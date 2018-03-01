₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,476 members, 4,156,620 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 10:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting (10672 Views)
Convention: APC National Caucus Meets Today, NEC Tomorrow / What Jonathan, Makarfi, PDP Governors Discussed In Caucus Meeting / PDP National Caucus Meeting Holds In Abuja, At The PDP National Secretariat (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by akelicious(m): 9:46pm On Mar 26
A national leader of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was conspicuously absent on Monday as President Muhammadu Buhari played host to a meeting of the national caucus of the party.
The meeting, which began at about 8:20 p.m. is holding inside the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The caucus meeting is preparatory to a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) which is expected to hold at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Tuesday.
A similar caucus meeting was held on February 26 where a decision was taken to extend the tenure of both the national and state officials.
At that meeting, Mr Tinubu had reportedly kicked against the idea of tenure extension for the party executives insisting that congresses should hold where new set of leaders should be elected by party faithful.
The NEC, however, jettisoned the stance of the former Lagos State governor, who was earlier appointed by Mr Buhari to head a committee to reconcile feuding groups within the party.
Since that NEC meeting, Mr Tinubu is not known to have made any moves to reconcile warring groups, neither has he selected any committee members to work with on the reconciliation task.
No official reason was, however, given for his absence at Monday’s meeting.
Those attending Monday’s caucus meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.
Also in attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, former and serving governors as well as top party stalwarts and officials.
http://www.akelicious.net/2018/03/tinubu-absent-as-buhari-hosts-apc.html
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by FarahAideed: 9:59pm On Mar 26
Daura is now too sure for the vile herdsman
57 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by abokibuhari: 10:04pm On Mar 26
useless man called tinubu, sold his people and now he's being sidelined
Abeg, what is the role of a National leader
82 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by kernel505: 10:09pm On Mar 26
Trashed!
Oyegun the strong man of APC.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by freeze001(f): 10:13pm On Mar 26
Don't get ur panties in a wad people, the reconciliation committee headed by Tinubu is hard at work ensuring the success n unity of the party so it is not necessary that he should attend this meeting or any other one for that matter...
He has to carry out the instructions given by his master Buhari and this time Buhari is aware. He cannot say he did not know..
22 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by GoldCircle: 10:14pm On Mar 26
The Lion of Bourdillon has been turned to ‘Ologbo’ of APC. Wailing cat!
Thanks to Oyegun and the rest of the crew. Regional politics is not National politics. Go and sit down aka chop well, sugarcane no be food.
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by ShobayoEmma(m): 10:20pm On Mar 26
i care less about those who their selfish interest brought them to their doom. Tinubu is one of those selfish people. However, Bleep buhari.
47 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by Bede2u(m): 10:55pm On Mar 26
Tinubu cant lead the South nor the yorubas....neither can GEJ. We need a pro south politician like Buhari is pro north. Someone who will look Arewa in the face and tell them to eat poo. Someone as fearless as Obasanjo or Nnamdi kanu...but as powerful as Tinubu.
Who is that?
15 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by Actuarydeji(m): 11:17pm On Mar 26
Tinubu is more intelligent than BM. He knows what he is doing.
3 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:32am
Tinubu, good morning!
7 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by TheCabal: 12:56am
Wailers always suffering from premature ejaculation.
Tinubu + negative .. cum
Ambode + negative .. cum
Osinbajo + negative .. cum
Buhari + negative .. cum
3 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by tomakint: 1:19am
Actuarydeji:
You are one of the major reason why the Yorubas are tagged Hausa-Fulani slaves. Always running away from the truth when there is no point doing so just like how the elders did in yesteryears and it landed them in big poo. Tinubu has been sodomized by the Fulani or let me say his Fulani masters in Abuja.
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by otipoju(m): 1:24am
All of them have faces of gloom...like they can see the impending doom.
How can they smile when they have been living a lie?
3 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by mobaking: 2:20am
Make una dey masturbate on Tinubu matter,person wey dey recieve british high comissioner and French ambasador at his ikoyi home today.Person pass u, u say Na small,why u no add that 'small' put?.
6 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by Paperwhite(m): 2:28am
There is a grand plan by the cabal to confine Jagaban to the dustbin of histroy but strangely the alleged political sage failed to copy.
