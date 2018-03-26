₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by nairavsdollars(f): 1:10pm
Invasion by monkeys from natural habitat is forcing many residents of Soluyi/Sosanya Community in Gbagada, Lagos State, to flee. Some of the residents told the News men in Lagos on Monday that they could no longer withstand the situation.
They called on the state government to save the community from the trouble, saying that the animals forced their ways into their rooms, destroying window and door nets, food stuffs and other items.
The Chairman of the community’s Landlord Association, Mr Adigun Olaleye, said that it had become difficult for the community to curtail the monkeys and their destructive attitude.
He said that the invasion might have resulted from the nearness of the community to a swamp forest that separated the community from Ifako area.
According to him, the monkeys come into residences at any time including early morning and gain entrance into rooms even if the houses are locked.
Olalaye told the News men that the community had written a letter to the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture as regards the situation but had yet to get a relief.
“They said we would have to pay for them to come and pack the monkeys,” he said. He said that the invasion had been on for years but recently became unbearable.
Olaleye appealed to the state government to urgently intervene.
Narrating her ordeal, a journalist who lives in the community, Mrs Funmilola Gboteku, told the News men that the monkeys had forced her family to flee.
“Many times, these monkeys come to the neighbourhood to destroy our property. Once they see food items inside a house, they direct all their energies at gaining entrance forcefully.
“The monkeys are in the habit of tearing the protective nets on windows to gain entrance and eat whatever they find in the house.“I have had to replace the protective nets several times; I am tired of doing it.
“I have been locking my windows but locking of windows has disadvantages; there is no cross ventilation in the house, and as a result, we suffer heat,’’ she told the News men.
Another landlord, Mr Oluwatosin Aregbesola, told the News men that his tenants were no longer feeling safe in the house because of the monkeys.
“The monkeys enter kitchens to eat our soups and any food stuff on the shelf.
“The day I tried to catch one of them, the monkey attacked me by using its long nails to punch a hole on my neck and scratch my face,” he said. Aregbesola appealed to the state government to save the community from the menace.
http://thenationonlineng.net/residents-invade-lagos-community/
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by Neminc: 1:11pm
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by kimjongJezebel(f): 1:12pm
Looking for more money to swallow? Abeg monkey, since you're in Lagos you can visit Bourdilion. A lot of stolen cash to swallow are there
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by BlowBack: 1:14pm
They called on the state government to save the community from the trouble, saying that the animals forced their ways into their rooms, destroying window and door nets, food stuffs and other items
Lagosians are by far the most pathetic and cowardly people in Nigeria
Calling on Govt to come rescue you from Monkeys? Something that is considered a delicacy in Delta state?
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by nairavsdollars(f): 1:18pm
Yes ooo or Ambode's house
kimjongJezebel:
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by Sirmuel1(m): 1:19pm
Just give them money, they will leave.
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by bluegrass07: 1:22pm
BlowBack:
I wonder oooo
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by nairavsdollars(f): 1:22pm
Which money the people of Gbagada get? Can't the monkeys go to Banana Island or VGC?
Sirmuel1:
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by Firgemachar: 1:25pm
Come on!
This is 'manna' from heaven.
Enjoy...
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by Jabioro: 1:25pm
Any useless monkeys that come into my area ,we have itself blames in my pot of soup ..what is government or who is government in Nigeria, is it the same government that permitted the foreigners to kill her citizens in the name of herds or cow colonies ..will come up with tangible action ?
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by achi4u(m): 1:32pm
Planet of the ape comes to mind
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by Nigeriabiafra80: 1:39pm
Monkey! So the 70 million u swallowed is not enough?
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by orisa37: 1:49pm
These are Monkey-Witches. Tell Buraitai to dance Monkey-Dance to get rid of these New Children of Mama Bokoharam. Lagos is no Monkey land. So no Monkey emirate or Enugu Road.
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by elgramz: 2:58pm
Where are the modafuckin monkeys?
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by miqos02(m): 4:50pm
Haba
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by Delivar(m): 4:50pm
Flee kwa? Are Nigerians now tired of bushmeat since we eat anything?
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by GURUGRAPHICS(m): 4:50pm
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by greiboy(m): 4:53pm
That is an ambush
Armed robbers are finally learning something from our polithieftians
Rather than carry out a robbery themselves, they just send a troop of monkeys to do the job
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by tabisegroup(m): 4:53pm
As
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by Exmay(m): 4:53pm
Isn’t this very pathetic. You moved into their territory and decided that you want to be living there, now you are complaining just because the monkeys chose to scavenge for food within an area that was rightfully theirs.
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by pat077: 4:53pm
Shameless monkeys, thier mate dey swallow money dem dey swallow soup
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by partnerbiz4: 4:53pm
Nawao
Rat to snake to monkey...
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by XingXhang(m): 4:53pm
Lolk
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by Gangster1ms: 4:53pm
Some pple will be very happy at this news.. endless bushmeat, no more hunger
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by VIPERVENOM(m): 4:53pm
So nobody's talking about MMM again? The founder just died o
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by Fuckgodndjesus: 4:53pm
You say Lagos but these pics clearly weren't taken in Nigeria bad journalism.
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by pol23: 4:54pm
News at 8 will be like...over 200 million lost to monkey invasion.
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by ceejayluv(m): 4:54pm
And they couldn't even snap a pic of the rogue primates?
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by priceaction: 4:55pm
Pure lie. Nigerians are not patient with animals like that. They would have turned that place to monkey hunting competition. Besides, there is no way they will
See something like that, that the pics will not have gone viral. Many reports now are nothing but bs.
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by P0intBlank(m): 4:55pm
They should be worried about their money than their lives
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by ruggedtimi(m): 4:55pm
Ants are invading my neighborhood
Re: Residents Flee As Monkeys Invade Lagos Community by Jaytecq(m): 4:55pm
“The monkeys enter kitchens to eat our soups and
any food stuff on the shelf.
oro jati jati
