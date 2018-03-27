₦airaland Forum

Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 09:31 PM

Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know.

Igbo OR Ibo? What You Should Know.

by IjeleNwa(m): 5:21pm
It is "igbo" originally but how ever "Ibo" is the anglicized version using the English vocabulary,and this mispronouncement was done by the illegitimate semi igbo speakers from the South-souths and non speakers from other regions.

How the both pronounciations are accepted though partially but one still remains officially and formally which is "igbo"

Pls any contrary opinions should state below......

by Fatherofdragons: 7:11pm
yes it's igbo

by Treasure1919(f): 8:26pm
IPOB

by Bantino: 8:27pm
Igbo

by imhotep: 8:27pm
Igbo amaka

by fecta: 8:27pm
by fecta: 8:27pm
G

by DaddyKross: 8:27pm
It's Igbo. Don't tell me what i know

by HeWrites(m): 8:27pm
Yeye flatinos

Igbo - Weed

by KingsleyCEO: 8:27pm
Which one represents weed I mean Marijuana grin grin grin

by letusbepieces: 8:27pm
IGBO!



THAT IS THE CORRECT PRONUNCIATION.

by Gullah: 8:27pm
It's Igbo

by TheNigerianMan: 8:27pm
Like seriously, I think we shouold decide if its Igbo or Ibo... Too much insult already
by BlackDBagba: 8:27pm
grin
by flokii: 8:27pm
It's Igbo.. Ibo is a bastardized spelling of "igbo"

by Asowari(m): 8:27pm
dose it really matter
by Aldebaran(m): 8:27pm
grin

it is Igbo

And Igbo in YORUBA means FOREST, CANNABIS ,HEADBUTT AND ELECTION grin grin grin

by Tharowlando(m): 8:28pm
I hate being called "Ibo"

by SmartPolician: 8:28pm
Every day Igbo is in the news. When will this madness end?!

by EniHolar(f): 8:28pm
Or Igbo cheesy
by Masama: 8:28pm
Igbo
by conductorl6: 8:28pm
HeWrites:
Yeye flatinos

Igbo - Weed

Asowari:
dose it really matter

Yoluba means coward or snake in my language.

by Olasco93: 8:29pm
Our "Rising Sun" neighbours

by Badgers14: 8:29pm
cheesy

by itchie: 8:29pm
Igbo

by hilroy: 8:29pm
I think many non-indigenous people with no "gb" sound in their language are the ones that call it Ibo. Many words are mispronounced by british across africa because of their inability to pronounce some african sounds

by Bossontop(m): 8:29pm
grin cheesy grin
IGBO.....LOL

by Badgers14: 8:29pm
IPOB rushing to this thread like...

by Zanas: 8:30pm
grin
by Atiku2019: 8:30pm
smiley
by Jigba(f): 8:30pm
It's Igbo.

According to what I read, Ibo was how the white men aka the colonisers spelt it back then lipsrsealed

by Haggui: 8:30pm
It's igbo

