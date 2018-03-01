Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. (10784 Views)

Sauce Kid Released After Being Jailed For Fraud In U.S. / "Sauce Kid Influenced Dammy Krane" - Nigerian Claim On Twitter / Davido Welcomes Second Daughter, Hailey Adeleke (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Sauce kid had featured davido in a song Titled "Carolina" in 2011.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/welcome-home-sinzu-davido-welcome.html Singer "Davido" has taken to his twitter page to welcome rapper "Sauce kid" back home after his release from U.S prison.Sauce kid had featured davido in a song Titled "Carolina" in 2011.

Eaya , all these Sars boys will then continue from where these oyibo people stopped.....

Check my signature biko 4 Likes

na only for my beloved country person go jail for money fraud come out and the society go still welcome am like say fraud na correct hustle. 28 Likes 2 Shares

sinzu do and come and blow

Welcome home Sinzu,i so much love this bro

Awon ole meji

Let him continue his life like nothing happened. He should even rap about his jail experience instead of allowing other artistes stigmatize him. When Akon was released, he was such a proud ex-convict that he even named his record label "convict music"... Wedding MC 10 Likes 1 Share

I was just going to say that a star figure like davido shouldn't have openly welcomed a convicted fraudster due to the negative impact it can have on the masses but then I realised that one ex governor was even given a welcome party....



Misplaced loyalty 2 Likes

Celebrating crime



No doubts, I love sinzu's music and his rap talent but I condemn him for fraud... 5 Likes

Why am I surprised? Ibori was welcomed.

Dammy krane was even given moral support by our people while in jail. .....smh 2 Likes 1 Share

All criminals are Davido's friend.



If Evans is released 2day, he'll b the first to welcome him 6 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian celebrity stats:



Over 60% of male musicians: Coded gee boys and drug lords.



Over 60% of Actresses: Runz girls and human blankets of rich Alhajis.



Then at the end of the day, they come to Instagram to tell you of hardwork and become motivational speakers.... Until breeze go blow fowl nyash... 24 Likes 1 Share

joseo:

na only for my beloved country person go jail for money fraud come out and the society go still welcome am like say fraud na correct hustle.

Even in the US..gangs celebrate convicts.. Even in the US..gangs celebrate convicts..

Welcome home criminal

OMOTOWO:

Awon ole meji

Does this mean "two thieves"? Does this mean "two thieves"?

next time when he wan'ts to do fruad he will be more careful.... I know Nigerians will accept him back like a saint and claim that no one is perfect, some will even make him their role model saying that he want to prison and came out better.

Ijoba SINZU

US go cry again

Who no knw no go knw

Northmall:





Does this mean "two thieves"?

No... it means 2 eediots No... it means 2 eediots





Check out this thread, you will love our little Princess and vote her...



http://www.nairaland.com/4414176/princess-success-needs-vote Kindly spare a minute of your precious time to...Check out this thread, you will love our little Princess and vote her...

abeg wetin he bring come?

Ex- convict

If u like let him fap the 30 Billion wey dey always dey ur account







i ve been wondering where he is,the funny thing this guy made me know who Davido is first time as I wasn't into naija songs then

ejo ra

Sinzu is back.. if him see credit card next time him go run

What's so fascinating about celebrities that what ever they say make's news

joseo:

na only for my beloved country person go jail for money fraud come out and the society go still welcome am like say fraud na correct hustle.



If na your Bro, you no go welcome him?? If na your Bro, you no go welcome him?? 2 Likes 1 Share

Dammy!!

Nice. Waiting for when Buju Banton too will regain his freedom

when an exconvict returns back from prison, does he still have to live under the shadow of the crime he has already paid time for or be given the tools that would help him lay his hands on something meaningful as he turns a new leaf? #judgenot 3 Likes 2 Shares

Welcome back homie. I hope you av got something saucy for us.