2 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by perez100: 2:36am
I thought that tribe said they even pass Chike Obi in terms of political calculations. We told them they will regret as usual when they were jumping up and down like monkeys in 2015 for ganging up against their Southern neighbours. That tribe only see what is around them and what is open, but they don't see what is ahead and what is hidden from them.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by DerideGull(m): 3:53am
perez100:
Anybody who is origin to southern Nigeria who trusts Yari.ba peeps does so at his or her own peril.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by guterMann: 4:14am
Tinubu has been cornered.
I was surprised that he agreed to head the reconciliation committee. That was a ploy to keep him busy.
He may have more electoral value than Oyegun,but Buhari trusts Oyegun more than Tinubu.Oyegun is also popular among APC governors.
Whoever wins Nigeria's 2019 elections, Tinubu will be the biggest loser.
The best he can do is to collect money from Buhari and deliver him,that way ,he wins the battle and lost war.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
16 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by luckyteno: 4:49am
watching in HD
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by highpriestess: 4:53am
he is now getting his senses back.
2 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by CodeTemplar: 4:56am
The crack is clear.
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by Esseite: 6:26am
The NEC, however, jettisoned the stance of the former Lagos State governor, who was earlier appointed by Mr Buhari to head a committee to reconcile feuding groups within the party.
Say no more...
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by seunowa(f): 6:29am
tomakint:
U are one of d reasons why ipob are tagged fools and low thinking pple..was he d only one absent at d meeting? So zamfara and osun state governors dat cud not make it to d meeting are also sidelined...slowpoke
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by omowolewa: 6:33am
Goodluck to him in his future endeavors
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by Actuarydeji(m): 7:27am
tomakint:Really?
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by Lipscomb(m): 7:36am
as any Igbo man both dead and alive will ever great like Bola tinubu .
abokibuhari:
3 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by Cokoxtrablog: 7:52am
Get your Lifetime Premium Grammarly Account for proofreading and editing services for just a token. Please contact me through my signature
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by TheKingIsHere: 8:00am
Tinubu is no longer party leader, he is just a mere party negotiator/reconcilator.
Buhari 10 - Tinubu 0
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by Yankee101: 9:08am
I pity una for next elections
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by fk002: 9:08am
May be he had his own reason for not attending
Must you make news out of everything
Haters everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by Dee60: 9:08am
so what?
actually the meeting looks like apc northern caucus meeting!
|Re: Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting by LordKO(m): 9:08am
Whenever I hear some people say "Tinubu sold/betrayed his people," I always ask how? Yes, he may not be the most conscientious and sagacious of politicians out there yet what you can't take away from him is that he has an understanding of how the populace reason, therefore, he'll always be a force to reckoned with so long as politics remain a game of numbers. He's a rational politician - even though personally I am for politics of principle and conviction (this is the political ideology I'd like many to embrace so as to enthrone a sane political atmosphere in the country). But in the absence/scanty number of politicians on the politics of principle and conviction leanings, rational politicians will always remain better than the sentimental ones.
Believe you me that should everybody in the country takes to the route of sentimental politics like the enchanters of ""Tinubu sold/betrayed his people," it automatically means that the North will forever wins the presidential election so long as Nigeria remain a country.
There's a real need for a change of ethical leanings by many in this country, if truly we all wishes to experience peace in particular and advancement in general.
2 Likes
CPC Wants Obasanjo Arraigned For ODI Invasion / Arrest Northern Leaders Now Or We Attack Hausas-militants / We’ll Not Be Satisfied Until Nig Becomes A Food Exporting Country Again – Buhari
Viewing this topic: Mrchippychappy(m), aottravels(m), Edtcals96, sdindan, Deb2020, 8stargeneral, betesi(m), ablezhizhi, Akpan107(m), mach7(m), salpingidis(m), donsteady(m), Abiriba1stson, Oduwils222(m), skydeexie(m), skybird, bobowaja(m), Ghandi12, rejoice4eva(m), angelbulksms, abimicko, Ahmeduana(m), patrotic9gerian, Obumiyk(m), SleepDoctor, Obinuesa(m), ferpozie(m), adetolu31, Lekmusic and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23