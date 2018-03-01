Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tinubu Absent As Buhari Hosts APC National Caucus Meeting (10672 Views)

The meeting, which began at about 8:20 p.m. is holding inside the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja.



The caucus meeting is preparatory to a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) which is expected to hold at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Tuesday.



A similar caucus meeting was held on February 26 where a decision was taken to extend the tenure of both the national and state officials.

At that meeting, Mr Tinubu had reportedly kicked against the idea of tenure extension for the party executives insisting that congresses should hold where new set of leaders should be elected by party faithful.

The NEC, however, jettisoned the stance of the former Lagos State governor, who was earlier appointed by Mr Buhari to head a committee to reconcile feuding groups within the party.

Since that NEC meeting, ‎Mr Tinubu is not known to have made any moves to reconcile warring groups, neither has he selected any committee members to work with on the reconciliation task.

No official reason was, however, given for his absence at Monday’s meeting.

Those attending Monday’s caucus meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Also in attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, former and serving governors as well as top party stalwarts and officials.



useless man called tinubu, sold his people and now he's being sidelined









Abeg, what is the role of a National leader useless man called tinubu, sold his people and now he's being sidelinedAbeg, what is the role of a National leader 82 Likes 8 Shares

Oyegun the strong man of APC. 28 Likes 2 Shares





He has to carry out the instructions given by his master Buhari and this time Buhari is aware. He cannot say he did not know.. Don't get ur panties in a wad people, the reconciliation committee headed by Tinubu is hard at work ensuring the success n unity of the party so it is not necessary that he should attend this meeting or any other one for that matter...He has to carry out the instructions given by his master Buhari and this time Buhari is aware. He cannot say he did not know.. 22 Likes

The Lion of Bourdillon has been turned to ‘Ologbo’ of APC. Wailing cat!



Thanks to Oyegun and the rest of the crew. Regional politics is not National politics. Go and sit down aka chop well, sugarcane no be food. 42 Likes 4 Shares

i care less about those who their selfish interest brought them to their doom. Tinubu is one of those selfish people. However, Bleep buhari. 47 Likes 4 Shares

Tinubu cant lead the South nor the yorubas....neither can GEJ. We need a pro south politician like Buhari is pro north. Someone who will look Arewa in the face and tell them to eat poo. Someone as fearless as Obasanjo or Nnamdi kanu...but as powerful as Tinubu.

Who is that? 15 Likes

Tinubu is more intelligent than BM. He knows what he is doing. 3 Likes

Tinubu, good morning! 7 Likes

You are one of the major reason why the Yorubas are tagged Hausa-Fulani slaves. Always running away from the truth when there is no point doing so just like how the elders did in yesteryears and it landed them in big poo. Tinubu has been sodomized by the Fulani or let me say his Fulani masters in Abuja. You are one of the major reason why the Yorubas are tagged Hausa-Fulani slaves. Always running away from the truth when there is no point doing so just like how the elders did in yesteryears and it landed them in big poo. Tinubu has been sodomized by the Fulani or let me say his Fulani masters in Abuja. 26 Likes 4 Shares

All of them have faces of gloom...like they can see the impending doom.



How can they smile when they have been living a lie? 3 Likes

Make una dey masturbate on Tinubu matter,person wey dey recieve british high comissioner and French ambasador at his ikoyi home today.Person pass u, u say Na small,why u no add that 'small' put?. 6 Likes

There is a grand plan by the cabal to confine Jagaban to the dustbin of histroy but strangely the alleged political sage failed to copy. 2 Likes

I thought that tribe said they even pass Chike Obi in terms of political calculations. We told them they will regret as usual when they were jumping up and down like monkeys in 2015 for ganging up against their Southern neighbours. That tribe only see what is around them and what is open, but they don't see what is ahead and what is hidden from them. 12 Likes 2 Shares

perez100:

I thought that tribe said they even pass Chike Obi in terms of political calculations. We told them they will regret as usual when they were jumping up and down like monkeys in 2015 for ganging up against their Southern neighbours. That tribe only see what is around them and what is open, but they don't see what is ahead and what is hidden from them.

Anybody who is origin to southern Nigeria who trusts Yari.ba peeps does so at his or her own peril. Anybody who is origin to southern Nigeria who trusts Yari.ba peeps does so at his or her own peril. 15 Likes 1 Share

Tinubu has been cornered.



I was surprised that he agreed to head the reconciliation committee. That was a ploy to keep him busy.



He may have more electoral value than Oyegun,but Buhari trusts Oyegun more than Tinubu.Oyegun is also popular among APC governors.



Whoever wins Nigeria's 2019 elections, Tinubu will be the biggest loser.



The best he can do is to collect money from Buhari and deliver him,that way ,he wins the battle and lost war.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 16 Likes

he is now getting his senses back. 2 Likes

The crack is clear. 1 Like

The NEC, however, jettisoned the stance of the former Lagos State governor, who was earlier appointed by Mr Buhari to head a committee to reconcile feuding groups within the party.

Since that NEC meeting, ‎Mr Tinubu is not known to have made any moves to reconcile warring groups, neither has he selected any committee members to work with on the reconciliation task.

Say no more... Say no more... 1 Like

You are one of the major reason why the Yorubas are tagged Hausa-Fulani slaves. Always running away from the truth when there is no point doing so just like how the elders did in yesteryears and it landed them in big poo. Tinubu has been sodomized by the Fulani or let me say his Fulani masters in Abuja.

U are one of d reasons why ipob are tagged fools and low thinking pple..was he d only one absent at d meeting? So zamfara and osun state governors dat cud not make it to d meeting are also sidelined...slowpoke U are one of d reasons why ipob are tagged fools and low thinking pple..was he d only one absent at d meeting? So zamfara and osun state governors dat cud not make it to d meeting are also sidelined...slowpoke 14 Likes 1 Share

Goodluck to him in his future endeavors

You are one of the major reason why the Yorubas are tagged Hausa-Fulani slaves. Always running away from the truth when there is no point doing so just like how the elders did in yesteryears and it landed them in big poo. Tinubu has been sodomized by the Fulani or let me say his Fulani masters in Abuja. Really? Really?

as any Igbo man both dead and alive will ever great like Bola tinubu . abokibuhari:

useless man called tinubu, sold his people and now he's being sidelined









Abeg, what is the role of a National leader as any Igbo man both dead and alive will ever great like Bola tinubu . 3 Likes

Buhari 10 - Tinubu 0 Tinubu is no longer party leader, he is just a mere party negotiator/reconcilator.Buhari 10 - Tinubu 0 10 Likes 1 Share

Haters everywhere May be he had his own reason for not attendingMust you make news out of everythingHaters everywhere 1 Like

actually the meeting looks like apc northern caucus meeting!