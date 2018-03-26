Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dapchi Schoolboy ‘Pure Water’ Seller Freed By Boko Haram (6554 Views)

The boy came to the Dapchi Girls Secondary Science and Tech College to sell pure water when he was kidnapped together with the Dapchi schoolgirls.



As 105 of the girls were released on Wednesday, he too got his freedom, said Alhaji Lai Mohammed, minister of information and Culture.



“Also kidnapped were two other persons, who are not students of the college.



“They include a primary school boy who came to the school to sell pure water and another primary school girl,’’ he said.



He said a total of 111 girls were abducted from the Government Girls Secondary and Technical College (GGSTC) in Dapchi on Feb. 19.



“That means one student was not captured on the list of 110 abducted students that was compiled by the school, by which the Federal Government gave the number of abducted schoolgirls as 110.



“So far, a total of 107 persons, comprising 105 Dapchi schoolgirls and the two non-students have been released by the insurgents.



He said that six Dapchi schoolgirls were yet unaccounted for and all efforts will be made to secure their release. (NAN)



THE SCRIPT WRITER MUST BE LIE MUHAMMED COS HE DOESN'T THINK BEFORE HE LIE.



ME I NO KUKU DEY AMONG THE MUMU WEY APC DEY LIE FOR,



Aboki's b making their almajiris famous with our oil





















Still poverty grip them for neck like who dey owe Lucifer

Okay e go sell pure water for boko harm.

I hope he is taken off the street. 1 Like

Ok. Congratulations to the family.

Pinshur of him selling pure water or adonbelivit.

. This boy is everywhere on the internet and on prints already. "The pure-water boy". One upcoming artist for our area go come deh do shakara for us untop say na still street jambz dem deh invite you.

Nigeria sef

Buhari is a failure.

APC is Evil. 2 Likes

My ears are already tired of all this farce news..

Is the school not girl school? what was the boy doing there sef? 1 Like



MKO4ever:

Is the school not girl school? what was the boy doing there sef? if you don ask me nah who ah go ask now 1 Like

This drama buhari and his people are acting..next season pleasy

Let's fry ugwu leaves for this wonderful news ..thank you Laid Muhammed.

This is the trending noollywood movie in all cinemas.





Buhari sef Organized Federal Boko army scamBuhari sef 1 Like

How did a pure-water seller end up being kidnapped along-side girls taken from their hostels??...APC cannot do anything right..not even a scam movie

The Fact that the only Christian gal was left behind and Buhari is celebrating, shows the disdain Buhari has for Christians.



The VP is supposed to be a Pastor and inspite of this neither the VP nor his jet flying tithe loving Pastorneur "Daddy N1 Billion" has come out to condemn Foolani Herdsmen nor Boko Haram.



RCCGs "Daddy N1 Billion" was quick to curse non-tithe payers but has not been bothered to even speak out against the killings of Christians.





I hope we can all see that RCCG is not of God but simply a money making machine.

Where is Leah? 2 Likes

Bad guy. He went to peep at their dindiri and was abducted in the process.



I am sure he will ask friends to join him from now onwards.

We are still calling on the government to expedite its efforts to ensure that boko haram release little Leah unharmed and unconditionally 1 Like

