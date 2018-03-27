It is "igbo" originally but how ever "Ibo" is the anglicized version using the English vocabulary,and this mispronouncement was done by the illegitimate semi igbo speakers from the South-souths and non speakers from other regions.



How the both pronounciations are accepted though partially but one still remains officially and formally which is "igbo"



Pls any contrary opinions should state below...... 13 Likes 1 Share