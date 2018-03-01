₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by 247frolicboss(m): 11:27am
Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries worldwide has been spotted in a joyful mood as he celebrated with his wife on his birthday.
President and founder of Omega Fire Ministries worldwide (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman on Sunday, March 25th, 2018 celebrated his birthday in style as he hosted his church members to a special feast.
The apostle who couldn’t hide his excitement also gave his wife, Lizzy Suleman a ‘holy kiss’ in front of everybody.
The man of God used the opportunity of the celebration to extend blessings in kind and cash to the less endowed of the society, including his church members, educational institution, and even students.
He offered Benue State government N5 million in aid for the people in the state displaced by recent herdsmen/farmers’ clashes.
OFM church workers who have continued to dedicate themselves to God’s service, were blessed with N32 million by Apostle Suleman. The man of God also donated a 133kva electricity transformer to the medium security prisons in Auchi, while a widow was blessed with a befitting house fully furnished.
A block of classrooms was also donated to a secondary school in Akpekpe, Etsako Central Local Government Area, Edo State and the tuition fees of students under his ‘Apostle Suleman Scholarship Fund’ were fully paid.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by veekid(m): 12:59pm
Is that how he kissed Daniella? Otobo?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by Emrixx(m): 1:00pm
k
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by MsFaith(f): 1:00pm
In the Church? but God is really blessing this man o. Happy birthday to you
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by Donopsiano(m): 1:00pm
ok
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by datola: 1:00pm
The pastor is always in the news.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by Vince77(m): 1:00pm
He gon be wishing it was Otobo
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by henryjiman(m): 1:00pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by elothaddi(m): 1:00pm
Ok. Noted. Let me inform Pastor Freeze.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by Ralphdan(m): 1:01pm
Ha make em no kiss em wife again?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by Izzy002(m): 1:01pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by kacheezy: 1:01pm
same lips that he used on Daniella`s p###%
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by EmmaJohn12345: 1:01pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by toluleke(m): 1:02pm
Well this show off of love and affection in the church i wonder the essence imagine other couples come and suddenly start to kiss, how do u tell the youth whose mind are filled with sexual thought. Even the media has left important issues ,educative ones and what floors the media is kisses ,nudity ,sex and irrelvances. People can't come and read decent articles history of the country, great men etc.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by martineverest(m): 1:02pm
his publicity stunt a these day is making ppl believe the altercation....was he doing all diz B4 otobolism era?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by chloride6: 1:02pm
Do you know where that mouth has been?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by MrGift(m): 1:02pm
God bless you for been a blessing to others
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by GerryMandering: 1:02pm
Lips used to kiss other concubines... Eeewww
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by slawomir: 1:02pm
alright
give back to the society
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:02pm
HAPPY BIRTHDAY. HAPPY KISSING!!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by fk002: 1:03pm
Hmmmmm non of my business
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by nairavsdollars(f): 1:03pm
Daniella Okeke right now...
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by Odobopa: 1:04pm
She is tasting otobo's pussy. Yak!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by Doerstech(m): 1:05pm
aPOSTLE THE APOSTLE
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by xxx711111: 1:05pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by Sezua(m): 1:07pm
Something jus happened right now
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by VanjoshIII(m): 1:09pm
xxx711111:are you normal?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by slimghost(m): 1:09pm
Otobolizer my main man!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by Reasity: 1:10pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by judecares1(m): 1:12pm
imagine wat the so called man of God is doing [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by HegenIkomkeh(m): 1:12pm
VanjoshIII:Why can't the moderators do anything about such nuisance?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Kissing His Wife, Lizzy Suleman On His Birthday by bokunrawo(m): 1:14pm
V
