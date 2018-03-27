₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by IjeleNwa(m): 5:21pm
It is "igbo" originally but how ever "Ibo" is the anglicized version using the English vocabulary,and this mispronouncement was done by the illegitimate semi igbo speakers from the South-souths and non speakers from other regions.
How the both pronounciations are accepted though partially but one still remains officially and formally which is "igbo"
Pls any contrary opinions should state below......
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Fatherofdragons: 7:11pm
yes it's igbo
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Treasure1919(f): 8:26pm
IPOB
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Bantino: 8:27pm
Igbo
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by imhotep: 8:27pm
IjeleNwa:Igbo amaka
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by fecta: 8:27pm
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by fecta: 8:27pm
G
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by DaddyKross: 8:27pm
It's Igbo. Don't tell me what i know
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by HeWrites(m): 8:27pm
Yeye flatinos
Igbo - Weed
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by KingsleyCEO: 8:27pm
Which one represents weed I mean Marijuana
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by letusbepieces: 8:27pm
IGBO!
THAT IS THE CORRECT PRONUNCIATION.
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Gullah: 8:27pm
It's Igbo
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by TheNigerianMan: 8:27pm
Like seriously, I think we shouold decide if its Igbo or Ibo... Too much insult already
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by BlackDBagba: 8:27pm
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by flokii: 8:27pm
It's Igbo.. Ibo is a bastardized spelling of "igbo"
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Asowari(m): 8:27pm
dose it really matter
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Aldebaran(m): 8:27pm
it is Igbo
And Igbo in YORUBA means FOREST, CANNABIS ,HEADBUTT AND ELECTION
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Tharowlando(m): 8:28pm
I hate being called "Ibo"
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by SmartPolician: 8:28pm
Every day Igbo is in the news. When will this madness end?!
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by EniHolar(f): 8:28pm
Or Igbo
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Masama: 8:28pm
Igbo
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by conductorl6: 8:28pm
HeWrites:
Asowari:
Yoluba means coward or snake in my language.
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Olasco93: 8:29pm
Our "Rising Sun" neighbours
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Badgers14: 8:29pm
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by itchie: 8:29pm
Igbo
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by hilroy: 8:29pm
I think many non-indigenous people with no "gb" sound in their language are the ones that call it Ibo. Many words are mispronounced by british across africa because of their inability to pronounce some african sounds
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Bossontop(m): 8:29pm
IGBO.....LOL
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Badgers14: 8:29pm
IPOB rushing to this thread like...
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Zanas: 8:30pm
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Atiku2019: 8:30pm
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Jigba(f): 8:30pm
It's Igbo.
According to what I read, Ibo was how the white men aka the colonisers spelt it back then
|Re: Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know. by Haggui: 8:30pm
It's igbo
