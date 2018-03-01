Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bonaventure Enemali, Igala Man Appointed As Commissioner In Anambra State (6523 Views)

The newly appointed Exco Members were earlier today inaugurated at the Exco Chamber by Governor Willie Obiano at the Government House, Awka followed immediately by the first Exco Meeting.



The business of the day started with the governor honouring outgoing exco members who served with him in his first tenure by publicly appreciating them and encouraging them with medals of honour.



The newly confirmed members were later inaugurated starting with the commissioners and then the Special Advisers.



From the 19 Commissioners inaugurated today, 8 made it from the first tenure of Governor Willie Obiano.



He is an Anambra man simple.



The news should have being that a man from a minority tribe in Anambra was appointed a commissioner.



While the Governor deserves an applause for this, I am not exactly sure how this qualifies as history.



Hopefully, Edo State can do the same for the Minorities like the Ijaws in Gelegele,and Bayelsa the same for the Urhobo's from Bayelsa State too. 40 Likes 3 Shares





I dey here dey wonder myself. What about other states that made those not from their states commissioner? 14 Likes

True. True. 3 Likes

Nothing special here. The appointment of ethnic minorities to position of influence in a state isn't a new thing. This shouldn't be in the news 5 Likes

The appointment of a commissioner should not be news worthy 2 Likes

Igala bu Nwanne...



Same father Eri. 16 Likes 3 Shares

useless post. unwarranted division. 2 Likes

IGALA WILL ONE DAY PRODUCE A GOV OF ANAMBRA STATE, WE HAVE A NORTH - SOUTH OFFICE SWING NOW.



IGBO SEES IGALA AS THEIR SIBLING, FROM THE SAME FATHER ERI.



NO BIG DEAL HERE, EVEN THEIR FACES IN THE PICTURE, WILL TELL U THEIR IS MUTUAL LOVE AND AFFECTION. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Even the tiny igala in anambra has been igbonised they speak Igbo there .... Even the tiny igala in anambra has been igbonised they speak Igbo there .... 5 Likes 3 Shares

THEY SPEAK IGALA AND UNDERSTAND IGBO. THEY ARE BILINGUAL.



FURTHER, THE RELATIONSHIP IS ONE OF RECOGNITION THAT THIS IS OUR BROTHER CHILDREN CALLED THE IGALA.



U AND YOUR BROTHER ANSWER SEPARATE NAME IS NOT DIVISION, BECOS U ARE UNITED BY BLOOD.



IGBO AND IGALA SHARE A PARENT CALLED ERI.



OBIANO IS FROM UMUERI. AGULERI TO BE PRECISE.





Eri is said to be the original legendary cultural head of the Umu-eri groups of the Igbo people. (Igbo: Chukwu). It is possible Eri migrated from Israel Jewish land and established a community in the middle of Anambra river valley (at Eri-aka) in Aguleri where he married two wives. The first wife, Nneamakụ, bore him five children. The first was Agulu, the founder of Aguleri (The ancestral head of Eri Kingdom clans) (the Ezeora dynasty that has produced 34 kings till date in Enugwu Aguleri), the second was Menri, the founder of Umunri / Kingdom of Nri, followed by Onugu, the founder of Igbariam and Ogbodulu, the founder of Amanuke. The fifth one was a daughter called Iguedo, who is said to have borne the founders of Nteje, and Awkuzu, Ogbunike, Umuleri, Nando and Ogboli in Onitsha. As one of the children of Eri, Menri migrated from Aguleri, which was and still is, the ancestral temple of the entire Umu-Eri (Umu-Eri and Umu-Nri). His second wife Oboli begot Ọnọja, the only son who founded the Igala Kingdom in Kogi State.[1]

THEY SPEAK IGALA AND UNDERSTAND IGBO. THEY ARE BILINGUAL.FURTHER, THE RELATIONSHIP IS ONE OF RECOGNITION THAT THIS IS OUR BROTHER CHILDREN CALLED THE IGALA.U AND YOUR BROTHER ANSWER SEPARATE NAME IS NOT DIVISION, BECOS U ARE UNITED BY BLOOD.IGBO AND IGALA SHARE A PARENT CALLED ERI.OBIANO IS FROM UMUERI. AGULERI TO BE PRECISE. 8 Likes 1 Share

BONA My Guy...Congrats!!!

It is no big deal he is from Anambra state the only thing impressive and worth commendation is his age unlike some people who appoint grannies as commissioner or minister for youths and sports. 4 Likes

We now know the tribe that practise one Nigeria



5 Likes 5 Shares

Sorry but this is nothing to celebrate. As an Anambra indigene, I’m embarrassed this is only happening today. An igala man from his area is a bonafide Anambra man and should be a governor or represent his constituency in the house of rep or senate.



There shouldn’t be anything like minority tribe in Anambra State. 3 Likes

He is an anambra man simple. 6 Likes 2 Shares

FACT: Igalas are the aborigines of Anambra - the Igbos are visitors. 4 Likes

This shouldn't be news na, we've always been same Anambrarians and having no problem with each other. All the Igalas from Anambra I know speak Igbo very well and having Igbo first names, several are in the state's civil service with same right as Igbos there so no biggie.

Congratulations to the young man and please make our state proud just as our working governor is doing. 2 Likes 1 Share

FisifunKododada:

FACT: Igalas are the aborigines of Anambra - the Igbos are visitors. Kip kwayet if you don't have anything tangible to say. Kip kwayet if you don't have anything tangible to say. 7 Likes 1 Share

Good one.. 2 Likes

Good one really 2 Likes

Anambra leads, others follow. 4 Likes

Yyeske:

This shouldn't be news na, we've always been same Anambrarians and having no problem with each other. All the Igalas from Anambra I know speak Igbo very well and having Igbo first names, several are in the state's civil service with same right as Igbos there so no biggie.

Congratulations to the young man and please make our state proud just as our working governor is doing. abokki you and nonsowoow should stop parading yourselves as Igbos, we know who you are. abokki you and nonsowoow should stop parading yourselves as Igbos, we know who you are. 6 Likes 1 Share

But he is from Anambra state abi?



So no big deal

And so?



Wasn't obama once a president of the USA? 1 Like

HungerBAD:

He is an Anambra man simple.



The news should have being that a man from a minority tribe in Anambra was appointed a commissioner.



While the Governor deserves an applause for this, I am not exactly sure how this qualifies as history.



Hopefully, Edo State can do the same for the Minorities like the Ijaws in Gelegele,and Bayelsa the same for the Urhobo's from Bayelsa State too.



no Edo won't, ijaws are like herdsmen, give them small and they will try to claim everything. no Edo won't, ijaws are like herdsmen, give them small and they will try to claim everything. 1 Like