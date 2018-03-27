₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by AutoJoshNG: 12:03pm
The Board of Directors of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co Ltd, today approves the employment of over 3000 new employees for its new factory extension in Nnewi, Anambra State.
The first batch of new intake will see the employment of 1007 workers in April 2018. Based on the above, the following positions are needed for immediate employment.
- Welding Engineers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)
- Automotive Painters- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)
- Plasterers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)
- Auto Electricians- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)
- Mechanical Engineers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)
- Administration Officers-(HND, BSc)
- Account Officers- (HND, BSc)
- Public Relation Officers- (HND, BSc)
- Marketing Executives (OND, HND, BSc)
- Quality Control Officers- (HND, BSc)
Interested applicants should send their curriculum vitae to recruit@innosonvehicles.com on or before Friday April 6th 2018.
State the position you are applying for as the subject of the mail.
https://autojosh.com/innoson-is-hiring-apply-asap/
Twitter Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/innosonmotors/status/978531908144586752
4 Likes
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by duroc(m): 12:18pm
Lovely one if they won't be tribalistic about it!!!
Quote me at your own peril...
3 Likes
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by lostluggage: 1:48pm
no Opening for IT people
Kontinue
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by AutoJoshNG: 6:45pm
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by ThatKING: 6:59pm
Nice one...
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by Biafrannuke: 7:01pm
ThatKING:That is more reason why skeptics should stay away and allow those who believe in the company to apply.
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by ThatKING: 7:04pm
Biafrannuke:my initial comment was an innocent observation devoid of any hatred...
1 Like
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by Biafrannuke: 7:05pm
duroc:He is an Igbo. Merit is our watchword.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by SirToothBrush: 7:08pm
Biafrannuke:thatking guy is right you know... He made a submission that is logical.
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by Biafrannuke: 7:13pm
ThatKING:obviously. But his case against gtb will head or tail, hurt gtb not him 'cos he is the plaintiff. unless you mean the one with efcc which is clearly frivolous.
1 Like
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by Biafrannuke: 7:17pm
SirToothBrush:make your own submission, thanks.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by castrol180(m): 10:12pm
mumu people...And what again?
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by directonpc(m): 10:13pm
How
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by Dollyak(f): 10:13pm
Wow! They must have had an insane turnover/profits. Good luck to all those applying.
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by nairavsdollars(f): 10:14pm
Wicked Fulanis and Afonjas. They can't create jobs yet they are frustrating Innoson
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by macaranta(m): 10:14pm
Good One
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by ayourbamie: 10:14pm
Biafrannuke:For this naija? No merit anywhere
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by adem30: 10:15pm
419.
3000 ko, 3million ni. Someone that don't have capacity of 500 staff want to employ 3000.
You better go and face your case in court and stop cajoling us
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by DrToche: 10:15pm
good news
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by supereagle(m): 10:15pm
Innoson AMAKA.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by ifeanyija(m): 10:15pm
failure to deliver email
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by adem30: 10:16pm
419.
3000 ko, 3million ni. Someone that don't have capacity of 500 staff want to employ 3000.
You better go and face your case in court and stop cajoling us.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by supereagle(m): 10:16pm
nairavsdollars:Omo Ale , ONI sokuso.
2 Likes
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by supereagle(m): 10:19pm
Dollyak:Their vehicles are expensive more than imported, Nigerians are not patronising them.
1 Like
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by NothingDoMe: 10:20pm
Nice
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by EazyMoh(m): 10:20pm
Scam.
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by BiafraIShere(m): 10:21pm
Wow, I love this news! It means that Innoson is really expanding
1 Like
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by Dollyak(f): 10:21pm
supereagle:There's no way he can compete with a foreign automaker as business practices in Nigeria are too inefficient.
He's got to battle bad electricity, transport, infrastructure, foreign exchange (expensive foreign parts) etc.
NO CHANCE!
1 Like
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by Joshuaoseoboh(m): 10:22pm
why you people are busy arguing, I have applied. OLUWAAA take control
4 Likes
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by doctokwus: 10:22pm
I hate to be a kill joy but I don't see how Innoson can afford to employ 3000 people.
How many vehicles is Innoson producing that can have the turnover to pay that number of people?
Unless it wants to go into massive debts again by borrowing which I even doubt can be possible with the kind of experience GTB had with it.
I think this is just a public relations stunt.
Innoson ain't employing any 3000 people now or in the nearest future.
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by ruggedized1: 10:22pm
Wow.. Anambra is turning into a Silicone Valley where jobs are emerging at alarming scale.
3000 solid jobs.
|Re: Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees by ElChidi: 10:23pm
Igbo kwenu! This man is more useful to the Nigerian economy than Buhari
2 Likes
