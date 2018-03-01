₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,355 members, 4,156,079 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 05:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court (2005 Views)
If I'm Released I Would Go Back To Terrorism - Boko Haram Commander Tells Court / "Order AGF To Bring Me Back To Nigeria", Diezani Tells Court / N1.6bn Fraud: I Was Forced To Implicate Jonathan - Dudafa Tells Court (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by 5Ebisco: 10:54pm On Mar 26
A pregnant woman, Lauratu Abdullahi, 30, has asked a Sharia Court at Magajin Gari in Kaduna State to dissolve her marriage because her husband has not been performing his sexual duties to her.
Abdullahi also told the court that her husband, Yahya Tanko, was always assaulting her and was also not providing for her.
The mother of five told the court on Monday that Tanko had starved her of sex and food since the past four months.
“I want the court to dissolve our marriage because my husband does not love and care for me anymore. He beats me when he pleases,’’ she said.
However, Tanko denied the allegations, saying that he still loved Abdullahi, pointing out that the woman was carrying a four-month-old pregnancy.
“I want to inform the court that my wife is four months pregnant, so her claim of being sexually starved is incorrect,” said Tanko.
The Judge, Malam Musa Sa’ad, asked Abdullahi if she was pregnant, and the sex-starved woman said she was, noting however, that the romance that resulted to the pregnancy lasted for only one month.
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the case has been adjourned until April 3 for the two parties to present their guardians and witnesses.
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/03/my-husband-starves-me-of-sex-pregnant.html
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by Simiano: 10:55pm On Mar 26
First to comment
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by Noccerino(m): 10:56pm On Mar 26
He starves you of sex yet you are a mother of five, and even pregnant for the sixth.... This one na sex machine
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by NXTDANGOTE(m): 10:59pm On Mar 26
Sex Sex Sex... Sex Sex Sex...
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by GloriaNinja(f): 11:05pm On Mar 26
SEX IS OVERRATED
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by kolafolabi(m): 4:23am
Maybe she enjoys it more during PREGNANCY and he needs to give her hot.. Afterall sex is part of marriage.
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by tafabaloo(m): 4:25am
Lolz... Ns she know wetin she dey talk.
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by SPOILT9JAOLOSHO: 4:26am
Noccerino:Don't blame Her, could be the hubby is the type that would insert d*ck into Her tank and ejaculate immediately without riding Her mad like a horse so that she will believe that someone fvvckkedd Her
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by 1stCitizen: 4:26am
Women and lies or tears for unmerited sympathy.
2 Likes
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by Alal(m): 4:28am
She just want kids,on number six,she isn't stopping. This is why they have the highest votes.
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by lilmonarch: 4:29am
GloriaNinja:
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by SPOILT9JAOLOSHO: 4:30am
GloriaNinja:Will you keep quiet, are you not having sexx, if not everyday
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by rawpadgin(m): 4:32am
Women!
U fvck em too much em say u wan kill them with sex
U reduce am, dem say u sex starve them
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by flyca: 4:33am
30 year old mother of five
If na you nko? Why you no go run?
Wise man
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by izuch(m): 4:34am
Aunty you wan kill am!!! Abi na because na only you im marry? FYI he's entitled to at least 4 wives here on earth and 70 virgins in the world beyond beyond, he needs all the strength he can get.
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by Sweetcollins: 4:35am
Take heart
Meanwhile, In other news...
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by AreaFada2: 4:35am
And women claim men are the ones who cannot do without sex.
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by inoki247: 4:36am
This is wicked more abi na weak head more Dan young John.. U, 1 turn ur husband to baby making manager...
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by babdap: 4:36am
She is a child producing machine, 5 children and the sixth pregnancy at 30 and yet sex starved. what she wants is sex 3-3-3 per day.
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by Sweetcollins: 4:38am
GloriaNinja:
My sister, the thing no tire you
I can stay for a long time without sex, it's all about mindset and carnality
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by desgiezd(m): 4:39am
So she truly wants the court to put an end to the marriage while still carrying the man's pregnancy!
Wonders!!!
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by Heartbender: 4:44am
This woman is not shaking a tree. She is the tree. If you know, you know
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by kennymartinz(m): 4:47am
Noccerino:I tire ooooh all this small girls self at 30 you already have 5 and still carrying the 6th one, you wan kill the poor mallam ni. Not even minding the present hardship in the economy so fe pa ketekete ni yanrinyan.
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by money121(m): 4:52am
Well-done ma
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by Atiku2019: 4:53am
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by veacea: 5:11am
Where is her pishure.
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by dairykidd(m): 5:13am
SPOILT9JAOLOSHO:Lolzz na fuel pump
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by Victorakats(m): 5:13am
Valid reasons though!
|Re: My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court by ironheart(m): 5:13am
Effect of see finish
(0) (Reply)
What's Working, What's Not And Why? / Rappers, Rapists? / Eliminate Fibroid And Other Venerable Diseases Without Surgery
Viewing this topic: opydan, alfajohn, ObaKlaz(m), emmasimple(m), livinbygrace, FrancisDozie, sexybaby22(f), Samyokporua(m), Sent4rina, dairykidd(m), Victorakats(m), planetx13, Dedax(m), ecolime(m), code101, ironheart(m), Juciano1(m), Donald3d(m), EAhumble(m), 2fine2fast(m), aparata, LeylowDee and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17