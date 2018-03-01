₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Samsimple(m): 8:58am
A mother of two has told her children that God would protect them before closing her eyes and ramming their car into a utility pole. Bahari Shaquille Warren, 25, was charged with two felony counts of cruelty to children early on Wednesday after the car crash in Norcross, Georgia, on the northeast outskirts of Atlanta
Police said that Warren was driving north on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard when she crossed into the oncoming lanes and ran off the road, hitting the pole.
‘She was telling us to believe in god so nothing would happen to us,’ one of the children told police, according to patrol car footage obtained by WSBTV.
Warren told the children, who are aged five and seven, to buckle up and then accelerated blindly, police said.
‘Her eyes (were) closed and she was saying, “blah, blah, blah, I love God”,’ the girl said.
‘She didn’t want us to just have a car accident. She wanted us to know that God is real,’ the daughter added.
After the crash, Warren admitted that she intentionally crashed the car to prove to her children that God is real, according to police.
The children stayed with a grandmother as Warren was taken into custody.
She was released from Gwinnett County Jail on Friday afternoon on $11,200 bond, according to jail records.
The mother is next due in court on Wednesday, according to court records, which spell her first name as Bakari.
SOURCE>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/woman-crashes-car-hitting-pole-trying-show-god-real.html
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by northvietnam(m): 9:00am
When Frz told em not to listen To dADDY gO'S. they wont listen... Black people and religion Eeeeeh.
Bitch has Gone mad... come do face like kloe BBnaija
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Samsimple(m): 9:00am
seriously is this woman normal...
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Tiffbuxas: 9:00am
Lol black people sef..... Na WA for u a oo
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Gullah: 9:29am
It is written: 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'"
Matthew 4:7 NIV
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Gullah: 9:31am
Matthew 4:7
It is written: 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'"
(NIV)
"The Scriptures also say, 'You must not test the LORD your God.'" (NLT)
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Ayoemrys(m): 9:55am
Samsimple:you say what?
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Mekanus(m): 10:05am
Motherfucker
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by festwiz(m): 10:19am
It's news like this that makes me wonder if the black race is cursed.
The reason you are termed "black" is because of the religion with which you were enslaved. Now, hundreds of years later, you prove that you were indeed "monkeys".
When people do extremely ridiculous acts all in the name of religion, it becomes a destructive notion, a brain numbing idea that needs to be eradicated.
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Fleewpeed: 12:54pm
festwiz:lalasticlala come and see this one ohhh
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Samsimple(m): 1:29pm
Fleewpeed:kikikikiki
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by festwiz(m): 3:46pm
Fleewpeed:That prayer is for yourself bro.
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by IeatPussy: 5:19pm
That's stupidity . U didn't see Pacific ocean jump inside to know weather God is real. Why gambling with ur life.
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by bjayx: 5:20pm
Mtcheeew
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Samirana360(m): 5:20pm
lol
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:20pm
Foolishness @ it's peak.
God is not a magician. HE IS GOD!
I don't understand... Must you test God .. where did you put the scripture that said you should not tempt God ..
I don't understand... Must you test God .. where did you put the scripture that said you should not tempt God ..
_______________________________________________
Toyota HiAce busses for sale direct from Japan fitted with automatic transmission, ac, Spare tyre,jacks,less than 10k miles whatsapp/call for inspection 08050447106
_______________________________________________
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Chrisrare: 5:20pm
Hilarious watching dis fanatics trying so hard to prove their imaginary God is real.
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by soberdrunk(m): 5:20pm
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by ObservantFellow: 5:21pm
Even the 'god' you speak of cannot accept such stupidity
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by matrix199(m): 5:21pm
Religion in the minds of peasants will result to catastrophe
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by ZombieTAMER: 5:21pm
Say no to drugs
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Pavore9: 5:21pm
She remains a risk to the children.
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by nonye6194(m): 5:22pm
This isn't a test of God's power, rather a senseless act of Christianity
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Muzanga(f): 5:22pm
festwiz:but you talked like a mugu na.
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by free2ryhme: 5:22pm
Samsimple:
na kwale weed be dis one ooo
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Godsent4life: 5:22pm
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by Deltayankeeboi: 5:23pm
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by fullstreets: 5:23pm
Her name suggests she is like her brother.
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by pweshdodo(m): 5:23pm
So therefore?
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by BlowBack: 5:24pm
Never ever test God.
|Re: Woman Crashes Car After Hitting A Pole While Trying To Show That God Is Real by ednut1(m): 5:24pm
There is a thin line between insanity and religious fanatism. That car go reach nigeria as clean toks soon
