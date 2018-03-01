Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Husband Starves Me Of Sex – Pregnant Wife Tells Court (2005 Views)

Abdullahi also told the court that her husband, Yahya Tanko, was always assaulting her and was also not providing for her.



The mother of five told the court on Monday that Tanko had starved her of sex and food since the past four months.



“I want the court to dissolve our marriage because my husband does not love and care for me anymore. He beats me when he pleases,’’ she said.



However, Tanko denied the allegations, saying that he still loved Abdullahi, pointing out that the woman was carrying a four-month-old pregnancy.



“I want to inform the court that my wife is four months pregnant, so her claim of being sexually starved is incorrect,” said Tanko.



The Judge, Malam Musa Sa’ad, asked Abdullahi if she was pregnant, and the sex-starved woman said she was, noting however, that the romance that resulted to the pregnancy lasted for only one month.



The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the case has been adjourned until April 3 for the two parties to present their guardians and witnesses.



He starves you of sex yet you are a mother of five, and even pregnant for the sixth.... This one na sex machine 1 Like

Sex Sex Sex... Sex Sex Sex...Sex Sex Sex...

SEX IS OVERRATED

Maybe she enjoys it more during PREGNANCY and he needs to give her hot.. Afterall sex is part of marriage.

Lolz... Ns she know wetin she dey talk. 1 Like

Noccerino:

He starves you of sex yet you are a mother of five, and even pregnant for the sixth.... This one na sex machine Don't blame Her, could be the hubby is the type that would insert d*ck into Her tank and ejaculate immediately without riding Her mad like a horse so that she will believe that someone fvvckkedd Her Don't blame Her, could be the hubby is the type that would insert d*ck into Her tank and ejaculate immediately without riding Her mad like a horse so that she will believe that someone fvvckkedd Her 1 Like

Women and lies or tears for unmerited sympathy. 2 Likes

She just want kids,on number six,she isn't stopping. This is why they have the highest votes. 1 Like

GloriaNinja:

SEX IS OVERRATED 1 Like

GloriaNinja:

SEX IS OVERRATED Will you keep quiet, are you not having sexx, if not everyday Will you keep quiet, are you not having sexx, if not everyday



U fvck em too much em say u wan kill them with sex

U reduce am, dem say u sex starve them Women!U fvck em too much em say u wan kill them with sexU reduce am, dem say u sex starve them





If na you nko? Why you no go run?

Wise man 30 year old mother of fiveIf na you nko? Why you no go run?Wise man

Aunty you wan kill am!!! Abi na because na only you im marry? FYI he's entitled to at least 4 wives here on earth and 70 virgins in the world beyond beyond, he needs all the strength he can get.

Take heart

Meanwhile, In other news...

And women claim men are the ones who cannot do without sex.

This is wicked more abi na weak head more Dan young John.. U, 1 turn ur husband to baby making manager...

She is a child producing machine, 5 children and the sixth pregnancy at 30 and yet sex starved. what she wants is sex 3-3-3 per day.

GloriaNinja:

SEX IS OVERRATED

My sister, the thing no tire you

I can stay for a long time without sex, it's all about mindset and carnality My sister, the thing no tire youI can stay for a long time without sex, it's all about mindset and carnality

So she truly wants the court to put an end to the marriage while still carrying the man's pregnancy!



Wonders!!!

This woman is not shaking a tree. She is the tree. If you know, you know

Noccerino:

He starves you of sex yet you are a mother of five, and even pregnant for the sixth.... This one na sex machine I tire ooooh all this small girls self at 30 you already have 5 and still carrying the 6th one, you wan kill the poor mallam ni. Not even minding the present hardship in the economy so fe pa ketekete ni yanrinyan. I tire ooooh all this small girls self at 30 you already have 5 and still carrying the 6th one, you wan kill the poor mallam ni. Not even minding the present hardship in the economy so fe pa ketekete ni yanrinyan.

Well-done ma

Where is her pishure.

SPOILT9JAOLOSHO:



Don't blame Her, could be the hubby is the type that would insert d*ck into Her tank and ejaculate immediately without riding Her mad like a horse so that she will believe that someone fvvckkedd Her Lolzz na fuel pump Lolzz na fuel pump

Valid reasons though!