|"Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by queensera(f): 8:30pm
Singer "Davido" has taken to his twitter page to welcome rapper "Sauce kid" back home after his release from U.S prison.
Sauce kid had featured davido in a song Titled "Carolina" in 2011.
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/welcome-home-sinzu-davido-welcome.html
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by thanki410(m): 8:47pm
Eaya , all these Sars boys will then continue from where these oyibo people stopped.....
Check my signature biko
4 Likes
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by joseo: 8:52pm
na only for my beloved country person go jail for money fraud come out and the society go still welcome am like say fraud na correct hustle.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by colossus91(m): 9:04pm
sinzu do and come and blow
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by HORLADSTAR(m): 9:06pm
Welcome home Sinzu,i so much love this bro
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by OMOTOWO(m): 9:39pm
Awon ole meji
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by MrRhymes101(m): 9:39pm
Let him continue his life like nothing happened. He should even rap about his jail experience instead of allowing other artistes stigmatize him. When Akon was released, he was such a proud ex-convict that he even named his record label "convict music"... Wedding MC
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by Austindark(m): 9:39pm
I was just going to say that a star figure like davido shouldn't have openly welcomed a convicted fraudster due to the negative impact it can have on the masses but then I realised that one ex governor was even given a welcome party....
Misplaced loyalty
2 Likes
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by HazzanTazzan(m): 9:40pm
Celebrating crime
No doubts, I love sinzu's music and his rap talent but I condemn him for fraud...
5 Likes
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by BlueRayDick: 9:40pm
Why am I surprised? Ibori was welcomed.
Dammy krane was even given moral support by our people while in jail. .....smh
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by Trendy247: 9:40pm
All criminals are Davido's friend.
If Evans is released 2day, he'll b the first to welcome him
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by Arsenalholic(m): 9:40pm
Nigerian celebrity stats:
Over 60% of male musicians: Coded gee boys and drug lords.
Over 60% of Actresses: Runz girls and human blankets of rich Alhajis.
Then at the end of the day, they come to Instagram to tell you of hardwork and become motivational speakers.... Until breeze go blow fowl nyash...
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by paparazzi1987(m): 9:41pm
joseo:
Even in the US..gangs celebrate convicts..
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by IgbosAreOsus: 9:41pm
Welcome home criminal
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by Northmall(m): 9:41pm
OMOTOWO:
Does this mean "two thieves"?
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by TheNigerianMan: 9:42pm
next time when he wan'ts to do fruad he will be more careful.... I know Nigerians will accept him back like a saint and claim that no one is perfect, some will even make him their role model saying that he want to prison and came out better.
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by colbankz(m): 9:42pm
Ijoba SINZU
US go cry again
Who no knw no go knw
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by HazzanTazzan(m): 9:42pm
Northmall:
No... it means 2 eediots
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by shapman: 9:43pm
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by PortableToDynam(m): 9:44pm
abeg wetin he bring come?
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by Nwaohafia1(f): 9:44pm
Ex- convict
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by starbhooy(m): 9:45pm
If u like let him fap the 30 Billion wey dey always dey ur account
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by boss1310(m): 9:45pm
i ve been wondering where he is,the funny thing this guy made me know who Davido is first time as I wasn't into naija songs then
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by bewla(m): 9:45pm
ejo ra
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by loadedvibes: 9:45pm
Sinzu is back.. if him see credit card next time him go run
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by kenodrill: 9:46pm
What's so fascinating about celebrities that what ever they say make's news
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by ngwababe(f): 9:46pm
joseo:
If na your Bro, you no go welcome him??
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by Lerio(m): 9:46pm
Dammy!!
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by stag: 9:47pm
Nice. Waiting for when Buju Banton too will regain his freedom
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by teemy(m): 9:49pm
when an exconvict returns back from prison, does he still have to live under the shadow of the crime he has already paid time for or be given the tools that would help him lay his hands on something meaningful as he turns a new leaf? #judgenot
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by kenneth3428(m): 9:51pm
Welcome back homie. I hope you av got something saucy for us.
|Re: "Welcome Home Sinzu" - Davido Welcomes Rapper Sauce Kid Back After His Release. by Chuvin22(m): 9:58pm
These ones are young people's role model oh...
This country sef ehn
