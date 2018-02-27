₦airaland Forum

Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by lodgerill2: 8:53pm On Feb 26
Striking cute resemblance, wife of popular Nigerian Footballer, Joseph Yobo shares picture of she and her mom.



Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:00pm On Feb 26
How Ugly yobo go Marry this kind fine woman
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by Itchingpreeq: 9:09pm On Feb 26
Wait oo, the mother is the one at the right hand side?
The person pushing up oranges?

Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by busky101(m): 10:18pm On Feb 26
Please is her mom single? wink

Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by ULSHERLAN(m): 10:18pm On Feb 26
The mother even looks way younger than Adaeze
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by NonFarmPayrol: 10:18pm On Feb 26
KendrickAyomide:
How Ugly yobo go Marry this kind fine woman


A man is never ugly


But broke

Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by aspirebig: 10:19pm On Feb 26
Hmmmmm odikwa risky

Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by LesbianBoy(m): 10:20pm On Feb 26
KendrickAyomide:
How Ugly yobo go Marry this kind fine woman

I 'provoke' when i hear jamb kweshions like this! Yobo that was chopping thousands of pounds you are asking how he married 'this kind fine woman' angry

Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by siegfried99(m): 10:20pm On Feb 26
NonFarmPayrol:



A man is never ugly


But broke

fact grin

Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by yeyerolling: 10:20pm On Feb 26
grin mama don do boob job hahaha

Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:21pm On Feb 26
Wow
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by nickymanny19: 10:21pm On Feb 26
yellow pawpaws
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by LesbianBoy(m): 10:21pm On Feb 26
busky101:
Please is her mom single? wink

Her mum is single. So? angry
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by hopexter(m): 10:22pm On Feb 26
KendrickAyomide:
How Ugly yobo go Marry this kind fine woman

It's only when a man is broke that he's ugly, Yobo doesn't seem like a broke man.
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by robosky02(m): 10:23pm On Feb 26
adaeze mother again shocked
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by preselect(m): 10:23pm On Feb 26
Itchingpreeq:
Wait oo, the mother is the one at the right hand side?
The person pushing up oranges?
my dear I no know o o o . . .
wetin I know be say, if I catch her mama. . . . if she dey single. . . . i'm game . . .bro . . cool

Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by Kizyte(m): 10:23pm On Feb 26
OK

Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by radiokilla(m): 10:23pm On Feb 26
Who is the mother please? Yobo is in trouble.

Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by IamAirforce1: 10:23pm On Feb 26
Chief Adaeze Yobo
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by bobokeshington: 10:24pm On Feb 26
this one na cream yellow
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by Uyi168(m): 10:24pm On Feb 26
FILTER

Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by bobokeshington: 10:25pm On Feb 26
KendrickAyomide:
How Ugly yobo go Marry this kind fine woman

you well so??
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by akeentech(m): 10:26pm On Feb 26
robosky02:
adaeze mother again shocked
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by bobokeshington: 10:26pm On Feb 26
IamAirforce1:
Chief Adaeze Yobo

you wan beg for money abi?

Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by Octaves(m): 10:29pm On Feb 26
guy: Adaeze you know want introduce me to this fine babe wey u dey with. (turns to the babe) babe whatsupp.
Adaeze: That's my mum
guy : (now stammering) so...so..ry ma! I thought you were the sister or cousin
Adaeze mum: don't worry sweetheart. I get that all the time. so what's your name.
guy: emmm my name is Olantuji

Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by IamAirforce1: 10:30pm On Feb 26
bobokeshington:


so?

Chiefs are highly respected in Igbo land, so she should be addressed as one .
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by bobokeshington: 10:32pm On Feb 26
IamAirforce1:


Chiefs are highly respected in Igbo land, so she should be addressed as one .

scope man na lie you dey lie
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by soberdrunk(m): 10:33pm On Feb 26
See how both of them just yellow anyhow like Cambodian banana...... angry
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by IamAirforce1: 10:33pm On Feb 26
bobokeshington:


scope man na lie you dey lie
She got her chieftaincy title with her husband last year
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by MrImole(m): 10:34pm On Feb 26
Ahh
Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by bobokeshington: 10:36pm On Feb 26
IamAirforce1:
She got her chieftaincy title with her husband last year
I no no oo

