|Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by JAYTUNEZ(m): 5:42am
Nigerian soccer mom and former beauty queen, Adaeze Yobo has narrated how her anger at her husband, former Super Eagles skipper, Joseph Yobo made her get an ugly tattoo.
Read her confessions:
"So About 6years ago my hubby and I were having one of those fights (wasn't serious at all) 2days of not talking to each other, my Brazilian neighbour calls me and said they invited one of the best tattoo artist from Cyprus and some players & WAGs who want to get a tattoo can come over to their home the next day. I wasn't interested but that night of not talking I began to think deep and remembered my hubby hates tattoos and I was like "jackpot" I shall deal with him so the next day came, I dressed up and strolled down to the house. When it got to my turn the guys assistant asked what I wanted, I said write my son's name "Joey" immediately, I thought that won't hurt him as much then I googled brazilian cartoon characters and I saw this character and I said I want this too and they made that "awww" sound I was like this people don't get that I don't want cute so I said make it "wink" � and they did. Funny part is we reconciled like the next day he saw the tattoo and we added 2 more days of fight and finally reconciled he lived with it but I'm stuck with a tattoo that people ask me the meaning or what the hell it is and I don't even know. I'm always looking for ways to cover it cos I'm too old to be carrying a meaningless winking cartoon character ��� smh!
moral of this story ;
Anger is not good for you.
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/adaeze-gets-provocative-tattoo-over.html?m=1
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by pyyxxaro: 5:44am
Nice ukwu
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by izzou(m): 5:49am
Who on earth doesn't know that anger is not good?
Attention seeking souls everywhere
5 Likes
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by sbm060(m): 5:51am
So this one na news
5 Likes
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by S3ttingz: 6:01am
I swear the babe set no be small ooo
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by cyndy1000(f): 6:07am
Women they always had a way of increasing anger especially towards their spouses.
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by Abjay97(m): 6:39am
Slay women= NO BRAIN
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by itspzpics(m): 6:44am
See her
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by Ikemefuna44: 6:54am
Who cares about the tattoo? That waist though....
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:02am
Wiggle wiggle wiggle
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by GraGra247: 7:03am
You were fighting with your hubby that has spent a fortune that can feed entire villages on you and instead of you to find a smart means to stop the fight, you sought a senseless means to aggreviate it. A permanent detrimental means at that.
If the man dumps your sorry ass now, you will yell "men are scum"
Women and reverse logic.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by sisisioge: 7:04am
Chai! Money is good o. She fine no be small!
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by grayht(m): 7:50am
Nairaland mods are addicts of ukwu!
1 Like
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by swiz123(m): 7:51am
sisisioge:
Most nairalanders are broke, but few show that they are.
Your comment reeks of brokeness and low self-esteem
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by Janetessy(f): 7:51am
Which one is Provocative tatoo again
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by amnwa(m): 7:52am
So after getting in a fight with your hubby , only thing that comes to your empty head is dealing with him through tattoos and not finding aw way to reconcile with him
Typical of most Nigerians women. Nothing to offer. Just there enjoying the man's labour.
Example of beauty without brain
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by Olukat(m): 7:52am
Nairaland news running out
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by etugba(m): 7:52am
sisisioge:
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by jeronimo(m): 7:53am
Today is Monday so only positive things will be said.... But wait, I know guys that will tell her to remove the tattoo before entering the house
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by ssogundele: 7:53am
Men are becoming an endangered species o!
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by cr7lomo: 7:53am
Yobo married a fish
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by DrinkLimca(m): 7:53am
You should thank heaven because your mother almost destroyed your marriage..
1 Like
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by bekpo(m): 7:54am
How does that help Nigeria economy?
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by Queenslary(f): 7:55am
fine woman
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by lenghtinny(m): 7:56am
The kinda woman that will give free fvck to a stranger just to spite her husband
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 7:56am
amnwa:Next time use the word some.The word most is provocative.
1 Like
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by SLIDEwaxie(m): 7:56am
S3ttingz:because she's covered in clothes?
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by swiz123(m): 7:57am
amnwa:
Yobo will soon become eboue. Eboue went bankrupt because he married a terrible wife, yobo isn't far off
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by Throwback: 8:01am
Like mother like daughter. No wonder John Fashanu pick race.
Beauty doesn't mean well brought up.
As for Yobo who chose to marry a then 20yr old former beauty Queen, he should have hired a nanny for her and the other children.
One day she will tell Yobo that he cannot sleep in his own house anymore.
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by Asa74x: 8:02am
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Gets Provocative Tattoo Over Fight With Joseph Yobo by Virus777: 8:03am
This clearly shows how stupid you are.
(0) (Reply)
