princess

Pls if you know anybody who wants to sell his or her car, any model & any colour, with AC and you are sure it's in perfect working condition & valid papers, with price around 2.5 or 3 million, as long as the engine is not weak yet, please let the person sell it,

it's none of my business.