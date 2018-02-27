Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adaeze Yobo And Her Mother, Abigail Igwe And The Resemblance Between Them (Photo (14806 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









https://gistrealm.com/see-cute-resemblance-of-adaeze-yobo-and-her-mom/ Striking cute resemblance, wife of popular Nigerian Footballer, Joseph Yobo shares picture of she and her mom. 2 Likes 1 Share

How Ugly yobo go Marry this kind fine woman

Wait oo, the mother is the one at the right hand side?

The person pushing up oranges? 21 Likes

Please is her mom single? 14 Likes

The mother even looks way younger than Adaeze

KendrickAyomide:

How Ugly yobo go Marry this kind fine woman



A man is never ugly





But broke A man is never uglyBut broke 36 Likes 3 Shares

Hmmmmm odikwa risky 1 Like

KendrickAyomide:

How Ugly yobo go Marry this kind fine woman

I 'provoke' when i hear jamb kweshions like this! Yobo that was chopping thousands of pounds you are asking how he married 'this kind fine woman' I 'provoke' when i hear jamb kweshions like this! Yobo that was chopping thousands of pounds you are asking how he married 'this kind fine woman' 3 Likes

NonFarmPayrol:







A man is never ugly





But broke

fact fact 3 Likes 1 Share

mama don do boob job hahaha mama don do boob job hahaha 4 Likes

Wow

yellow pawpaws

busky101:

Please is her mom single?

Her mum is single. So? Her mum is single. So?

KendrickAyomide:

How Ugly yobo go Marry this kind fine woman

It's only when a man is broke that he's ugly, Yobo doesn't seem like a broke man. It's only when a man is broke that he's ugly, Yobo doesn't seem like a broke man.

adaeze mother again

Itchingpreeq:

Wait oo, the mother is the one at the right hand side?

The person pushing up oranges? my dear I no know o o o . . .

wetin I know be say, if I catch her mama. . . . if she dey single. . . . i'm game . . .bro . . my dear I no know o o o . . .wetin I know be say, if I catch her mama. . . . if she dey single. . . . i'm game . . .bro . . 1 Like

OK 1 Like 2 Shares

Who is the mother please? Yobo is in trouble. 1 Like

Chief Adaeze Yobo

this one na cream yellow

FILTER 3 Likes

KendrickAyomide:

How Ugly yobo go Marry this kind fine woman

you well so?? you well so??

robosky02:

adaeze mother again

IamAirforce1:

Chief Adaeze Yobo

you wan beg for money abi? you wan beg for money abi? 2 Likes 1 Share

guy: Adaeze you know want introduce me to this fine babe wey u dey with. (turns to the babe) babe whatsupp.

Adaeze: That's my mum

guy : (now stammering) so...so..ry ma! I thought you were the sister or cousin

Adaeze mum: don't worry sweetheart. I get that all the time. so what's your name.

guy: emmm my name is Olantuji 5 Likes

bobokeshington:





so?

Chiefs are highly respected in Igbo land, so she should be addressed as one . Chiefs are highly respected in Igbo land, so she should be addressed as one .

IamAirforce1:





Chiefs are highly respected in Igbo land, so she should be addressed as one .

scope man na lie you dey lie scope man na lie you dey lie

See how both of them just yellow anyhow like Cambodian banana......

bobokeshington:





scope man na lie you dey lie She got her chieftaincy title with her husband last year She got her chieftaincy title with her husband last year

Ahh