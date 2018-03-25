₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Youtuber White Naija Girl Shows Life In Nigeria by revontuli(f): 11:51pm On Mar 24
I came across this youtube channel, where a white lady who has a Nigerian family talks about living in Nigeria and various culture-related things
Some of her videos
WNJ with her Nigerian mother in law:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EhXtSF9hbg
White Girl selling Purewater on Lagos street, Nigeria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6udcVRBpI9w
9 things I learnt in Nigeria as a white person
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jb0WVunuzh4
White Naija Girl meets Oyinbo Princess
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcl8YKNC8Ic
|Re: Youtuber White Naija Girl Shows Life In Nigeria by urvillagepeoplee(m): 12:07am
is that not funke oyibo pepper?
|Re: Youtuber White Naija Girl Shows Life In Nigeria by dust144(m): 6:49am
Ok
|Re: Youtuber White Naija Girl Shows Life In Nigeria by sarahustl: 6:49am
oh, okay
|Re: Youtuber White Naija Girl Shows Life In Nigeria by ERORR404(m): 6:49am
D
|Re: Youtuber White Naija Girl Shows Life In Nigeria by Abbey2sam(m): 6:49am
|Re: Youtuber White Naija Girl Shows Life In Nigeria by ficons: 6:49am
Ok
|Re: Youtuber White Naija Girl Shows Life In Nigeria by MEILYN(m): 6:50am
This is old nah
