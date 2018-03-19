₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:27am
Officers of the Rumuolumeni police station in Rivers state have busted a baby factory in the area. Following credible information, police officers arrested one Kelechi Okamgba, a 37-year-old woman who is alleged to be operating the baby factory at Rumuolumeni. She was arrested on 19/3/2018 at 11am.
Upon her arrest, she led the Police to her Premises were four pregnant girls were found.
The pregnant girls are; Obianuju Nze 22 years, Chinemerum Orji 18 years, Josephine Chimena 33years, Chidinma Ndukwe 17years.
These pregnant girls are said to have gone there to mortgage their pregnancies and for possible sale to their identified customers.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/4-pregnant-girls-rescued-police-raid-baby-factory-rivers-state-photos.html
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 7:30am
Wike come and see what ur children have done oh
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by fergie001(m): 7:36am
Hmmmmmmm,I won't say
Safe delivery in adv
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by pp802: 7:50am
Do they brain wash these girls/ladies or are they doing it for money? How much is the money that will make you be having babies for people? Don't they want to settle down with a guy and have their own babies?
I just don't get
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by fran6co(m): 9:18am
mumu girls.....make una no go find handwork do.
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 10:19am
pp802:this thing they call baby factory doesnt actually happen they way ur saying it. what is going on here is an illegal baby adoption agency. which in itself is still not a good thing. the unmarried girls with unwanted pregnancies find these people who are willing to take care of them till they deliver and them pay them to take the babies which they dont want and cant even take care of. the owners of the so called baby factorys then get a couple who cant have a child of their own to pay them to adopt the babies of course this is termed selling of babies by the government
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by Onijagidijagan(m): 10:38am
pyyxxaro:These are Igbo girls stop calling wike
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by pp802: 12:24pm
1shortblackboy:
OK, thanks. So the guys that got them pregnant rejected or denied the pregnancy! What about their parents? Elder siblings?
I use to think that when a village girl gets pregnant out of wedlock, even if the guy rejects or denies, the parents of the girl usually take her to the guys parent's house.
Atleast I see this a lot in nollywood movies
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by Tilerr: 3:46pm
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 3:47pm
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by MDsambo: 3:48pm
Imagine if this happened in the North, only God will save our ancestors from curses.
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by oyetunder(m): 3:49pm
Rescued from themselves abi? Now they will be pretending as of they were forced into captivity. See them looking gentle and helpless...but before their stomachs expanded, they must have been area serial bed terrorists.
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by propanet(m): 3:49pm
Girls matter don tire me
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by Danpraise4ever: 3:50pm
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by umarshehu58(m): 3:50pm
Ipobs doing there job in rivers state
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by casualobserver1: 3:50pm
pp802:
Those structures are becoming less common due to the state of the economy. Quite a few of these girls are girls that move to the city and do some menial jobs here and there. They are poor, with poor relatives and cannot take care of the kids.
Due to lack of willingness to procure abortions as well as the fact that some people are willing to pay them, they sell the children. They also do it in America. One ofy guys said that they help people who are pregnant and then adopt the kids out there.
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by Chukazu: 3:51pm
Onijagidijagan:
What makes them Ibo?
If Ibo claim them on a normal day ,you would be the first to say we are claiming them because of their Oil.
Now that it's evil involved , you are joining them to Ibo,and not Rivers?
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by Fourwinds: 3:51pm
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by yesloaded: 3:54pm
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by Pavore9: 3:54pm
When has it been published that those owners of such places who have been arrested before now have been prosecuted and convicted?
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by Stallion93(m): 3:54pm
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by YesNo(m): 3:55pm
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:55pm
And this is some people occupation? l! smh
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by storge: 3:57pm
Are u telling me the truth?
|Re: Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) by jeronimo(m): 3:57pm
