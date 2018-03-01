Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real (7910 Views)

Police said that Warren was driving north on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard when she crossed into the oncoming lanes and ran off the road, hitting the pole.



‘She was telling us to believe in god so nothing would happen to us,’ one of the children told police, according to patrol car footage obtained by WSBTV.



Warren told the children, who are aged five and seven, to buckle up and then accelerated blindly, police said.

‘Her eyes (were) closed and she was saying, “blah, blah, blah, I love God”,’ the girl said.





‘She didn’t want us to just have a car accident. She wanted us to know that God is real,’ the daughter added.



After the crash, Warren admitted that she intentionally crashed the car to prove to her children that God is real, according to police.



The children stayed with a grandmother as Warren was taken into custody.

She was released from Gwinnett County Jail on Friday afternoon on $11,200 bond, according to jail records.



The mother is next due in court on Wednesday, according to court records, which spell her first name as Bakari.



When Frz told em not to listen To dADDY gO'S. they wont listen... Black people and religion Eeeeeh.



Bitch has Gone mad... come do face like kloe BBnaija 10 Likes

seriously is this woman normal... 5 Likes

Lol black people sef..... Na WA for u a oo 1 Like

It is written: 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'"

Matthew 4:7 NIV 15 Likes 2 Shares

Matthew 4:7



It is written: 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'"

(NIV)



"The Scriptures also say, 'You must not test the LORD your God.'" (NLT) 7 Likes 1 Share

Samsimple:

seriously is this woman normal... you say what? you say what? 1 Like

Motherfucker

It's news like this that makes me wonder if the black race is cursed.



The reason you are termed "black" is because of the religion with which you were enslaved. Now, hundreds of years later, you prove that you were indeed "monkeys".



When people do extremely ridiculous acts all in the name of religion, it becomes a destructive notion, a brain numbing idea that needs to be eradicated. 3 Likes

festwiz:

It's news like this that makes me wonder if the black race is cursed.



The reason you are termed "black" is because of the religion with which you were enslaved. Now, hundreds of years later, you prove that you were indeed "monkeys".



When people do extremely ridiculous acts all in the name of religion, makes it a destructive notion, a brain numbing idea that needs to be eradicated. lalasticlala come and see this one ohhh lalasticlala come and see this one ohhh

Fleewpeed:

lalasticlala come and see this one ohhh kikikikiki kikikikiki

Fleewpeed:



lalasticlala come and see this one ohhh That prayer is for yourself bro. That prayer is for yourself bro.

That's stupidity . U didn't see Pacific ocean jump inside to know weather God is real. Why gambling with ur life.





Mtcheeew

lol

Foolishness @ it's peak.

God is not a magician. HE IS GOD! 2 Likes 2 Shares

I don't understand... Must you test God .. where did you put the scripture that said you should not tempt God ..

















Hilarious watching dis fanatics trying so hard to prove their imaginary God is real. 1 Like

Even the 'god' you speak of cannot accept such stupidity

Religion in the minds of peasants will result to catastrophe

Say no to drugs

She remains a risk to the children.

This isn't a test of God's power, rather a senseless act of Christianity 1 Like

festwiz:

That prayer is for yourself bro. but you talked like a mugu na. but you talked like a mugu na.

na kwale weed be dis one ooo na kwale weed be dis one ooo

Her name suggests she is like her brother.

? So therefore

Never ever test God.