₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,573 members, 4,152,748 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 06:50 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe (682 Views)
|South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by maxwellgib: 6:22am
Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe says South Africa should have sent troops instead of a team of negotiators to prevent his ouster by the military last year.
Mugabe said his regional neighbours betrayed him “in a sense”, in an interview with the privately-owned Zimbabwe Independent newspaper and other regional and international media.
“When you look at their conditions, except for South Africa, they haven’t got the capacity to intervene. But South Africa could have done much more. It did not send an army, but just to engage” the 94-year-old is quoted as saying.
Mugabe who ruled Zimbabwe since independence from British colonial rule in 1980 was forced to quit when the military stepped in and ruling ZANU-PF lawmakers launched impeachment proceedings against their once beloved leader. He was replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa, a favourite of the military, whom Mugabe had fired weeks earlier as his deputy in a move seen as paving way for his wife Grace to take over.
South Africa’s then-president Jacob Zuma had sent defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the then state security minister Bongani Bongo to intervene in the impasse between Mugabe and the military.
Mugabe, who once quipped that he would rule until he turned 100, described his departure from office as a “coup d’etat. Those who created it have the responsibility to reverse it. If they don’t want to reverse it, it means they want the situation to continue which I think is the case. “They would want us perhaps to get to the national election when the environment is still very congested with fear, some people still hiding, displaced” he said in the interview.
Since his dramatic reversal of fortune, Mugabe has largely stayed out of public life.
source http://www.ritalori.com/south-africa-let-impeachment-robert-mugabe/
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by bjayx: 6:25am
Old man... E never do U?
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by juanjo2: 6:26am
why will a man rule a country for as long as 20years plus with even hardship on top am.
Buhari wey never reach 4yrs for office, na him wey we wan send am go back Him village for Daura,
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by xreal: 6:35am
To send troops and trigger a war.....because of you?
Haba!
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by emmy4lov(m): 6:43am
Africans and Power... Send troops to fight for you. .? Causing more problem..
_______________________________________________
Toyota HiAce busses for sale direct from Japan fitted with automatic transmission, ac, Spare tyre,jacks,less than 10k miles whatsapp/call for inspection 08050447106
_______________________________________________
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by Paperwhite(m): 6:43am
See the African man's mentality SA that was still battling with a corrupt Zuma? Mugabe is not serious.An expired old autocratic ruler.
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by Chidex50: 6:43am
To get all you computer networking and Connectivity equipments(Routers,Switches,LAN Cables,Fibre Optic Cables,Modems,Server Racks,IP Phones,Media Converters,LAN testers,Commmunication cables,KVM switch,Patch Panels,Faceplates, etc) ,CCT Cameras,Solar Inverters and Batteries,please contact Microview Nig Ltd through the following:
08131322161,08142292027
Or ewim@microviewng.com or visit
www.microviewng.com
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by ficons: 6:44am
Ok
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by Nwaisuochi(m): 6:45am
Please can Lucifer send his troops to remove Bubu for us
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by eleojo23: 6:46am
Everything has an end, Mugabe you cannot rule forever
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by sarahustl: 6:46am
Goat head..
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by nairavsdollars(f): 6:47am
Wehrey old cargo
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by capatainrambo: 6:47am
selfish man
Just like Bihari the idiòot is giving amnesty to bokoharam anyhow.
but then again the north loves bokoharam I watched d video they cheered bokoharam
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by Ebios(m): 6:47am
So u still wanted to rule?
Mmmm...
I won't blame u much bcus here in Nigeria, Obasanjo wanted to continue in power like u but Nigerians said,"Enough is enough ".
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by jabberjawz: 6:48am
U dey run ur mouth abi.....because dem no jail u....or hammer u with bullet abi?......u cow.
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by dust144(m): 6:48am
Robert, you were suppose to be down.
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by yeyeboi(m): 6:48am
Ok
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by mespusinglez(m): 6:49am
Legend Mugabe...Buhari should learn from this man
|Re: South Africa Let Me Down During My Impeachment - Robert Mugabe by 234GT(m): 6:49am
You are still talking because the coup plotters were merciful enough to have spared your life
(0) (Reply)
Physicist Writes Four-page Paper To Argue His Way Out Of A Ticket / Syria Crisis--a 14 Yr Old Tells Her Story / Nigeria Custom Auction Vehicles
Viewing this topic: aksule(m), Monoxide(m), IsaacBuchi(m), Ceawhy, Niccy2, Immatex(m), rekeson, agabaI23(m), emmy4lov(m), adeyemihassan, EmperorAlonzo1, omotuntun, NkemjikaX(m), Zane2point4(m), Faysuze(f), konny1(m), ezimo777(m), efela, Haryee(m), Westadon(m), jaygorgon(m), yeyeboi(m), tumababa(m), Jeffry05, LordKO(m), linkers, Venusman(m), onyourown04(m), beethoven, walter315(m), Goziemiguel(m), oluwaskulboy(m), giatazs, Abdulkareem407(m), Kenkuss, Ebios(m), Yankiss(m), tenderlaw(m), maestro2000(m), jabberjawz, cravybrain, mhbabanna, davelon(m), JUO(m), badmanschatz, Sapeleboy911(m), olatade(m), Sunnysteve009(m), yhormite, balingaonline(m), 234GT(m), aby007, DavIkenna, chimeziepaul, PRYCE(m), mrdashing10(m), High01, juanjo2, fkj950ax(m), Iamdmentor1(m) and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 38