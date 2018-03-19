Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Raid Baby Factory In Rivers, 4 Pregnant Girls Rescued (Photos) (1847 Views)

Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) / Pastor Who Rapes Pregnant Girls In Abia Church Turned Baby Factory Arrested(Pic) / Nigerian Prostitute Jumps To Her Death In Dubai During Police Raid (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Upon her arrest, she led the Police to her Premises were four pregnant girls were found.



The pregnant girls are; Obianuju Nze 22 years, Chinemerum Orji 18 years, Josephine Chimena 33years, Chidinma Ndukwe 17years.



These pregnant girls are said to have gone there to mortgage their pregnancies and for possible sale to their identified customers.



Source; Officers of the Rumuolumeni police station in Rivers state have busted a baby factory in the area. Following credible information, police officers arrested one Kelechi Okamgba, a 37-year-old woman who is alleged to be operating the baby factory at Rumuolumeni. She was arrested on 19/3/2018 at 11am.Upon her arrest, she led the Police to her Premises were four pregnant girls were found.The pregnant girls are; Obianuju Nze 22 years, Chinemerum Orji 18 years, Josephine Chimena 33years, Chidinma Ndukwe 17years.These pregnant girls are said to have gone there to mortgage their pregnancies and for possible sale to their identified customers.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/4-pregnant-girls-rescued-police-raid-baby-factory-rivers-state-photos.html

Wike come and see what ur children have done oh 1 Like

This thread



This thread



This thread



Hmmmmmmm,I won't say





Safe delivery in adv





I just don't get Do they brain wash these girls/ladies or are they doing it for money? How much is the money that will make you be having babies for people? Don't they want to settle down with a guy and have their own babies?I just don't get 1 Like

mumu girls.....make una no go find handwork do. 1 Like

pp802:

Do they brain wash these girls/ladies or are they doing it for money? How much is the money that will make you be having babies for people? Don't they want to settle down with a guy and have their own babies?



I just don't get this thing they call baby factory doesnt actually happen they way ur saying it. what is going on here is an illegal baby adoption agency. which in itself is still not a good thing. the unmarried girls with unwanted pregnancies find these people who are willing to take care of them till they deliver and them pay them to take the babies which they dont want and cant even take care of. the owners of the so called baby factorys then get a couple who cant have a child of their own to pay them to adopt the babies of course this is termed selling of babies by the government this thing they call baby factory doesnt actually happen they way ur saying it. what is going on here is an illegal baby adoption agency. which in itself is still not a good thing. the unmarried girls with unwanted pregnancies find these people who are willing to take care of them till they deliver and them pay them to take the babies which they dont want and cant even take care of. the owners of the so called baby factorys then get a couple who cant have a child of their own to pay them to adopt the babies of course this is termed selling of babies by the government

pyyxxaro:

Wike come and see what ur children have done oh These are Igbo girls stop calling wike These are Igbo girls stop calling wike 2 Likes

1shortblackboy:

this thing they call baby factory doesnt actually happen they way ur saying it. what is going on here is an illegal baby adoption agency. which in itself is still not a good thing. the unmarried girls with unwanted pregnancies find these people who are willing to take care of them till they deliver and them pay them to take the babies which they dont want and cant even take care of. the owners of the so called baby factorys then get a couple who cant have a child of their own to pay them to adopt the babies of course this is termed selling of babies by the government

OK, thanks. So the guys that got them pregnant rejected or denied the pregnancy! What about their parents? Elder siblings?



I use to think that when a village girl gets pregnant out of wedlock, even if the guy rejects or denies, the parents of the girl usually take her to the guys parent's house.

Atleast I see this a lot in nollywood movies OK, thanks. So the guys that got them pregnant rejected or denied the pregnancy! What about their parents? Elder siblings?I use to think that when a village girl gets pregnant out of wedlock, even if the guy rejects or denies, the parents of the girl usually take her to the guys parent's house.Atleast I see this a lot in nollywood movies 2 Likes 1 Share

Ok

1 Like

Imagine if this happened in the North, only God will save our ancestors from curses. 1 Like

Rescued from themselves abi? Now they will be pretending as of they were forced into captivity. See them looking gentle and helpless...but before their stomachs expanded, they must have been area serial bed terrorists.

Girls matter don tire me 1 Like

Hmmmmm

Ipobs doing there job in rivers state 1 Like

pp802:





OK, thanks. So the guys that got them pregnant rejected or denied the pregnancy! What about their parents? Elder siblings?



I use to think that when a village girl gets pregnant out of wedlock, even if the guy rejects or denies, the parents of the girl usually take her to the guys parent's house.

Atleast I see this a lot in nollywood movies

Those structures are becoming less common due to the state of the economy. Quite a few of these girls are girls that move to the city and do some menial jobs here and there. They are poor, with poor relatives and cannot take care of the kids.



Due to lack of willingness to procure abortions as well as the fact that some people are willing to pay them, they sell the children. They also do it in America. One ofy guys said that they help people who are pregnant and then adopt the kids out there. Those structures are becoming less common due to the state of the economy. Quite a few of these girls are girls that move to the city and do some menial jobs here and there. They are poor, with poor relatives and cannot take care of the kids.Due to lack of willingness to procure abortions as well as the fact that some people are willing to pay them, they sell the children. They also do it in America. One ofy guys said that they help people who are pregnant and then adopt the kids out there.

Onijagidijagan:



These are Igbo girls stop calling wike

What makes them Ibo?



If Ibo claim them on a normal day ,you would be the first to say we are claiming them because of their Oil.



Now that it's evil involved , you are joining them to Ibo,and not Rivers? What makes them Ibo?If Ibo claim them on a normal day ,you would be the first to say we are claiming them because of their Oil.Now that it's evil involved , you are joining them to Ibo,and not Rivers?

kai!!! Akwueze

This is wrong

When has it been published that those owners of such places who have been arrested before now have been prosecuted and convicted?

Please NLs my family land has been up for sale it's been difficult getting a buyer as no one has been asking. Please share to Families, Friends and Colleagues. The Land is at port Harcourt close to University of Port Harcourt, Rivers. Call for enquiries 08187887448, 08059227783

Good Lord. Whnens this sh!t gonna stop ?

And this is some people occupation? l! smh

Are u telling me the truth?