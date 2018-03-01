Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl (5505 Views)

The protesting Nigerian man joined other agitators who gathered in Washington to call for tighter gun laws following the massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, last month.



The rally was led by young activists from Parkland and across the country, in an array of powerful and composed speeches from young people from diverse backgrounds.



Source; A Nigerian man took to the streets of Washington D.C to protest concerning the remaining kidnapped Dapchi student, Leah Sharibu, who was not released along with her classmates. According to media reports, Leah was held back by the Boko Haram terrorists for refusing to denounce her Christian faith and covert to Islam while in captivity. .The protesting Nigerian man joined other agitators who gathered in Washington to call for tighter gun laws following the massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, last month.The rally was led by young activists from Parkland and across the country, in an array of powerful and composed speeches from young people from diverse backgrounds.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/nigerian-man-protests-washington-concerning-abducted-christian-dacphi-girl-photos.html 4 Likes 1 Share

Even An Atiku used local hunters to chase Bokoharam out of Adamawa State...



Buhari the President and Commander in-Chief of the Armed Forces cannot tame this ugly monsters.. 6 Likes 1 Share

One more reason Trump will continue to call Nigeria a shìthole country. 1 Like

so why's he smiling 5 Likes

highqueen:

so why's he smiling I know oh,the man is not serious at all. I know oh,the man is not serious at all. 1 Like 1 Share

Christianity is under serious heavy assault and attack in Nigeria,I wonder what Hypocrite called pastor VP is doing 8 Likes

Buharimustgo:

Christianity is under serious heavy assault and attack in Nigeria,I wonder what Hypocrite called pastor is doing you castigates pastors You speak bad of them bro you are also part of the serious heavy assault on Christianity you castigates pastors You speak bad of them bro you are also part of the serious heavy assault on Christianity

if only protesting could save her .....

dainformant:

Some Nigeria's christians are very stupid. They'll now turn this into religious issue. We all know that Boko Haram is not an Islamic organization but confuse humans. They kill Muslims, they abduct Muslims, they raid Muslims communities and they do attack mosque also. So pls stop acting as if you're their only victims. 1 Like

Buhari will soon call this man for negotiation

Things have fallen apart, the center obviously can no longer hold, at this point, going our separate ways is one of our options.



You only hear of Muslims killing Christians, under Buhari and APC, Nigeria has become polarized more than ever.

Islam is barbaric

Waiting for Usless CAN malt to respond... and private jet flying Daddy gO'S...





i must give it to muslims here..



make e b say na Muslim girl b dis now...

u will will see how the sultans, the Emirs, All Muslim politicians, All Muslim Groups.. How they will React..



Fvcking Christians

Who be this Sharibu sef

Loooooong overdue

Some people are just jobless,

Always looking for what to protest for

I wonder why the girl is still been held.





What a shame Nigeria

the issue at hand is beyond one smiling man carrying a funny placard in another continent. 1 Like

Don't worry Buhari will soon tell his terrorist boys to release the girl

Nigeria army under Buhari works with terrorist and killer herdsman - danjuma

kenonze:

Some people are just jobless,

Always looking for what to protest for

This isn't a good cause to you? This isn't a good cause to you?

this issue is beyond one smiling man carrying a placard in a far away country of another continent.

Evablizin:

One more reason Trump will continue to call Nigeria a shìthole country. How does that make us a shithole? more people dies in America everyday than Nigeria even with Bokoharam manace How does that make us a shithole? more people dies in America everyday than Nigeria even with Bokoharam manace

and CAN and pastors, churches and Nigerians Christians couldn't raise their voice from the incessant hostility of the innocent girl by this heartless jihad Fulani man



with the kind of Christianity we practice in Nigeria, I fear if we could overcome religion battle like how isreal are conquering their enemies

Christian girls have become war booty to them.They know she's intelligent and cleaner than smelly hijab wearers.Who knows the commanders might have shot themselves over her. Abba father, may she come out safely.

