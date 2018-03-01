₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by Angelanest: 9:09pm On Mar 26
The Anambra State Governor, His Excellency Dr. Willie M. Obiano has made history by appointing into office Bonaventure Enemali the first honorable commissioner of Igala origin and extraction. 33-year-old Hon. Bonaventure Enemali, the second youngest in the cabinet of the Youth and Sports ministry is from the Igala speaking denomination in Anambra East Local Government Area.
The newly appointed Exco Members were earlier today inaugurated at the Exco Chamber by Governor Willie Obiano at the Government House, Awka followed immediately by the first Exco Meeting.
The business of the day started with the governor honouring outgoing exco members who served with him in his first tenure by publicly appreciating them and encouraging them with medals of honour.
The newly confirmed members were later inaugurated starting with the commissioners and then the Special Advisers.
From the 19 Commissioners inaugurated today, 8 made it from the first tenure of Governor Willie Obiano.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/history-made-igala-man-appointed-commissioner-anambra-state-photo.html
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by HungerBAD: 9:09pm On Mar 26
He is an Anambra man simple.
The news should have being that a man from a minority tribe in Anambra was appointed a commissioner.
While the Governor deserves an applause for this, I am not exactly sure how this qualifies as history.
Hopefully, Edo State can do the same for the Minorities like the Ijaws in Gelegele,and Bayelsa the same for the Urhobo's from Bayelsa State too.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by googi: 9:20pm On Mar 26
I dey here dey wonder myself. What about other states that made those not from their states commissioner?
HungerBAD:
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by HungerBAD: 9:22pm On Mar 26
googi:
True.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by GoroTango(m): 9:22pm On Mar 26
Nothing special here. The appointment of ethnic minorities to position of influence in a state isn't a new thing. This shouldn't be in the news
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by ZombieTAMER: 9:24pm On Mar 26
GoroTango:
googi:
HungerBAD:
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by gidgiddy: 9:26pm On Mar 26
The appointment of a commissioner should not be news worthy
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by letusbepieces: 9:49pm On Mar 26
Igala bu Nwanne...
Same father Eri.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by Biafrannuke: 9:54pm On Mar 26
useless post. unwarranted division.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by letusbepieces: 9:58pm On Mar 26
IGALA WILL ONE DAY PRODUCE A GOV OF ANAMBRA STATE, WE HAVE A NORTH - SOUTH OFFICE SWING NOW.
IGBO SEES IGALA AS THEIR SIBLING, FROM THE SAME FATHER ERI.
NO BIG DEAL HERE, EVEN THEIR FACES IN THE PICTURE, WILL TELL U THEIR IS MUTUAL LOVE AND AFFECTION.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by ariesbull: 10:02pm On Mar 26
HungerBAD:
Even the tiny igala in anambra has been igbonised they speak Igbo there ....
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by letusbepieces: 10:04pm On Mar 26
ariesbull:
THEY SPEAK IGALA AND UNDERSTAND IGBO. THEY ARE BILINGUAL.
FURTHER, THE RELATIONSHIP IS ONE OF RECOGNITION THAT THIS IS OUR BROTHER CHILDREN CALLED THE IGALA.
U AND YOUR BROTHER ANSWER SEPARATE NAME IS NOT DIVISION, BECOS U ARE UNITED BY BLOOD.
IGBO AND IGALA SHARE A PARENT CALLED ERI.
OBIANO IS FROM UMUERI. AGULERI TO BE PRECISE.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by lionshare: 10:11pm On Mar 26
BONA My Guy...Congrats!!!
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by Drlilprinz(m): 10:52pm On Mar 26
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by Ucheosefoh(m): 12:12am
It is no big deal he is from Anambra state the only thing impressive and worth commendation is his age unlike some people who appoint grannies as commissioner or minister for youths and sports.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:29am
We now know the tribe that practise one Nigeria
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by gbosaa(m): 1:12am
Sorry but this is nothing to celebrate. As an Anambra indigene, I’m embarrassed this is only happening today. An igala man from his area is a bonafide Anambra man and should be a governor or represent his constituency in the house of rep or senate.
There shouldn’t be anything like minority tribe in Anambra State.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by horsepower101: 1:19am
He is an anambra man simple.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by FisifunKododada: 2:16am
FACT: Igalas are the aborigines of Anambra - the Igbos are visitors.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by Yyeske(m): 4:51am
This shouldn't be news na, we've always been same Anambrarians and having no problem with each other. All the Igalas from Anambra I know speak Igbo very well and having Igbo first names, several are in the state's civil service with same right as Igbos there so no biggie.
Congratulations to the young man and please make our state proud just as our working governor is doing.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by Yyeske(m): 4:51am
FisifunKododada:Kip kwayet if you don't have anything tangible to say.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by partnerbiz4: 5:57am
Good one..
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by bobnatlo(m): 6:02am
Good one really
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by NonsoWow: 6:10am
Anambra leads, others follow.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by highpriestess: 6:27am
Yyeske:abokki you and nonsowoow should stop parading yourselves as Igbos, we know who you are.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by eleojo23: 7:38am
But he is from Anambra state abi?
So no big deal
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by Kylekent59: 7:40am
And so?
Wasn't obama once a president of the USA?
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by ritababe(f): 7:40am
HungerBAD:
no Edo won't, ijaws are like herdsmen, give them small and they will try to claim everything.
|Re: Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State by MXrap: 7:42am
Anambra amaka. We are one monolithic state. No one should divide us.
#AnambraFirst
