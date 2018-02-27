₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by lodgerill2: 8:53pm On Feb 26
Striking cute resemblance, wife of popular Nigerian Footballer, Joseph Yobo shares picture of she and her mom.
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:00pm On Feb 26
How Ugly yobo go Marry this kind fine woman
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by Itchingpreeq: 9:09pm On Feb 26
Wait oo, the mother is the one at the right hand side?
The person pushing up oranges?
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by busky101(m): 10:18pm On Feb 26
Please is her mom single?
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by ULSHERLAN(m): 10:18pm On Feb 26
The mother even looks way younger than Adaeze
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by NonFarmPayrol: 10:18pm On Feb 26
KendrickAyomide:
A man is never ugly
But broke
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by aspirebig: 10:19pm On Feb 26
Hmmmmm odikwa risky
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by LesbianBoy(m): 10:20pm On Feb 26
KendrickAyomide:
I 'provoke' when i hear jamb kweshions like this! Yobo that was chopping thousands of pounds you are asking how he married 'this kind fine woman'
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by siegfried99(m): 10:20pm On Feb 26
NonFarmPayrol:
fact
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by yeyerolling: 10:20pm On Feb 26
mama don do boob job hahaha
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:21pm On Feb 26
Wow
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by nickymanny19: 10:21pm On Feb 26
yellow pawpaws
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by LesbianBoy(m): 10:21pm On Feb 26
busky101:
Her mum is single. So?
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by hopexter(m): 10:22pm On Feb 26
KendrickAyomide:
It's only when a man is broke that he's ugly, Yobo doesn't seem like a broke man.
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by robosky02(m): 10:23pm On Feb 26
adaeze mother again
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by preselect(m): 10:23pm On Feb 26
Itchingpreeq:my dear I no know o o o . . .
wetin I know be say, if I catch her mama. . . . if she dey single. . . . i'm game . . .bro . .
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by Kizyte(m): 10:23pm On Feb 26
OK
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by radiokilla(m): 10:23pm On Feb 26
Who is the mother please? Yobo is in trouble.
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by IamAirforce1: 10:23pm On Feb 26
Chief Adaeze Yobo
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by bobokeshington: 10:24pm On Feb 26
this one na cream yellow
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by Uyi168(m): 10:24pm On Feb 26
FILTER
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by bobokeshington: 10:25pm On Feb 26
KendrickAyomide:
you well so??
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by akeentech(m): 10:26pm On Feb 26
robosky02:
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by bobokeshington: 10:26pm On Feb 26
IamAirforce1:
you wan beg for money abi?
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by Octaves(m): 10:29pm On Feb 26
guy: Adaeze you know want introduce me to this fine babe wey u dey with. (turns to the babe) babe whatsupp.
Adaeze: That's my mum
guy : (now stammering) so...so..ry ma! I thought you were the sister or cousin
Adaeze mum: don't worry sweetheart. I get that all the time. so what's your name.
guy: emmm my name is Olantuji
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by IamAirforce1: 10:30pm On Feb 26
bobokeshington:
Chiefs are highly respected in Igbo land, so she should be addressed as one .
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by bobokeshington: 10:32pm On Feb 26
IamAirforce1:
scope man na lie you dey lie
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by soberdrunk(m): 10:33pm On Feb 26
See how both of them just yellow anyhow like Cambodian banana......
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by IamAirforce1: 10:33pm On Feb 26
bobokeshington:She got her chieftaincy title with her husband last year
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by MrImole(m): 10:34pm On Feb 26
Ahh
|Re: Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo by bobokeshington: 10:36pm On Feb 26
IamAirforce1:I no no oo
