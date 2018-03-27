Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Innoson Motors Recruiting 3000 Employees (5411 Views)

Fraud Alert: Innoson Motors Warns On The Current Employment Scam .( Photo) / Facebook To Employ 3000 - Mark Zuckerberg / DSS Is Recruiting. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The first batch of new intake will see the employment of 1007 workers in April 2018. Based on the above, the following positions are needed for immediate employment.



- Welding Engineers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)

- Automotive Painters- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)

- Plasterers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)

- Auto Electricians- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)

- Mechanical Engineers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)

- Administration Officers-(HND, BSc)

- Account Officers- (HND, BSc)

- Public Relation Officers- (HND, BSc)

- Marketing Executives (OND, HND, BSc)

- Quality Control Officers- (HND, BSc)





Interested applicants should send their curriculum vitae to recruit@innosonvehicles.com on or before Friday April 6th 2018.



State the position you are applying for as the subject of the mail.



https://autojosh.com/innoson-is-hiring-apply-asap/



Twitter Source: The Board of Directors of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co Ltd, today approves the employment of over 3000 new employees for its new factory extension in Nnewi, Anambra State.The first batch of new intake will see the employment of 1007 workers in April 2018. Based on the above, the following positions are needed for immediate employment.- Welding Engineers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)- Automotive Painters- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)- Plasterers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)- Auto Electricians- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)- Mechanical Engineers- (SSCE, OND, HND, BSc)- Administration Officers-(HND, BSc)- Account Officers- (HND, BSc)- Public Relation Officers- (HND, BSc)- Marketing Executives (OND, HND, BSc)- Quality Control Officers- (HND, BSc)Interested applicants should send their curriculum vitae to recruit@innosonvehicles.com on or before Friday April 6th 2018.State the position you are applying for as the subject of the mail.Twitter Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/innosonmotors/status/978531908144586752 4 Likes

Lovely one if they won't be tribalistic about it!!!





Quote me at your own peril... 3 Likes



Kontinue no Opening for IT peopleKontinue

Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Nice one...

ThatKING:

Nice one... I just hope this GTB ish would not later affect staffs That is more reason why skeptics should stay away and allow those who believe in the company to apply. That is more reason why skeptics should stay away and allow those who believe in the company to apply. 15 Likes 4 Shares

Biafrannuke:

That is more reason why skeptics should stay away and allow those who believe in the company to apply. my initial comment was an innocent observation devoid of any hatred... my initial comment was an innocent observation devoid of any hatred... 1 Like

duroc:

Lovely one if they won't be tribalistic about it!!!





He is an Igbo. Merit is our watchword. He is an Igbo. Merit is our watchword. 13 Likes 3 Shares

Biafrannuke:

That is more reason why skeptics should stay away and allow those who believe in the company to apply. thatking guy is right you know... He made a submission that is logical. thatking guy is right you know... He made a submission that is logical.

ThatKING:

my initial comment was an innocent observation devoid of any hatred... obviously. But his case against gtb will head or tail, hurt gtb not him 'cos he is the plaintiff. unless you mean the one with efcc which is clearly frivolous. obviously. But his case against gtb will head or tail, hurt gtb not him 'cos he is the plaintiff. unless you mean the one with efcc which is clearly frivolous. 1 Like

SirToothBrush:

thatking guy is right you know... He made a submission that is logical. make your own submission, thanks. make your own submission, thanks. 1 Like 1 Share

mumu people...And what again?

How

Wow! They must have had an insane turnover/profits. Good luck to all those applying.

Wicked Fulanis and Afonjas. They can't create jobs yet they are frustrating Innoson 10 Likes 2 Shares

Good One

Biafrannuke:

He is an Igbo. Merit is our watchword. For this naija? No merit anywhere For this naija? No merit anywhere

419.



3000 ko, 3million ni. Someone that don't have capacity of 500 staff want to employ 3000.



You better go and face your case in court and stop cajoling us 2 Likes 1 Share

good news

Innoson AMAKA. 3 Likes 1 Share

failure to deliver email

419.



3000 ko, 3million ni. Someone that don't have capacity of 500 staff want to employ 3000.



You better go and face your case in court and stop cajoling us. 1 Like 1 Share

nairavsdollars:

Wicked Fulanis and Afonjas. They can't create jobs yet they are frustrating Innoson Omo Ale , ONI sokuso. Omo Ale , ONI sokuso. 2 Likes

Dollyak:

Wow! They must have had an insane turnover. Good luck to all those applying. Their vehicles are expensive more than imported, Nigerians are not patronising them. Their vehicles are expensive more than imported, Nigerians are not patronising them. 1 Like

Nice

Scam.

Wow, I love this news! It means that Innoson is really expanding 1 Like

supereagle:



Their vehicles are expensive more than imported, Nigerians are not patronising them. There's no way he can compete with a foreign automaker as business practices in Nigeria are too inefficient.

He's got to battle bad electricity, transport, infrastructure, foreign exchange (expensive foreign parts) etc.



NO CHANCE! There's no way he can compete with a foreign automaker as business practices in Nigeria are too inefficient.He's got to battle bad electricity, transport, infrastructure, foreign exchange (expensive foreign parts) etc.NO CHANCE! 1 Like

why you people are busy arguing, I have applied. OLUWAAA take control 4 Likes

I hate to be a kill joy but I don't see how Innoson can afford to employ 3000 people.

How many vehicles is Innoson producing that can have the turnover to pay that number of people?

Unless it wants to go into massive debts again by borrowing which I even doubt can be possible with the kind of experience GTB had with it.

I think this is just a public relations stunt.

Innoson ain't employing any 3000 people now or in the nearest future.

Wow.. Anambra is turning into a Silicone Valley where jobs are emerging at alarming scale.



3000 solid jobs.