|Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by dainformant(m): 6:35am
A Nigerian man took to the streets of Washington D.C to protest concerning the remaining kidnapped Dapchi student, Leah Sharibu, who was not released along with her classmates. According to media reports, Leah was held back by the Boko Haram terrorists for refusing to denounce her Christian faith and covert to Islam while in captivity. .
The protesting Nigerian man joined other agitators who gathered in Washington to call for tighter gun laws following the massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, last month.
The rally was led by young activists from Parkland and across the country, in an array of powerful and composed speeches from young people from diverse backgrounds.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/nigerian-man-protests-washington-concerning-abducted-christian-dacphi-girl-photos.html
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by Atiku2019: 6:44am
Even An Atiku used local hunters to chase Bokoharam out of Adamawa State...
Buhari the President and Commander in-Chief of the Armed Forces cannot tame this ugly monsters..
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by Evablizin(f): 6:51am
One more reason Trump will continue to call Nigeria a shìthole country.
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by highqueen(f): 6:52am
so why's he smiling
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by Evablizin(f): 6:54am
highqueen:I know oh,the man is not serious at all.
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by Buharimustgo: 7:28am
Christianity is under serious heavy assault and attack in Nigeria,I wonder what Hypocrite called pastor VP is doing
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by mikeweezy(m): 7:55am
Buharimustgo:you castigates pastors You speak bad of them bro you are also part of the serious heavy assault on Christianity
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by hajoke2000(f): 3:21pm
if only protesting could save her .....
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by free2ryhme: 3:21pm
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by Primusinterpares(m): 3:21pm
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by MDsambo: 3:22pm
Some Nigeria's christians are very stupid. They'll now turn this into religious issue. We all know that Boko Haram is not an Islamic organization but confuse humans. They kill Muslims, they abduct Muslims, they raid Muslims communities and they do attack mosque also. So pls stop acting as if you're their only victims.
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by nairavsdollars(f): 3:22pm
Buhari will soon call this man for negotiation
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by fahren(m): 3:22pm
Things have fallen apart, the center obviously can no longer hold, at this point, going our separate ways is one of our options.
You only hear of Muslims killing Christians, under Buhari and APC, Nigeria has become polarized more than ever.
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by Stallion93(m): 3:22pm
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by alBHAGDADI: 3:22pm
Islam is barbaric
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by northvietnam(m): 3:23pm
Waiting for Usless CAN malt to respond... and private jet flying Daddy gO'S...
i must give it to muslims here..
make e b say na Muslim girl b dis now...
u will will see how the sultans, the Emirs, All Muslim politicians, All Muslim Groups.. How they will React..
Fvcking Christians
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by Allee90: 3:23pm
Who be this Sharibu sef
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by boujeeassnigga(m): 3:23pm
Loooooong overdue
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by kenonze(f): 3:24pm
Some people are just jobless,
Always looking for what to protest for
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by emeijeh(m): 3:24pm
I wonder why the girl is still been held.
What a shame Nigeria
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by oyetunder(m): 3:26pm
the issue at hand is beyond one smiling man carrying a funny placard in another continent.
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by Nancy2018(f): 3:26pm
Don't worry Buhari will soon tell his terrorist boys to release the girl
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by Nancy2018(f): 3:26pm
Nigeria army under Buhari works with terrorist and killer herdsman - danjuma
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by ZombieTAMER: 3:26pm
kenonze:
This isn't a good cause to you?
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by oyetunder(m): 3:26pm
this issue is beyond one smiling man carrying a placard in a far away country of another continent.
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by bettercreature(m): 3:27pm
Evablizin:How does that make us a shithole? more people dies in America everyday than Nigeria even with Bokoharam manace
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by MYHUBBY(m): 3:28pm
and CAN and pastors, churches and Nigerians Christians couldn't raise their voice from the incessant hostility of the innocent girl by this heartless jihad Fulani man
with the kind of Christianity we practice in Nigeria, I fear if we could overcome religion battle like how isreal are conquering their enemies
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by allcomage: 3:29pm
Christian girls have become war booty to them.They know she's intelligent and cleaner than smelly hijab wearers.Who knows the commanders might have shot themselves over her. Abba father, may she come out safely.
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by Austema(m): 3:29pm
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by muhdzed(m): 3:29pm
|Re: Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl by ogundeleai(m): 3:29pm
I hope you are a green card holder because parading yourself exposes you to immigration that are not smilling under Trump
