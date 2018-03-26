₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by information1: 12:47pm
The pure water vendor captured by Boko Haram on 19 February, along with 111 schoolgirls. Here is the face of the schoolboy.
The boy came to the Dapchi Girls Secondary Science and Tech College to sell pure water when he was kidnapped together with the Dapchi schoolgirls.
As 105 of the girls were released on Wednesday, he too got his freedom, said Alhaji Lai Mohammed, minister of information and Culture.
“Also kidnapped were two other persons, who are not students of the college.
“They include a primary school boy who came to the school to sell pure water and another primary school girl,’’ he said.
He said a total of 111 girls were abducted from the Government Girls Secondary and Technical College (GGSTC) in Dapchi on Feb. 19.
“That means one student was not captured on the list of 110 abducted students that was compiled by the school, by which the Federal Government gave the number of abducted schoolgirls as 110.
“So far, a total of 107 persons, comprising 105 Dapchi schoolgirls and the two non-students have been released by the insurgents.
He said that six Dapchi schoolgirls were yet unaccounted for and all efforts will be made to secure their release. (NAN)
https://talkgeria.com/dapchi-schoolboy-pure-water-vendor-freed-boko-haram/
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by Afonjas: 2:56pm
Think of a world without religion
North using religion to destabilize Nigeria
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by Moreoffaith(m): 2:56pm
ABEG WETIN BE THE TITLE OF THIS MOVIE
THE SCRIPT WRITER MUST BE LIE MUHAMMED COS HE DOESN'T THINK BEFORE HE LIE.
ME I NO KUKU DEY AMONG THE MUMU WEY APC DEY LIE FOR,
MAKE I SIT DOWN FOR HERE DEY WATCH AS SOME MUMU GO COME ATTACK ME JARE.
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by Exodusontop(f): 2:56pm
hmmmm! story...
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by DGODSON: 2:57pm
ah see
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by taylor89(m): 2:57pm
Aboki's b making their almajiris famous with our oil
Still poverty grip them for neck like who dey owe Lucifer
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by inoki247: 2:57pm
Okay e go sell pure water for boko harm.
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by DBlackCeazer(m): 2:57pm
I hope he is taken off the street.
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by Simplestone(f): 2:57pm
b
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:57pm
Ok. Congratulations to the family.
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by Paradigm777: 2:58pm
Pinshur of him selling pure water or adonbelivit.
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by adekhingz(m): 2:58pm
This boy is everywhere on the internet and on prints already. "The pure-water boy". One upcoming artist for our area go come deh do shakara for us untop say na still street jambz dem deh invite you. .
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by afamaustin(m): 2:58pm
Nigeria sef
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by LMAyedun(m): 2:59pm
Buhari is a failure.
APC is Evil.
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by LAFO: 2:59pm
ok
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by KrystosCJ(m): 2:59pm
My ears are already tired of all this farce news..
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by forreelinc(m): 3:00pm
picture caption: how was the hotel they lodged you during your "abduction"
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by MKO4ever(m): 3:00pm
Is the school not girl school? what was the boy doing there sef?
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by binsanni(m): 3:01pm
if you don ask me nah who ah go ask now
MKO4ever:
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by Goodchaid61: 3:01pm
This drama buhari and his people are acting..next season pleasy
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by Watermelonman: 3:01pm
.
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by Jabioro: 3:02pm
Let's fry ugwu leaves for this wonderful news ..thank you Laid Muhammed.
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by Robisky001: 3:02pm
This is the trending noollywood movie in all cinemas.
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by Groovenaija360(m): 3:03pm
Organized Federal Boko army scam
Buhari sef
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by Ngokafor(f): 3:04pm
How did a pure-water seller end up being kidnapped along-side girls taken from their hostels??...APC cannot do anything right..not even a scam movie
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by chuose2: 3:06pm
The Fact that the only Christian gal was left behind and Buhari is celebrating, shows the disdain Buhari has for Christians.
The VP is supposed to be a Pastor and inspite of this neither the VP nor his jet flying tithe loving Pastorneur "Daddy N1 Billion" has come out to condemn Foolani Herdsmen nor Boko Haram.
RCCGs "Daddy N1 Billion" was quick to curse non-tithe payers but has not been bothered to even speak out against the killings of Christians.
I hope we can all see that RCCG is not of God but simply a money making machine.
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by onadana: 3:07pm
Where is Leah?
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by DIKEnaWAR: 3:07pm
Bad guy. He went to peep at their dindiri and was abducted in the process.
I am sure he will ask friends to join him from now onwards.
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by GoroTango(m): 3:08pm
We are still calling on the government to expedite its efforts to ensure that boko haram release little Leah unharmed and unconditionally
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by Cokoxtrablog: 3:08pm
|Re: Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram by adekhingz(m): 3:09pm
MKO4ever:
He went there to sell PURE WATER. Shey u don hear now?
